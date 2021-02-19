Chaminade wins first MCC title since 2018 with victory against CBC

Reed caught the ball, and when he saw no double team coming, squared to the basket and went to work. He made jump shots, executed spin moves and scored 13 points in the third quarter alone.

“I was able to catch the ball, face up, look at the defense and operate from there,” Reed said.

But the same energy Mayo brought to Chaminade in the first half, the entire CBC team brought out the locker room in the second half. Hustle plays and offensive rebounds earned extra possessions, and led by junior Robert Martin, CBC chipped away at the lead.

Martin, who led the Cadets with 19 points and six assists, found Kendal Huston for a layup in transition and dropped in a beautiful floater over Reed to tie the score at 47 late in the third.

“(Martin) studied film well and he knew he could get inside the paint with those guys and find open teammates,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “I’m proud of the adjustments he made.”

But the Chaminade role players were instrumental in opening up the lead again.