Chaminade wins second MCC thriller this week, bests CBC in OT

“They did a good job of mixing it up defensively and trying to make him pass the ball,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “We had to adjust to it. We didn’t do too good of a job early and when we did we got easy baskets here and there, but they were already rolling.”

Sophomore center John Bol was once again a dominant force as he scored 14 points, including some highlight slams. He hauled in 14 rebounds, blocked seven shots and altered countless others.

Bol tried to block Daniels' jumper in the paint in the final moments of regulation but was whistled for a foul. The 7-foot-2 Bol pleaded his case to the official to no avail and Daniels hit one of his two free throws to tie the game at 59.

Senior guard Kendal Huston provided the Cadets a boost as he scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and had a few assists. Senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.

After postponing its scheduled game with St. Louis U. High out of an abundance of caution in mid-December, CBC finally opened up play in the MCC. It was a grind for more than four quarters, which is exactly what Tatum figured would be the case.