Chaminade wins second MCC thriller this week, bests CBC in OT

CREVE COEUR — Nilavan Daniels couldn’t believe it.
A junior guard for the Chaminade boys basketball team, Daniels tried to take a charge in the paint but was tagged with fourth personal foul just more than 90 seconds into the third quarter. He was forced to the bench in case the Red Devils would need him later.
Spoiler alert — they did.
Daniels knocked down the game-tying free throw with 7 seconds to play in regulation and scored seven of his 10 points in overtime to help Chaminade top Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC 71-65 Friday night at the Athletictron on the campus of Chaminade.
“I was definitely frustrated with myself, but I had to put the team first,” Daniels said. “When the time came I capitalized on it. I didn’t want to let my team down.”
The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade (9-3 overall, 2-1 league) has won four in a row over CBC. Friday night’s win was a nice way for the Red Devils to bookend their week after they defended their home court in an 82-79 win over De Smet on Monday.
“It’s on to the next,” Chaminade junior point guard BJ Ward said. “You can’t think about the past.”
The 6-foot Ward was spectacular as he scored a game-high 22 points and handed out four assists. He got cooking early in the third quarter. Chaminade held a 24-22 lead at halftime, but Ward scored eight consecutive points as the Red Devils pushed ahead. Senior guard Walt Straughter dropped in a layup with 4 minutes and 7 seconds left in the third to make it 36-26 for the Red Devils.
“(I was) just finding my teammates and shooting the ball when I’m open,” Ward said. “Today it was going in and everybody else was happy for me. Finding my big man and shooters on the wing. They were knocking them down today.”
Said Chaminade coach Frank Bennett, “He makes very good decisions with the basketball. He doesn’t need much of a step to get into the paint and make something happen.”
Senior forward Filip Sinobad scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Nicknamed the “Serbian Sniper” by his classmates, the Chaminade student section celebrated the 6-foot-7 Sinobad by dressing in Serbian colors and chanting “Serbia! Serbia!” throughout the game.
Walt Straughter finished with 10 points while fellow senior guard and twin brother Nate Straughter had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The No. 1 large school, CBC (8-5, 0-1) was led by senior point guard Robert Martin, who had 17 points, three rebounds, one assist and a steal. Chaminade decided to try to neutralize the explosive Martin by sending a double team his way every time he had the ball in the halfcourt offense. Without its primary playmaker controlling the action, CBC was out of sorts early on.
“They did a good job of mixing it up defensively and trying to make him pass the ball,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “We had to adjust to it. We didn’t do too good of a job early and when we did we got easy baskets here and there, but they were already rolling.”
Sophomore center John Bol was once again a dominant force as he scored 14 points, including some highlight slams. He hauled in 14 rebounds, blocked seven shots and altered countless others.
Bol tried to block Daniels' jumper in the paint in the final moments of regulation but was whistled for a foul. The 7-foot-2 Bol pleaded his case to the official to no avail and Daniels hit one of his two free throws to tie the game at 59.
Senior guard Kendal Huston provided the Cadets a boost as he scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and had a few assists. Senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.
After postponing its scheduled game with St. Louis U. High out of an abundance of caution in mid-December, CBC finally opened up play in the MCC. It was a grind for more than four quarters, which is exactly what Tatum figured would be the case.
“That’s what the MCC is. We expected to come in here and get Chaminade’s best shot,” Tatum said. “We did not have high hopes of blowing anybody out. We wanted to come in here, play hard and hopefully come out with a victory.”
CBC won’t have long to let Friday’s loss simmer. The Cadets were traveling through the night to Kansas City for a showcase showdown against Class 6 contender Staley. The Falcons are 10-1, with their only loss coming against Webster Groves in the championship game of the Webster Classic in December.
“It’s another top-10 team in the state of Missouri,” Tatum said. “We want to play everybody on that road and see how it helps out down the road.”
Chaminade is scheduled to board a plane and travel to Springfield, Massachusetts, where it will take on Long Island Lutheran at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Hoop Hall Classic.
The Red Devils had an outstanding week but are already mentally preparing for what’s next.
“It’s definitely a morale booster, but we have to keep working,” Daniels said. “This game is already done. We have to focus on the next game.”