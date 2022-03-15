Chaminade's collective chemistry keeps its championship drive alive

CREVE COEUR — Nate Straughter isn’t a chemist, but he plays one on the basketball court.

A senior guard for the Chaminade basketball team, Straughter has buried a team-best 59 3-pointers this season, but nothing gives him the rush of passing up a good look at a long-range shot to give his teammate a better one.

“When I get the ball and I see that one more pass, I get hype passing it to (my teammate) because I know it’s going in,” Straughter said. “We’re getting energy from each other. It’s great.”

The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade (23-7) will put its chemistry to the test when it takes on rival and No. 1 large school CBC (24-6) at 4 p.m. Thursday in a Class 6 semifinal at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University. The winner will advance to face either Staley (26-4) or Nixa (27-3) in the Class 6 title game at 4 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena.

It’s the first time these Metro Catholic Conference rivals will face one another in a state semifinal. They’ve had postseason battles as recently as last season, when the Red Devils needed a buzzer beater to win the district championship, 67-64. Before that they faced off in a 2016 Class 5 quarterfinal game at Lindenwood University. That night Jayson Tatum scored 45 points to lead Chaminade past CBC and its coach Justin Tatum, his father, in a 80-61 win.

A new chapter will be written in the rivalry Thursday night, and the Red Devils couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m happy we get to play them again,” Straughter said. “I feel like it’s unfinished business. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

There simply isn’t another way for Chaminade’s season to end than during state championship weekend. When the Red Devils beat Fort Zumwalt South in their quarterfinal matchup Saturday, it secured Chaminade’s 10th state semifinal appearance in school history. Seven of those 10 appearances have come in the last eight years. This will be the fourth consecutive season the Red Devils have qualified for the semifinals as they have become a model of consistency unmatched in Missouri.

“It’s 100 percent the kids. We’re fortunate to have good kids that try to do what they’re asked,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “They play hard, they try to play together and they try to do that as consistently as humanly possible. When you do that towards the end of the year and you can string together a few wins hopefully you find yourself in this position. I’m just happy for our guys.”

Chaminade finished third in Class 6 last season and was fully expected to be back in this position with the wealth of talent it expected would return. There are seven seniors on the roster this winter, but that doesn’t include center Tarris Reed Jr. and guard Damian Mayo Jr. Both were varsity stalwarts and catalysts for last season’s success. A Michigan signee, Reed is the reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year. Mayo was an All-Metro team selection. But neither player returned to Chaminade, opting instead to transfer to Link Year Prep in Branson.

Without two significant contributors — one of which has pro potential — the Red Devils were a significant question mark entering the season.

The returning players answered any questions and then some by living up to the program’s sky-high expectations. What the Red Devils lacked in high-major collegiate talent, they have made up for with chemistry, heady play and a tireless work ethic.

“They’ve risen to the occasion. They’ve been pressed and challenged more than many groups in the past. We had to have them produce,” Bennett said. “The thing I’m most proud of is there have been zero excuses made at all. These guys have been extremely low maintenance. They come in, they work, they don’t bring anything from the outside in. They’re a joy to be around.”

That doesn’t mean the season has been all berries and cream. Chaminade has had its tough points in the long winter. Among them an 88-40 loss to Long Island Lutheran on Jan. 16 in front of Jayson Tatum at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Westminster handed Chaminade 64-30 loss for its largest margin of defeat at home this century. The loss to Westminster was the first in a three-game skid, which matched the longest winless streak for the Red Devils this decade.

When you play for a program as successful and recognizable as Chaminade, every opponent gives you their best shot. That’s a lesson this team has learned firsthand.

“It’s interesting. In the past we’ve had pros and high-major guys and all that, this year we’ve got really good basketball players that are really good together,” Bennett said. “It’s a good challenge. For the most part I think our guys have done a good job rising to the occasion, playing with pride and playing for the name on the front of their jersey. That’s all you can ever ask.”

CBC would bring its best for Chaminade if it was a summer-league game, never mind their first-ever state semifinal showdown. The Red Devils will be ready and confident. They split their regular season meetings with the Cadets as each team defended its home court. Chaminade was the only reason CBC didn’t sweep its way to the MCC title.

A big reason the Red Devils won 71-65 in overtime on Jan. 14 was because they managed to take the ball out of senior point guard Robert Martin’s hands. The recently named MCC player of the year, Martin is the key for the Cadets and few have neutralized him like the Red Devils did in January.

“Defensive rotation is a big thing,” junior guard Nilavan Jotham Daniels said. “Once we get the ball out of his hands, we have to make sure it doesn’t get back in his hands.”

Easier said than done, but Chaminade spent all season doing things few outside of its own locker room believed possible. When the Red Devils take the court at JQH Arena on Thursday they’ll be playing for each other, passing up good shots for great shots and celebrating their teammates successes more than their own. It's one of the biggest seasons they're still alive.

“Most of us have been here since middle school and we’ve been dreaming of this moment,” Straughter said. “We’ve been dreaming about taking a team to the final four and winning a state championship. We got closer over the season and the years we’ve been together. We’re definitely excited.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.