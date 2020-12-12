Chaminade's offense erupts in victory against Confluence

Reed bullied and battered down low but also showed range by hitting multiple jumpers from 15 feet. He went 11-for-15 from the field and also ripped down 15 rebounds with two blocks.

"I just wanted to play as hard as I could for my teammates," Reed said.

Though Mayo has had his fun pouring in the points this year, he still had that same level of fun Saturday as he turned into more of a facilitator than a scorer.

"The fun comes from the energy from the team," Mayo said. "It doesn't matter if I score or pass it up. If the team is doing well, I'm having fun."

The 6-foot-2 guard scored 17 points while pulling down six rebounds and dishing out six assists.

As a team, Chaminade collected 25 assists on the 37 made baskets.

"I think that's a testament to the guys," Bennett said. "They love playing together and share the ball really well."

Coming off the bench, junior Nate Straughter helped spur a 13-2 run to close out the first quarter that sparked the offense going into the second quarter.

Straughter finished with 20 points, including six 3-point goals.