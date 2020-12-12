Chaminade's offense erupts in victory against Confluence

Damien Mayo hardly noticed the scoreboard Saturday afternoon.
Not that it mattered to the Chaminade junior guard. As long as the Red Devils came out on top, that's what mattered to him.
"It doesn't matter how many points we score as a team," Mayo said. "We came here to get the job done."
The Red Devils gave their scoreboard operator a workout as they defeated Confluence 101-71 in the Webster Classic at Chaminade College Prep.
"They're one of the best schools in (Class 6) for a reason," Confluence coach Brian Karvinen said.
Chaminade (3-0) beat Trinity (0-2) on Thursday to open the Webster Classic. Confluence (0-1) is scheduled to play Trinity on Monday.
The usual three-day tournament shifted to a four-team round-robin format this year that will be played at different locations.
This is the first time the Red Devils have topped 100 points since scoring 102 against De Smet on Feb. 13, 2018.
Chaminade shot a red-hot 61.7 percent from the field (37-for-60) with junior Tarris Reed Jr. leading the way with 26 points.
"We were trying to punch it down low and play through Tarris," Chaminade coach Frank Benett said. "He did a great job of establishing in the paint and mixing it up."
Reed bullied and battered down low but also showed range by hitting multiple jumpers from 15 feet. He went 11-for-15 from the field and also ripped down 15 rebounds with two blocks.
"I just wanted to play as hard as I could for my teammates," Reed said.
Though Mayo has had his fun pouring in the points this year, he still had that same level of fun Saturday as he turned into more of a facilitator than a scorer.
"The fun comes from the energy from the team," Mayo said. "It doesn't matter if I score or pass it up. If the team is doing well, I'm having fun."
The 6-foot-2 guard scored 17 points while pulling down six rebounds and dishing out six assists.
As a team, Chaminade collected 25 assists on the 37 made baskets.
"I think that's a testament to the guys," Bennett said. "They love playing together and share the ball really well."
Coming off the bench, junior Nate Straughter helped spur a 13-2 run to close out the first quarter that sparked the offense going into the second quarter.
Straughter finished with 20 points, including six 3-point goals.
"Nate has the capability of getting hot," Bennett said. "When he sees a couple go in and continues to move his feet and stays active, that's what he can do."
Confluence's offense showed flashes in its season opener.
Senior Kamaren Bevel led the way with a game-high 27 points and senior Korey Lawrence poured in 21 points, 19 coming in the first half.
"We didn't play horrible, but we'll learn from this," Karvinen said. "The message to my guys was let's learn from this and be grateful we're playing and let's get ready for March."
