Chicago Simeon smothers Taylor to knock off Collinsville in O'Fallon Shootout finale

O’FALLON, Ill. — Robert Smith saw through his Gucci glasses what his Chicago Simeon boys basketball team needed to do — take away Collinsville standout guard Ray’Sean Taylor.
It’s a plan that has been attempted by many but executed by few.
The Wolverines drew up the blueprint Saturday night.
Simeon threw a box-and-one at Collinsville and dared the other Kahoks to beat them.
None could as Simeon beat Collinsville 54-45 in the finale of the O’Fallon Shootout at O’Fallon Township High's Panther Dome.
“Those guys didn’t look like they were comfortable shooting the ball,” Smith said. “When you’ve got one guy who shoots 85 percent of the shots every night and when it’s your turn to step up you’re not used to that.”
Simeon (19-8) doesn’t break out that type of defense often. But with Collinsville holding a 24-22 lead halftime and Taylor leading the charge, Smith wanted to shake things up. He told his Wolverines the plan and they went out and made it happen.
“It was our first time running it,” senior guard Jeremiah Williams said. “It takes a lot of focus. Us bonding over the season helped us communicate our way through it.”
With Taylor getting all the defensive attention, it was on the other Kahoks to knock down the shots he usually takes. As a team Collinsville struggled to find any kind of offensive flow as it made 18 of its 58 shots to shoot 31 percent from the field. No one made more than five shots. It didn’t matter if they were long range or short as the Kahoks missed bunnies like Elmer Fudd.
“We’ve got to knock some shots down,” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. “We’re getting wide-open looks. They’ve got to step up and make some shots. That’s all there is to it.”
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolspors.com rankings, Collinsville (24-2) has been mired in an offensive slump lately. It managed to escape Friday night against Granite City for a 51-48 win. The Kahoks were held in check in a 55-41 loss to O’Fallon the week prior.
“We’re having trouble scoring the basketball,” Lee said.
Simeon came out of halftime with no such worries. The Wolverines hit the Kahoks with an 8-0 run that turned their 24-22 deficit into a 30-24 lead. Simeon didn't trail again.
“We talked about at halftime the first three minutes would be crucial,” Smith said. “That’s always for us, up or down. It can get you a lead or get you back in the game whichever the case may be.”
Williams was big for Simeon as he scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half. He also had seven rebounds, two assists, four steals, blocked two shots and was tabbed the game’s most valuable player.
“Knowing this is a pretty big shootout it means a lot,” Williams said. “But we have to go back home with city playoffs and then state playoffs. We can’t lose any more.”
Simeon junior guard Ahamad Bynum scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and handed out three assists. Junior guard Frederick Poole had nine points and seven rebounds.
Taylor scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds, handed out three assists and made three steals. He made both of his free-throw attempts.
Junior forward Nate Hall led the Kahoks with 14 points and eight rebounds. No one else scored more than six for Collinsville.
Smith’s plan worked to perfection.
“We didn’t want him to get the ball and when he got it we wanted a lot of people around him so he couldn’t get into gaps and create easy layups for those guys,” Smith said. “He’s kind of fast, he’s quick. So he was getting around us and we had to help. We wanted to take the driving lanes away and make those guys make some jump shots.”