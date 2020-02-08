Chicago Simeon smothers Taylor to knock off Collinsville in O'Fallon Shootout finale

O’FALLON, Ill. — Robert Smith saw through his Gucci glasses what his Chicago Simeon boys basketball team needed to do — take away Collinsville standout guard Ray’Sean Taylor.

It’s a plan that has been attempted by many but executed by few.

The Wolverines drew up the blueprint Saturday night.

Simeon threw a box-and-one at Collinsville and dared the other Kahoks to beat them.

None could as Simeon beat Collinsville 54-45 in the finale of the O’Fallon Shootout at O’Fallon Township High's Panther Dome.

“Those guys didn’t look like they were comfortable shooting the ball,” Smith said. “When you’ve got one guy who shoots 85 percent of the shots every night and when it’s your turn to step up you’re not used to that.”

Simeon (19-8) doesn’t break out that type of defense often. But with Collinsville holding a 24-22 lead halftime and Taylor leading the charge, Smith wanted to shake things up. He told his Wolverines the plan and they went out and made it happen.

“It was our first time running it,” senior guard Jeremiah Williams said. “It takes a lot of focus. Us bonding over the season helped us communicate our way through it.”