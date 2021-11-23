Christian Jones, senior, East St. Louis

A 6-foot-5 playmaking point guard, Jones averaged 11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.1 steals and nearly a block per game as a junior in 15 games as Illinois’s season was reduced due to COVID-19. Led Flyers to the Southwestern Conference postseason tournament title. Signed with Missouri.
David Kvidahl
