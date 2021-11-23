 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christian Jones, senior, East St. Louis
0 comments

Christian Jones, senior, East St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}
Christian Jones, East St. Louis

Christian Jones, East St. Louis basketball

A 6-foot-5 playmaking point guard, Jones averaged 11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.1 steals and nearly a block per game as a junior in 15 games as Illinois’s season was reduced due to COVID-19. Led Flyers to the Southwestern Conference postseason tournament title. Signed with Missouri. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News