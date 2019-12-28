Clark, Fleming guide Ritter past McCluer in Legends of Winter Roundball Classic

“It's good for him. He's felt like he's let the team down not being himself,” Johnson said. “For him to be normal, to feel normal, it's good to see.”

Senior Mario Fleming appeared to be his normal self all night. The 6-foot-1 swingman continued to light it up with an array of excellent moves around the basket. He finished with 25 points.

“When both of us are going, we're hard to be stopped,” Fleming said of Clark.

The pair were needed because McCluer brought its own stash of firepower to the gym. Senior forward Kam Hubbard exploded for 28 points and went off for 19 in the second half. The 6-foot-4 Hubbard is tough and crafty around the basket. He can beat his defender or drop off a nice pass to a teammate. He can provide whatever the Comets need in that moment.

“That kid is a special talent,” McCluer coach Gerald Fulton said. “He's a great passer. I don't think he can be guarded one-on-one. We have to do a better job getting him the ball.”

McCluer senior guard Jeremiah Johnson scored 17 points and senior guard Devon Barshow added 13 points.