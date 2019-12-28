Clark, Fleming guide Ritter past McCluer in Legends of Winter Roundball Classic

Garry Clark needed a good stretch.
After the Saturday night he put together, it was understandable.
A 6-foot-7-inch senior forward for the Cardinal Ritter boys basketball team, Clark scored 19 of his game-high 29 points in the second half as the Lions pushed past McCluer for a 76-71 win in a semifinal of the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic at the Danis Field House on the campus of St. Louis U. High.
The No. 2 seed and defending tournament champion, Ritter (7-3) advanced to play No. 5 seed St. Louis Christian in the title game at 6 p.m. Sunday.
“It's a great opportunity and it's a goal,” Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. “We just want to be 1-0 after the night.”
Ritter had to battle all the way to the final horn to earn its win. The No. 3 seed, McCluer (10-1) hung with the high-flying Lions until the fourth quarter when they finally opened up some breathing room.
McCluer led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter. Ritter went into the locker room with a 32-31 lead at halftime and ended the third quarter with a 58-55 edge.
Clark was a monster in the paint and on the glass. He provided a much-needed punch that had been missing since he was dinged up against East St. Louis in November.
“It's good for him. He's felt like he's let the team down not being himself,” Johnson said. “For him to be normal, to feel normal, it's good to see.”
Senior Mario Fleming appeared to be his normal self all night. The 6-foot-1 swingman continued to light it up with an array of excellent moves around the basket. He finished with 25 points.
“When both of us are going, we're hard to be stopped,” Fleming said of Clark.
The pair were needed because McCluer brought its own stash of firepower to the gym. Senior forward Kam Hubbard exploded for 28 points and went off for 19 in the second half. The 6-foot-4 Hubbard is tough and crafty around the basket. He can beat his defender or drop off a nice pass to a teammate. He can provide whatever the Comets need in that moment.
“That kid is a special talent,” McCluer coach Gerald Fulton said. “He's a great passer. I don't think he can be guarded one-on-one. We have to do a better job getting him the ball.”
McCluer senior guard Jeremiah Johnson scored 17 points and senior guard Devon Barshow added 13 points.
Ritter managed to do enough to pull away by using its length to earn second-chance possessions on the offensive glass and limit the Comets on their end. Fulton said it was a point of emphasis leading into Saturday night's game, but the execution was not what he hoped.
“They killed us on the rebounds. That's one of the things we stressed leading up to the game,” Fulton said. “They're going to attack the boards. They got a lot of leak outs. We weren't disciplined tonight and it showed. Good teams expose that.”
McCluer will have its hands full again on Sunday. The Comets draw top seed CBC, which was beaten 59-55 in the other semifinal. The Cadets didn't play anywhere near their best basketball and Fulton expects they'll be salty on Sunday and his team has to be ready.
“We don't have a choice. They're probably madder than we are,” Fulton said. “You get in this tournament, you're going to see who is who. We're ready to take the challenge on tomorrow.”
Ritter has the opportunity to cement its place in the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic. It's just the second year for the tournament and being the only champion it has ever known would be a feather in the Lions cap. But St. Louis Christian has its eyes on the prize, too.
“We had to focus up (Saturday). We're working hard in practice and trying to come out and do what we do in practice,” Clark said. “It feels great. We're coming to defend our championship.”