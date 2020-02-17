Clark has memorable home finale as Cardinal Ritter tops Borgia

Cardinal Ritter senior Garry Clark had his own personal cheering section on Monday night.
The 6-foot-7 forward had at least 50 family members to cheer him on during his final home game. He didn’t disappoint.
“It made me play harder,” Clark said. “It motivated me a little more.”
Clark scored 12 points and led a dominant effort in the post as Cardinal Ritter beat visiting Borgia 68-54 in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I contest.
Mario Fleming scored a team-high 16 points for Cardinal Ritter (17-6, 7-0), No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings. Luther Burden scored 11 and Glen Valentine added nine points.
Andrew Dyson scored 20 points and Alex Brinkmann scored 14 points for Borgia (11-11, 3-5), which played its first game without its main post player Andrew Patton, who is sidelined with a stress fracture in his foot.
Without the 6-foot-6 Patton, the Knights tallest player was 6-foot-3.
In contrast, Clark and Brandon Ellington both stand at 6-foot-7 while Josh Robinson is 6-foot-9. The Lions’ size created numerous second-chance points and altered several Borgia shots.
“To be honest, anybody we play we’re going to be bigger than they are except for a few teams here and there, so we have to take advantage,” Cardinal Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said.
Fleming helped provide the knockout punch for the Lions in the fourth quarter, scoring six points in a 10-2 run to extend the lead to 62-43.
“The team we played against was good,” Fleming said. “We had to match their intensity and go even harder to win the game.”
Borgia started in a half-court set designed to keep the ball away from Cardinal Ritter’s high-octane offense and control the tempo. It was effective for the first four minutes as a Brinkmann drive followed by a Dyson 3-pointer gave Borgia an early advantage.
But Cardinal Ritter’s defense turned up its intensity, coming up with four quick turnovers leading to transition baskets. What followed was a 12-0 run to close out the first quarter. Steals by Burden and Jordan Nichols sparked the outburst. Burden and Mario Fleming followed with baskets to give the Lions a 15-5 lead.
“If we’re able to get ahead and rotate and do the things were supposed to do, our defense fuels our offense,” Johnson said.
The Lions continued their salvo by scoring the first six points of the second quarter. Clark dominated the offensive glass, scoring all six points on put-backs. When he wasn’t cleaning up in the post, he found Valentine for a jumper for a 23-7 cushion.
“We need to continue to exploit (our size advantage),” Clark said. “We’re a matchup difference for everybody.”
Borgia stayed in the game with a 10-2 push. Aiden Brundick and Dyson drained treys and Brinkmann added a couple of baskets to cut the deficit to 27-17 at halftime.
Cardinal Ritter made 12 of its 21 shots (57 percent) and Borgia made 7 of its 17 shots (41 percent) from the floor in the first half.
The teams traded points for the first 7 minutes, 58 second of the third quarter before Nichols was fouled while making a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in the frame. Nichols hit the free throw for a 46-32 lead.
The Lions have won seven of their last eight, but Johnson said there’s still room for improvement.
“We’re not there exactly but that’s OK,” Johnson said. “It gives us something to strive for in practice every day. We’re trying to hit a certain mark and we expect a lot of things from ourselves. That raises the bar high for us.”