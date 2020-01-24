Clark propels Vashon's second-half surge in win over Sacramento Sheldon

“I have a mode I can get into,” Clark said.

After giving Vashon the lead, Clark went on a tear. He hit jumpers. His hands were active on defense. After a turnover, he raced the other way to block what appeared to be an easy transition layup. He was everywhere.

“For the most part he’s the glue and he does what we need him to do. Whenever we’re in a lull, he can pick his spots to score,” Irons said. “Whenever we’re in trouble, he knows how to get us what we need to get into, so he does everything for us. When he’s aggressive and letting the game come to him, it makes it that much easier.”

Vashon got some nice long-range shooting from junior guard Recko Bailey, who finished with 10 points. When the Wolverines are firing on all cylinders offensively, the ball moves, the screens are crisp and there are usually open shots to be had. That was a big part of how they were able to take the lead and keep it in the second half.

“We were sharing the ball more and played with more energy. That’s what we did in the second half,” Russell said. “Starting our game off we didn’t have any energy. We were letting guys catch easy. That’s not Vashon basketball. We made sure we turned it around in the second half.”