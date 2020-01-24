Clark propels Vashon's second-half surge in win over Sacramento Sheldon

QUINCY, Ill. — Kobe Clark parked himself at the end of the bench Friday night.
A senior point forward for the Vashon boys basketball team, Clark had a forgettable first half and coach Tony Irons took him off the court to see what he could get from someone else.
“I know I get on to him a lot because I have such high expectations for him,” Irons said. “I come down on him pretty hard sometimes. I have nothing but the utmost confidence in him.”
Clark showed why as he scored all 12 of his points in the second half, including an and-1 poster dunk, to drive the nail into the coffin and help Vashon beat nationally ranked foe Sacramento Sheldon 67-56 in the finale of the Quincy Shootout at Quincy High.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (11-4) continues its run against a meat-grinder of a schedule when it hosts Chicago powerhouse Whitney Young at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Wolverines boarded a yellow bus late Friday night to make the trek back home. It was a happy ride in large part because Clark came alive.
“Everybody on Vashon knows what Kobe can do. It’s exciting,” senior guard Phil Russell said. “I’m just happy for Kobe.”
Russell had a hand in the victory. The sharp shooting Southeast Missouri State signee scored a game-high 21 points. He connected on four 3-pointers, two of which came in the first minute and a half of the fourth quarter, to stake Vashon to a 52-43 lead.
In between, Clark knocked down a long-range shot and helped bury the Huskies.
“A couple of guys hit some threes on us and got us in a hole,” Sheldon coach Joe Rollings said.
The No. 3 team in California and rated as the No. 13 team in the nation in the latest MaxPreps rankings, Sheldon (15-4) was not whole Friday night. Arizona State signee and standout forward Marcus Bagley did not make the trip to Quincy with his team. The 6-foot-8 Bagley is good for 25 points and better than 12 rebounds a night and provides a significant interior presence. Without him, the Huskies had to change the way they go about their business.
“We adjusted and we played hard,” Rollings said.
Sheldon senior guard Darren Tobias was a force for the Huskies as he scored 19 points, grabbed four rebounds and made five steals. Senior guard Xavion Brown had six points and five rebounds.
Sheldon led 28-27 at halftime and went ahead 31-27 after senior guard Dontrell Hewlett converted a three-point play with 7 minutes and 41 seconds to play in the third. Hewlett finished with 13 points.
Vashon answered right back as senior forward Cam’Ron Fletcher hit his third 3-pointer. He finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block.
Clark scored a tough layup to put Vashon ahead 34-33 midway through the third quarter for his first bucket. The Wolverines would not trail the rest of the night.
“I have a mode I can get into,” Clark said.
After giving Vashon the lead, Clark went on a tear. He hit jumpers. His hands were active on defense. After a turnover, he raced the other way to block what appeared to be an easy transition layup. He was everywhere.
“For the most part he’s the glue and he does what we need him to do. Whenever we’re in a lull, he can pick his spots to score,” Irons said. “Whenever we’re in trouble, he knows how to get us what we need to get into, so he does everything for us. When he’s aggressive and letting the game come to him, it makes it that much easier.”
Vashon got some nice long-range shooting from junior guard Recko Bailey, who finished with 10 points. When the Wolverines are firing on all cylinders offensively, the ball moves, the screens are crisp and there are usually open shots to be had. That was a big part of how they were able to take the lead and keep it in the second half.
“We were sharing the ball more and played with more energy. That’s what we did in the second half,” Russell said. “Starting our game off we didn’t have any energy. We were letting guys catch easy. That’s not Vashon basketball. We made sure we turned it around in the second half.”