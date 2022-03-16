Class 6 boys basketball state semifinal preview capsule

On CBC: Makes third semifinal appearance in last four seasons. Finished as the Class 5 runner -up in 2019. Did not get to compete in 2020 semifinal because of COVID-19. … Won the MCC regular season title. … Split two regular-season meetings with Chaminade … Led by senior point guard Robert Martin, who recently named the Metro Catholic Conference player of the year. An Indiana State recruit, Martin averages 19.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. averages 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He leads the team with 41 steals. Sophomore center John Bol (7-foot-2) is a dynamic presence in the paint as he set the school record for blocked shots this season with more than 100. Bol averages 10.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Senior guards Justus Johnson and Kendal Huston were both impact players as CBC won the Class 6 state football championship in the fall.