Class 6 boys basketball state semifinal preview capsule

CBC Cadets vs. Chaminade Red Devils
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: JQH Arena at Missouri State University.
Records: CBC 24-6; Chaminade 23-7.
Rankings: CBC, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; Chaminade, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Semifinal appearances: CBC 11; Chaminade 10.
Most recent: CBC, 2019 (Class 5 runner-up); Chaminade, 2021 (Class 6 third place).
Next up: Winner advances to play Staley (26-4) or Nixa (27-3) in the Class 6 title game at 4 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena.
On CBC: Makes third semifinal appearance in last four seasons. Finished as the Class 5 runner -up in 2019. Did not get to compete in 2020 semifinal because of COVID-19. … Won the MCC regular season title. … Split two regular-season meetings with Chaminade … Led by senior point guard Robert Martin, who recently named the Metro Catholic Conference player of the year. An Indiana State recruit, Martin averages 19.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. averages 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He leads the team with 41 steals. Sophomore center John Bol (7-foot-2) is a dynamic presence in the paint as he set the school record for blocked shots this season with more than 100. Bol averages 10.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Senior guards Justus Johnson and Kendal Huston were both impact players as CBC won the Class 6 state football championship in the fall.
People are also reading…
On Chaminade: Makes seventh state semifinal appearance in eight seasons. Finished third in Class 6 last season. Won the school’s second state championship in 2016. … Split two regular-season games with CBC. … Beat the Cadets last season in district title game. … Advanced to the state semifinals behind the strength of its play as a team as four players average between 12.4 and 14.7 points per game. Senior guard Nate Straughter averages 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He has hit a team-best 56 3-pointers this season. Junior guard Nilavan Jotham Daniels averages 12.8 points per game and has made 45 3s. Senior forward Filip Sinobad averages 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Junior guard BJ Ward averages 12.4 points and 4.9 assists per game. …Five players average two or more assists per game.