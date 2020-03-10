Class 5 sectional spotlight: Comfortable at Fort Zumwalt North, Lee grows into his role

KJ Lee went across Tom Ginnever Avenue to a completely different situation.
A junior guard for the Fort Zumwalt North boys basketball team, Lee spent his freshman year at O’Fallon Christian. After being a part of a varsity team that reached the program’s first Class 3 quarterfinal under then-coach Terry Hollander, he transferred — literally — across the street to Fort Zumwalt North for his sophomore year.
Even though he didn’t physically go far when basketball season began, he was still the new guy on the team and in the program. It took some adjustment.
“It was a confidence thing,” Lee said. “I wasn’t confident. I was scared to make mistakes.”
A year later, Lee is no longer the new guy and he’s no longer scared. The 6-foot-6 and 185-pound combo guard has become an all-around standout for the Panthers. This season Lee is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
He’s a big part of why Fort Zumwalt North (20-8) doubled up its win total from last season and was able to overcome rival Fort Zumwalt South to win its first district championship since 2016.
“He’s so good at getting to the rim and finishing with his off hand,” Fort Zumwalt North coach Michael Uffmann said. “It helps he grew a few inches, too.”
Aside from being new and young, Lee’s game wasn’t as well rounded last season as it has become this winter. When he arrived at Fort Zumwalt North, Lee was a terrific shooter. But he noticed defenders would stick close to him and when they did he wasn’t able to make the plays he wanted. He wasn’t confident enough in his ability to put the ball on the floor and go by them.
He remedied that in the offseason. Lee now pairs that lethal jumper with a handle good enough to get him where he wants to go. It’s made him a problem for opponents.
“They still guard me closely without the ball. They’ve got to respect my shot and my ability to drive,” Lee said.
It took Lee four games to show everyone what he learned in the lab over the summer. In the Panthers first three games, Lee knocked down eight 3-pointers and 18 of his 31 field goal attempts were from behind the arc.
He took the new skills off ice against Holt when he exploded for 29 points.
“I was scoring from everywhere,” Lee said.
Lee’s scoring was up and down through the first part of the season. He scored 29 points twice and 20 points once but was held to single digits five times, including a 6-point effort against Webster Groves in the third-place game of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament at Lafayette. Lee didn’t have a field goal that game. Every point he scored came at the free-throw line.
When the calendar flipped to January, something clicked for Lee. He’s scored 20 or more points five times and set a new career high with 30 points against Priory. Lee was held to single digits just twice. The first time it was 8 points against Liberty on Jan. 24. The next was Friday night’s rematch with Fort Zumwalt South. Lee scored just six against the rival Bulldogs but they Panthers didn’t need him to carry that load.
He had plenty of help.
Senior guard Grant Rapplean scored 14 points and went 3-of-4 on his 3-pointers. Junior forward Drake Stevenson had 14 points and Fort Zumwalt North won 46-32.
It was the third meeting between Fort Zumwalt North and Fort Zumwalt South. The first time they met on the Panthers’ home court, the Bulldogs survived 57-53. When the Panthers went on the road, they got steamrolled. Not only did Fort Zumwalt South win 71-51 on Feb. 25 to give Fort Zumwalt North its second largest margin of defeat this season, it ended the Panthers season-best six-game win streak.
It also made them mad.
“The way they beat us last time, it left a bad taste in our mouth,” Uffmann said. “It made us hungry to come out and finish the job.”
The Panthers accomplished that mission but have a new one in front of them. Fort Zumwalt North takes on No. 2 large school Francis Howell (27-1) in a Class 5 sectional at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Zumwalt East. It’s the first meeting between the teams since 2016 and predates Uffmann’s arrival at Fort Zumwalt North by two years. He hasn’t coached against the Vikings yet, but he’s done his homework.
“They’re 27-1 for a reason. They’re very good,” Uffmann said. “They play so well together and are unselfish. They move the ball around until they get an uncontested look.”
The Vikings have won three consecutive district championships and are fresh off their first state semifinal trip last season. They’re armed with the program’s all-time leading scorer in Matt Schark, who’s averaging better than 20 points and nearly nine rebounds per game.
“He can do it all. He’s a really good ballplayer,” Uffmann said.
Fort Zumwalt North is, by all accounts, an underdog in this matchup. According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association record book, the Panthers have never advanced beyond a sectional. Francis Howell is St. Charles County’s reigning basketball king.
Uffmann realizes what it looks like from the outside. But from where he’s standing, the Panthers are capable of doing something that has never happened in school history. It’s not about who had the better season or the better history. It’s about who plays better for four quarters that night.
“Nobody is going to be scared of the moment,” Uffmann said. “When the ball goes up it’s going to come down to who’s making the biggest plays.”
Lee feels for the Panthers to have the best chance at success they’ll have to be strong in the most basic aspects of the game. If they do, they’ll be in it until the end.
“We have to do all the little things,” Lee said. “We have to box out, rebound and make our free throws. They’re a good team but I’d say we’re ready for them.”