Class 5 sectional spotlight: Comfortable at Fort Zumwalt North, Lee grows into his role

Aside from being new and young, Lee’s game wasn’t as well rounded last season as it has become this winter. When he arrived at Fort Zumwalt North, Lee was a terrific shooter. But he noticed defenders would stick close to him and when they did he wasn’t able to make the plays he wanted. He wasn’t confident enough in his ability to put the ball on the floor and go by them.

He remedied that in the offseason. Lee now pairs that lethal jumper with a handle good enough to get him where he wants to go. It’s made him a problem for opponents.

“They still guard me closely without the ball. They’ve got to respect my shot and my ability to drive,” Lee said.

It took Lee four games to show everyone what he learned in the lab over the summer. In the Panthers first three games, Lee knocked down eight 3-pointers and 18 of his 31 field goal attempts were from behind the arc.

He took the new skills off ice against Holt when he exploded for 29 points.

“I was scoring from everywhere,” Lee said.