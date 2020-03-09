Class 4 sectional spotlight: St. Mary's winter slog served its purpose

The Class 4 runner-up last season, St. Mary’s was tested at every turn.

“It can be tough,” Dragons senior guard Sofora Rasas said. “You have to win or learn. You can’t dwell on a loss.”

The Dragons learned plenty about themselves this season. One of the most important moments came during the holidays. The 6-foot-4 and 180-pound Rasas is by far and away the Dragons' most significant offensive presence. He averages 24.3 points per game and has more than doubled the point total of his closest teammate. He’s also good for 6.9 rebounds and was one of the few experienced returners that saw time during last season’s runner-up finish.

Rasas, 18, was out sick when St. Mary’s traveled to play in the Carbondale Holiday Tournament. He didn’t travel with the team and that did not bode well, the Dragons entered the tournament 2-7.

Without its leader and top scorer, St. Mary’s ripped off three consecutive wins for the first time this season and advanced to play in the tournament championship game. Rasas was disappointed he couldn’t be there but was thrilled at what the team accomplished.

“I hated it,” Rasas said. “I was calling those guys between games. I was excited for them. I’m proud of those guys.”