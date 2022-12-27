Clemens comes up clutch as MICDS holds off St. Mary's in OT

LADUE — Brandon Clemens missed the last shot of the fourth quarter Tuesday afternoon.

He buried the first shot of overtime.

A freshman guard for the MICDS boys basketball team, Clemens set the tone for the extra period as the Rams held off St. Mary’s 70-63 in the quarterfinal round of the Don Maurer Holiday Tournament at MICDS.

“I was in the corner, relaxed and as soon as he gave it to me I knew I was wide open and I was able to pull it,” said Clemens, who scored a team-high 20 points. “It was big for our team.”

The defending tournament champion and No. 1 seed, MICDS (8-2) advanced to play No. 4 seed Francis Howell (6-3) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

It was a hard-fought victory against the Dragons, the Rams’ second such win in the last two weeks. MICDS eked out a 70-65 win at St. Mary’s on Dec. 14. That night the Rams started slow and clawed their way back to victory.

Tuesday was a near replica as the Dragons opened up a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and carried a 28-22 lead into halftime.

The No. 8 seed, St. Mary’s (4-6) got another impressive performance from sophomore guard Zyree Collins who scored a team-high 23 points, grabbed three rebounds, handed out three assists and made two steals.

Who Collins had with him on the court at times was different from the last game against the Rams. The Dragons have a healthy chunk of football players in the mix and they started basketball practice late after winning the school’s second consecutive state championship. Junior guard Zamier Collins is an all-state defensive end. He did not play against MICDS earlier this season but showed a long-range touch with three 3-pointers. Senior guard Keith Howard is expected to find a regular role in the rotation but Tuesday was just his second game back.

Jelling together takes time and the Dragons are still finding their way.

“I feel like right now we’re right where we want to be as far as getting some new pieces and figuring out our team,” St. Mary’s coach Bryan Turner said.

They did enough in the early going to put the Rams down. Defensively St. Mary’s is fast paced and physical. The Dragons want to speed up the game and make the ball handler make decisions under pressure.

“They play a different style of basketball. It exposes you. It checks you for leaks,” MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. “I feel like we needed that. We need to be tested more.”

The Rams knew what to expect having just played the Dragons but knowing and executing are two different things. Wallace said the coaching staff had five points of emphasis on the white board in the locker room prior to the game.

“We came back in at halftime and we didn’t do any of those five keys to the game,” Wallace said.

They did more of them in the third quarter. And, fortunately for the Rams, Clemens got hot. The 6-foot-1 freshman scored 12 of his 20 points in the period as the Rams took a 43-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

“It was more comfortable for us, for me. We were in our house,” Clemens said of the rematch. “I feel like our energy as a team was very good.”

Wallace has been easing Clemens into a larger role this winter. He had so much faith in him that with the game tied at 57 with just more than a second left in regulation he drew the play up so Clemens would get a look at the game winner. It didn’t go in but the next one just might.

“From the time he got here June 1 he’s asking ‘How can I get better?’ He wants it,” Wallace said. “I’m proud of him. He has saved us a lot this year. He’s in the starting lineup now.”

St. Mary’s trailed by as many as eight in the fourth quarter before senior guard Kaliel Boyd rallied the Dragons. After shuttling in and out of the lineup with foul trouble early on, Boyd found his rhythm at the right time as he scored 10 of his 13 points in the last 3 minutes and 19 seconds. He knocked down a pair of free throws with 37.2 seconds to play that tied the game at 57, setting up MICDS’s miss on its last shot of regulation.

“He came through toward the end and basically caught us back up,” Turner said.

MICDS got a clutch long-range shot from Clemens to start overtime then it held off St. Mary’s by converting at the free throw line. Junior forward Mason Swartz hit four of his six attempts at the line. He added a layup as he scored six of his 14 points in the extra period. Nearly as important was he led the Rams charge on the glass. The 6-foot-4 and 210-pound Swartz hauled in eight rebounds. Clemens had six rebounds and senior swingman Brin Lewis had five rebounds. Junior guard Jayden Banks had five rebounds to go along with 14 points and at least four assists.

“It just feels good because we are bigger than them,” Swartz said. “It feels good we could dominate like that on the offensive and defensive glass at the end of the game to secure it.”

The victory pushes MICDS one step closer to defending its tournament championship. The Rams have new players in new roles but the expectations remain high. They want to be playing in the finale on Friday.

“It’s a good win for us,” Clemens said. “We’re one inch closer to getting to the championship.”

MICDS Holiday Invitational: MICDS 70, St. Mary's 63 (OT)