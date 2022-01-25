Clutch play in final minute propels Freeburg over Gibault

FREEBURG — Freeburg made all the clutch plays down the stretch Tuesday, none of them bigger than a key connection from senior Brett Holcomb to junior Caleb Weber.

Holcomb was double-teamed on the wing when Weber cut toward the basket. Holcomb’s crisp feed resulted in a layup by Weber that sparked the Midgets to a 51-45 victory in a nonconference boys basketball game.

“Coach (Matt Laur) said in the timeout to look for that pass because they were going to start to double us,” Holcomb said. “In practice, that pass is always there when we run that drill. I saw (Weber) and just threw it to him.”

Weber’s basket gave Freeburg a 48-45 lead with 58 seconds to play, and the Midgets sealed the outcome with three free throws in the final 30 seconds.

It was the ninth victory in 10 games for Freeburg (16-7), which won for the second time in three meetings against the Hawks (15-8).

Weber said he made brief eye contact with Holcomb before he made his dart toward the basket.

“They trapped (Holcomb), and that’s what the play is,” Weber said. “I cut through and I was wide open. It was a great pass and there was no one in front of me.”

Weber and junior Lane Otten led Freeburg with 14 points apiece. Holcomb finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Laur was proud of the way his team was able to close the door.

“That’s something we’ve struggled with,” Laur said. “The biggest thing is, down the stretch when we needed stops, we got stops. When we needed rebounds, we got rebounds. I told the guys it was going to be a really tight game. It was nice to get the rubber match at our place.”

The Midgets trailed 38-36 early in the fourth quarter, but took a 40-38 lead on a layup by Weber. Gibault senior Jude Green, who hit two key 3-pointers in the third quarter, tied the game at 44 with a basket in the lane with 2:50 remaining. Sophomore Cole Stuart’s layup put Freeburg ahead to stay at 46-44 with 2:36 left.

The Hawks could only trim their deficit to one point down the stretch.

Green and junior Kameron Haney led Gibault with 13 points apiece. The Hawks committed just nine turnovers, but were 6-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Gibault coach Dennis Rueter said his team made too many mistakes.

“We had two times where they missed free throws and we didn’t get the board,” he said. “Those are plays that can’t happen.

“When they got the basket (by Weber) and didn’t have to work for it … They just got to the basket on us. Those things can’t happen. And we missed free throws. We also had two possessions in a row where we turned it over. When you get in these kinds of games, all those little plays are going to get you.”

Gibault led 16-14 after one quarter and 25-24 at halftime. Neither team enjoyed more than a three-point lead until Weber’s free throw made it 49-45 with 30 seconds left.

“We couldn’t get away from them the whole game,” Weber said. “They were all over us on defense. It was hard to get anything going, really. It’s a big win for us.”

