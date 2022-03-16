Coaching cousins Tatum, Johnson chase championships this week with CBC, Cardinal Ritter

Ryan Johnson and Justin Tatum won their first state championship together in 1997.

They’re still chasing championships 25 years later — albeit separately.

“It’s a surreal thing to do this together at the same time,” Johnson said.

Johnson, 41, is in his fourth year as the Cardinal Ritter boys basketball coach. The Lions have won successive state crowns after winning the Class 3 title in 2020 and then capturing the Class 5 title last winter.

Tatum, 43, is in his ninth year at CBC and his 15th as a coach. He led Soldan to the 2012 Class 4 championship. Two years later the Cadets ended his first season at CBC by winning the Class 5 championship.

Both are hoping to add to their collection this weekend.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (24-6) faces rival and No. 4 large school Chaminade (23-7) in a Class 6 semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University. It’s the third time in four seasons the Cadets have advanced to the semifinals.

The No. 3 small school, Cardinal Ritter (20-9) takes on No. 9 large school Webster Groves (22-8) in a Class 5 semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena. It’s the third consecutive season the Lions have played until the final weekend.

Teammates on CBC’s 1997 Class 4A title team, Johnson and Tatum have proven to be among the elite coaches in the area. But if Tatum was told back then this is how things would shake out, he’d have never believed it.

“I never thought I’d be coach with how many coaches’ nerves I got on, how many refs gave me techs as a player,” Tatum said with a chuckle.

After a collegiate career that started at St. Louis U., Tatum played professionally in the Netherlands. While there he began helping out a youth team and discovered he kind of liked it. Aching to be closer to home to spend more time with his then young son, Jayson, he returned stateside and took an assistant coaching position on CBC coach Bobby McCormick’s staff for the 2006-07 season. The following year he was hired at Soldan and hasn’t looked back.

“When I came back and started teaching and coaching Jayson, I fell in love with it right then and there,” Tatum said. “It wasn’t a passion of mine, but it became one. It’s been fun. I love it and I’ve embraced it.”

Two years after starting at Soldan, Tatum hired Johnson to be his assistant coach. The two are more than former teammates, they’re cousins. Johnson’s father, Randolph, and Tatum’s mother, Rosemary, are siblings. Johnson and Tatum have been close since they were kids.

“We grew up together our whole lives,” Tatum said.

Johnson played point guard at CBC, then took his talents to Memphis, where he played basketball and football. He finished up his college career as basketball player at Henderson State in Arkansas. After his senior season but before he graduated, the coach at Henderson State was fired. Johnson walked into the athletic director’s office and asked to interview for the open job. As the point guard he was the coach on the floor, but he also took it upon himself to help organize the offseason strength and conditioning program.

“I did a lot of assistant work even though we had assistants,” he said. “It was then I knew I wanted to be a coach.”

When Tatum brought Johnson on staff, it didn’t take long to figure out his cousin was cut out for this kind of work. His impact was immediate.

“As soon as he jumped in with me I knew it. Just the way he sees it from a point guard view,” Tatum said. “He helped me more with the basketball Xs and Os. We were just piggybacking off each other.”

Johnson spent three years with Tatum at Soldan and was part of the 2012 title team. He rejoined Tatum as an assistant at CBC for a three-year stint that started in the 2014-15 season. None of those three seasons ended in a celebration as the Cadets were eliminated in the district tournament his first year. The second year they were beaten in the quarterfinals by Chaminade during Jayson Tatum’s senior season in 2016. The next year Webster Groves knocked out CBC on its way to back-to-back titles.

Johnson jumped from CBC and served as an assistant coach to Randy Reed at Cardinal Ritter for one season before being promoted to the top job in the spring of 2018.

Though competitive with one another in their youth, Johnson and Tatum are strictly supportive now that they’re grown. Both take an immense amount of pride in the other’s success and often are spotted at each other’s games when the schedule allows.

“We’re rooting for each other. We don’t brag or do anything like that,” Tatum said. “He’s doing his thing right now. There’s definitely a level of respect.”

The only time they start counting wins and losses is when their teams play one another. Since Johnson’s first year at Cardinal Ritter in 2018-19, the Lions and Cadets have played five times. CBC has won the last three in a row, including a 71-56 victory Nov. 26.

“We only compete when it’s our time. We schedule that once a year. We keep score of that, other than that we’re a team,” Johnson said. “One thing about family is we want everybody to be successful.”

Success has many forms and regardless of how things shake out this weekend, Johnson and Tatum agree that being able to help their players make it to state is something they’ll never take for granted. It’s a truly unique experience and one they remember vividly from their youth.

“It’s something I harp on all the time when sophomores are not as engaged as the seniors,” Tatum said. “(The seniors) never knew they were going to get back again. You might never see this again. I need those guys to understand that these (banners) will never go down. The school can move, but these names will still follow.”

Johnson's and Tatum’s names are on the 1997 state championship banner. They didn’t know how much it meant at the time, but with age comes perspective.

"I'm very grateful and understanding a lot has gone into it. I never short-change that,” Johnson said. “The amount of time and effort my staff puts in, the kids put in, the schedule we endure every year, it’s humbling, very humbling.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.