 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coleman's career night propels MICDS past John Burroughs for first district title since 2010

John Burroughs vs. MICDS boys basketball

Marcus Coleman (center) of MICDS draws a foul as he drives the lane between John Burroughs' Ramzi Salem (22) and Will Chapman during the Class 4 District 6 boys basketball championship on Friday, March 4, 2022 at University City High School in University City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

UNIVERSITY CITY — MICDS junior Marcus Coleman understood the importance of his first shot attempt.

After John Burroughs scored the first nine points of the game, Coleman lined up a straight-on, 3-point shot while staring into a backdrop of a frenzied Bombers’ student section.

“I knew I needed to hit it,” Coleman said. “It was a big moment and we needed to change the momentum.”

Coleman made the shot and did not stop, scoring a career-high 24 points to lead MICDS to a 60-36 victory over John Burroughs in the Class 4 District 6 boys basketball championship Friday at University City High.

MICDS (24-3), which won its first district title since 2010, will face two-time defending state champion Vashon (22-3) in a sectional at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

Coleman’s timely triple slowed down John Burroughs (17-9), a team that looked like a runaway train in the opening minutes.

People are also reading…

Sophomore Ramzi Salem drained a contested three on the Bombers' opening possession, senior Will Gurley converted a layup off an out-of-bounds play and another in transition, and when Trevor Reed knocked down two free throws in front of an arm-waving, partially stunned MICDS student section, John Burroughs led 9-0.

But Coleman’s crowd-silencing three was followed by a corner three from senior Mark Mintzlaff, and when Coleman drove the lane and hit his free throw for a three-point play, MICDS grabbed its first lead at 15-14.

“I knew that (John Burroughs) would come out ready to go, but we just weathered the storm, got a few stops, got rebounds and that’s what started it,” MICDS coach Travis Wallace said.

Gurley spent the entire second quarter on the bench with two fouls, but a strong half by junior Trevor Reed kept the Bombers close. Reed scored eight points and held MICDS top-scorer Brandon Mitchell-Day in check as John Burroughs entered halftime trailing only 26-24.

“Going into the locker room, we knew what we had to do. We had to play harder,” Mitchell-Day said.

The Rams' defensive intensity found another level in the third quarter, forcing John Burroughs into turnovers and difficult shots.

Coleman took care of the rest.

He scored on a eurostep in transition, drained a wing three, and then came off a screen to swish another triple to push the MICDS lead to 34-29.

“He made the first one, and I just called his play three times in a row,” Wallace said. “He makes it a lot easier for Brandon (Mitchell-Day) when he’s making shots.”

And the court opened up for Mitchell-Day in the second half when MICDS spread the floor and let him attack from the perimeter. The 6-foot-8 senior scored four points to close out the third quarter, then the first four to open the fourth quarter as MICDS produced a 16-0 spurt to take a commanding 47-29 advantage.

“When you have quick guards and good shooters like we have, spreading the floor creates gaps and open lanes and makes the game a lot easier,” said Mitchell-Day, who finished with 15 points.

And while Coleman and Mitchell-Day created shots, the MICDS defense created headaches, holding John Burroughs to 12 points over the final 16 minutes of action.

“That third quarter was the difference. We made a couple turnovers, it escalated, and before you knew it we were down 10,” John Burroughs coach Darryl Lenard said. “Hats off to MICDS. They’ve had a great season and I wish them well going forward.”

Coleman is in his first year at MICDS after two years at Lutheran St. Charles.

His previous career high was a 21-point outburst against Sikeston as a freshman for the Cougars, and he picked the perfect time to have his best game as a Ram.

“You never really see a day like this coming, but I'm glad I had it in me,” Coleman said.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Facing challenges, winning championships: Our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News