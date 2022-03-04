Coleman's career night propels MICDS past John Burroughs for first district title since 2010

UNIVERSITY CITY — MICDS junior Marcus Coleman understood the importance of his first shot attempt.

After John Burroughs scored the first nine points of the game, Coleman lined up a straight-on, 3-point shot while staring into a backdrop of a frenzied Bombers’ student section.

“I knew I needed to hit it,” Coleman said. “It was a big moment and we needed to change the momentum.”

Coleman made the shot and did not stop, scoring a career-high 24 points to lead MICDS to a 60-36 victory over John Burroughs in the Class 4 District 6 boys basketball championship Friday at University City High.

MICDS (24-3), which won its first district title since 2010, will face two-time defending state champion Vashon (22-3) in a sectional at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

Coleman’s timely triple slowed down John Burroughs (17-9), a team that looked like a runaway train in the opening minutes.

Sophomore Ramzi Salem drained a contested three on the Bombers' opening possession, senior Will Gurley converted a layup off an out-of-bounds play and another in transition, and when Trevor Reed knocked down two free throws in front of an arm-waving, partially stunned MICDS student section, John Burroughs led 9-0.

But Coleman’s crowd-silencing three was followed by a corner three from senior Mark Mintzlaff, and when Coleman drove the lane and hit his free throw for a three-point play, MICDS grabbed its first lead at 15-14.

“I knew that (John Burroughs) would come out ready to go, but we just weathered the storm, got a few stops, got rebounds and that’s what started it,” MICDS coach Travis Wallace said.

Gurley spent the entire second quarter on the bench with two fouls, but a strong half by junior Trevor Reed kept the Bombers close. Reed scored eight points and held MICDS top-scorer Brandon Mitchell-Day in check as John Burroughs entered halftime trailing only 26-24.

“Going into the locker room, we knew what we had to do. We had to play harder,” Mitchell-Day said.

The Rams' defensive intensity found another level in the third quarter, forcing John Burroughs into turnovers and difficult shots.

Coleman took care of the rest.

He scored on a eurostep in transition, drained a wing three, and then came off a screen to swish another triple to push the MICDS lead to 34-29.

“He made the first one, and I just called his play three times in a row,” Wallace said. “He makes it a lot easier for Brandon (Mitchell-Day) when he’s making shots.”

And the court opened up for Mitchell-Day in the second half when MICDS spread the floor and let him attack from the perimeter. The 6-foot-8 senior scored four points to close out the third quarter, then the first four to open the fourth quarter as MICDS produced a 16-0 spurt to take a commanding 47-29 advantage.

“When you have quick guards and good shooters like we have, spreading the floor creates gaps and open lanes and makes the game a lot easier,” said Mitchell-Day, who finished with 15 points.

And while Coleman and Mitchell-Day created shots, the MICDS defense created headaches, holding John Burroughs to 12 points over the final 16 minutes of action.

“That third quarter was the difference. We made a couple turnovers, it escalated, and before you knew it we were down 10,” John Burroughs coach Darryl Lenard said. “Hats off to MICDS. They’ve had a great season and I wish them well going forward.”

Coleman is in his first year at MICDS after two years at Lutheran St. Charles.

His previous career high was a 21-point outburst against Sikeston as a freshman for the Cougars, and he picked the perfect time to have his best game as a Ram.

“You never really see a day like this coming, but I'm glad I had it in me,” Coleman said.

