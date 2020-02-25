Collinsville downs Belleville East to clinch share of Southwestern Conference crown

“We just didn’t shoot it very well,” Lee said. “We got some pretty good looks. Just couldn’t get them down. We just struggled to knock shots down.”

Those empty possessions piled up as the Lancers took a 27-26 lead when sophomore guard Braxton Stacker threw down a dunk with 4 minutes and 1 second to play in the third. Stacker scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds.

Collinsville didn’t stay behind long as Taylor managed to get in transition and race the other way for a layup to tie it at 28. Senior guard Cawhan “Skeet” Smith followed suit on the next possession to push the Kahoks back in front. Collinsville led 32-30 after the third.

Belleville East junior guard Ethyn Brown scored a tough layup on the Lancers' first possession of the fourth quarter to knot it at 32. He knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:10 to play that gave the Lancers a 35-32 lead, their largest of the night. Brown finished with 11 points, three rebounds and made four steals.

After senior center Keydrian Jones knocked down a pair of free throws, Taylor put the Kahoks up as he went coast-to-coast with a rebound and layup-and-one to make it 37-35.