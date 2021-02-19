Collinsville kicks offense back into gear with win over Metro-East Lutheran

"We came out with more intensity than we normally come out with," Swygeart said. "We made good drives and good decisions."

Senior forward Nate Hall chipped in 15 points and pulled down six rebounds to go along with two assists for the winners.

Hall, who stands 6-foot-7, says a recently installed full-court diamond press helped wake up the offense.

"Today the defense was a lot move (active)," Hall said. "We were trying to get fast breaks. We drove right past them and took that opportunity."

Senior Kyle Moore added 12 points off the bench as Lee kept a fresh rotation of bodies to throw at the Knights.

"Tonight, we thought we could wear them down a bit," Lee said. "We were able to sub more and use some depth and I felt that it helped a lot."

Metro-East Lutheran (4-1) cut the deficit to 38-30 midway through the third quarter, but a 9-0 run by the Kahoks put the game out of reach.

"We never could turn it over the top and get ourselves going," Metro-East Lutheran coach Anthony Smith said. "It's a good lesson learned. They're a good ball club that executes well - they hit their cuts and made plays."