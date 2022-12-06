Collinsville pulls away from Belleville West to give Lee his 700th coaching victory

COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville boys basketball coach Darin Lee knew it was coming. He preferred not to wait any longer.

Forced to play small Tuesday after 6-foot-8 junior Zach Chambers committed his third foul early in the second quarter, the Kahoks responded with a convincing run that powered it past Belleville West 60-37 in a Southwestern Conference game.

The win was the 700th in the 34-year career of Lee, which includes stops at Vienna (two years) and Nashville (18 years). Lee’s father, David — who finished with 476 coaching victories at Johnston City, Carmi, Carbondale, McLeansboro and West Frankfort — was in the crowd to witness the event.

“It’s awesome,” Darin Lee said of the milestone. “I’ve been going to varsity high school basketball games ever since I can remember — at a lot of different schools. That’s just what we did in the winter is go to basketball games. He’s been a big influence on my career and he’s why I’m here.”

It was the third attempt at No. 700 for Lee, who was denied by Columbia and Belleville East before turning the page on the occasion against the Maroons. He is 700-301 in his career.

The game was tied at 15 when Chambers went to the bench with his third foul with 6 minutes and 11 seconds left in the first half. Collinsville (4-2, 1-1) went on a 14-0 run that gave it a 29-15 lead at the intermission, with junior Jamorie Wysinger scoring all 10 of his points on two layups and two 3-pointers.

Wysinger was glad to be a part of history under Lee.

“It was really exciting,” Wysinger said. “It’s hard (playing for him). He’s very demanding, very strict and very disciplined. But he’s a great coach and I love playing under him.”

Senior Jake Wilkinson led all scorers with 13 points for the Kahoks, all of them in the second half. Chambers finished with 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field, while senior Adam Rimar had 10 points and junior Nick Horras had nine.

The Maroons rallied to within 33-25 in the third quarter, but Wilkinson and the Kahoks firmly closed the door with a 21-6 uprising to take a 54-31 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Collinsville, which missed its only two free-throw attempts, didn’t commit its first turnover until late in the fourth quarter.

“It’s more important that we play well,” Lee said, somewhat downplaying No. 700. “Getting on our home court (helped). Belleville West is a good team. The first tournament (at Mascoutah), we were kind of up and down, but I think we’re playing a little better now. We’ve got a lot of good teams to play here in a short period of time.”

The Maroons (4-2, 0-2) had just two free throws in the second quarter.

West coach Alex Schobert has competed against Lee as a player and a coach.

“Darin is a great coach. He does a great job with his program and his kids — getting them to play the right way and sharing the basketball,” Schobert said. “They take away your strengths, and that’s what you saw tonight. … We didn’t play with the sense of urgency we needed.”

Schobert agreed that it appeared the Maroons had an opportunity when Chambers left the game after his third foul and was replaced by junior Khalil “KJ” Thorps-Watt. But Thorps-Watt played strong defense and contributed six points as the Kahoks didn’t miss a beat.

“The bottom line is they just got too comfortable,” Schobert said. “That was a big third foul on 44. Rather than turning that extra gear and attacking, we settled and we just didn’t guard very well. If we’re going to have success this year, we need to play solid team defense. Collinsville was comfortable, especially No. 5 (Wysinger). They hit shots. They’re good players and good shooters when they’re comfortable.”

Wilkinson said the Kahoks were anything but comfortable when Chambers exited.

“That was really scary,” Wilkinson said. “Zach’s our biggest guy and he’s our starting center. I was hoping we could do it, get all the rebounds and score with him out. We did just that.”

Collinsville finished 28 for 49 from the field (57%). Juniors Brandon Scott and David Marshall Jr. led the Maroons with nine points apiece. West shot just 37% from the floor (16 for 43).