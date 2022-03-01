Collinsville suffers heartbreaking loss to Quincy on Wires' buzzer-beating layup

COLLINSVILLE — Matt Clark kissed the court goodbye.

A senior forward for the Collinsville boys basketball team, Clark was one of the last people to stroll out of Vergil Fletcher Gym. Before he left Tuesday night, he walked to the center of the hardwood floor and dropped for one last pushup on the Kahok logo.

His time, like the rest of Collinsville’s seniors, had come to a heartbreaking end.

Quincy sophomore guard Ralph Wires drove through two defenders and scored a layup as time expired to lift the Blue Devils to a thrilling 34-32 win in the Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal at Collinsville High.

It was Wires’ only basket of the game, but it was the one that kept the season alive and gave Quincy a happy bus ride back to the Gem City.

“Biggest moment of my career so far in high school,” the 5-foot-10 Wires said. “I saw the gap and tried get through. I didn’t know if I was going to get bumped off my path or not. I held through and finished the layup.”

Quincy (27-5) advanced to play Normal (33-1) in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Friday at Collinsville.

It’s a game the Kahoks believed would be theirs. Collinsville (26-6) and its senior-laden roster had ripped off 18 consecutive wins entering Tuesday night. The streak started Dec. 29 with a 49-34 win over Quincy in the third-place game of the Collinsville Holiday Classic.

That night the Kahoks were by far the better team, and the Blue Devils didn’t forget it.

“After we lost that first game we gave up a little bit of fight and that’s something we haven’t done since,” Wires said. “We took that personal and came in here (Tuesday) to take care of business.”

Points were hard to come by all night as both teams took their time running sets, probing for weaknesses in the other’s defense. Quincy led 12-11 after the first quarter when freshman post Keshaun Thomas threw up an off-balance heave along the baseline as time expired.

Quincy freshman guard Bradley Longcor tied the game at 17 when he buried a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer at the end of the second quarter.

Toss in Wires’ winner and that gives the Blue Devils seven points scored on buzzer-beaters.

“Every basket, every possession is huge,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “Whether it’s a lucky shot or a buzzer-beater at the end they’re all needed. I’m happy for our guys to be in this position.”

Collinsville’s 32 points were a season low. A large part of why the Kahoks couldn’t get into an offensive flow was Thomas, Quincy’s 6-foot-5 freshman center. He anchored the Blue Devils’ zone and dominated in the paint. He hauled in a game-high nine rebounds and scored eight points.

“Their big guy is down there. It’s a good defense, a good zone,” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. “We just don’t have a lot of size around the bucket. We knew we’d have to make shots.”

Collinsville got some lights-out shooting from senior guard Deante Franklin, who knocked down four 3-pointers and was the only player to score in double digits with 12 points. Senior guard Devi Davis played the role of point guard as he directed the Kahoks offense. He scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out three assists. He gave Collinsville a 32-28 lead with a sweet up and under layup with 4 minutes and 48 seconds to play.

Senior guard Travion Swygeart scored three points, grabbed a team-high five rebounds and had two assists.

As a team Collinsville hit six 3s and six 2s. It made two of its five free throws.

The Kahoks had their chances to take the lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Longcor scored a layup to tie the game at 32 with 3:16 to play.

Collinsville went into a stall. Three timeouts and two and a half minutes later, junior swingman Jake Wilkinson got an open look at a mid-range jumper that hit the rim and bounced out with just less than a minute to play.

“We got Jake a really good shot with about 50 seconds,” Lee said. “It just didn’t go down.”

Quincy hauled in the rebound, went the other way and waited for the right time to strike. The Blue Devils took a timeout with 21.8 seconds to set up their last shot.

“They went zone at the end. We wanted to get a high ball screen whether it was more or zone,” Douglas said. “Ralph attacked it really well. They had to stay tight on (Jeremiah Talton) and left a little bit of lane open for him.”

As time ticked away, Wires went to the basket. He drove past Clark and Swygeart then flipped the ball up off the backboard just before the buzzer to keep Quincy's season alive.

“It’s tough because we didn’t play our best defense on that possession,” Clark said. “We pride ourselves on our defense. Instead of thinking we could have gotten one more basket, our mentality is all we needed was one more stop. It’s tough to go out that way.”

The disappointment was written across the Kahoks’ faces as they left the locker room. After having an outstanding 2020 playoff run canceled by the coronavirus pandemic and then no statewide postseason in 2021, Collinsville’s seniors were hoping they’d get to finish the run. After finding ways to win all winter despite a lack of size and a true point guard, the Kahoks were one bucket short. One bucket that Clark refused to let sour the entirety of his senior season.

“I’m not going to let one moment take away the amazing work we’ve done,” Clark said. “I’m going to cherish this with great memories.”

