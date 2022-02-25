Collinsville survives Belleville East in overtime to win Granite City Regional

GRANITE CITY — In a game where no lead was safe, the Collinsville Kahoks found a way to survive.

Senior Deante Franklin and sophomore Nick Horras combined for seven free throws in overtime Friday as the Kahoks outlasted Belleville East 62-60 in the Class 4A Granite City Regional boys basketball final.

Collinsville, which led by nine points with 3 minutes 33 seconds remaining in regulation and by five points with 1:04 left in overtime, couldn’t celebrate until East junior Jordan Pickett’s potential game-tying shot was off the mark from above the free-throw line as time expired.

“Any time you win a regional in 4A, it’s tremendous,” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. “(Class) 4A basketball in this state is incredible, and to win a regional in 4A, it’s just a very hard thing to do. Just to do that and get a chance to play in our home gym in the sectional, it’s been a long, long time since Collinsville’s got to play at home in the sectional.”

The Kahoks (26-5), who extended their winning streak to 18 games, will play Quincy (26-5) in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fletcher Gym. Quincy defeated O’Fallon 56-49 on Friday to win the Alton Regional.

Collinsville is seeking its first sectional title since 1994.

Franklin led the Kahoks with a career-high 21 points, while Horras finished with 14 points and junior Jake Wilkinson had 13. Wilkinson’s putback with one second left in regulation sent the game into overtime with the teams deadlocked at 53.

“I was just trying to get the rebound and see if I could score,” the 6-foot-4 Wilkinson said. “It was a big shot. It wasn’t tough, but it was the pressure. I was just trying to get it off and hope I made the shot.

“This is amazing. We’ve got to bring the energy next game and play well. I feel pretty confident. We’ll be on hour home court.”

The Lancers (19-12) got 27 points from Pickett and 19 from Wilson before he fouled out with 1:46 to play. East forced 19 turnovers, many of which led to points that kept it in contention.

The game featured 11 lead changes.

“We match up well against Collinsville. We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Lancers coach Jeff Creek said. “I knew it was going to be neck and neck. We’ve been playing our best basketball. I knew we would be ready, and the kids played. All I said to them was, ‘Give everything. Leave it all on the court.’ That’s exactly what they did. We were right there.”

The Lancers led 14-13 after one quarter, but Collinsville took a 24-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Kahoks built a 35-28 lead in the third quarter, only to see East rip off an 8-1 run to tie the game at 36 at the 1:18 mark. Franklin’s 3-pointer ahead of the buzzer put Collinsville ahead 39-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Franklin’s 3-pointer and a basket by Horras on a feed from Wilkinson put Collinsville on top 48-39 with 3:33 left in the game. But a 9-1 surge by the Lancers, led by Pickett’s seven points, shaved the Kahoks’ lead to 49-48 with 2:01 left.

Collinsville senior Tray Swygeart fouled out with 1:10 to play, and was called for a technical as he ran by the official who made the call. Pickett followed with four free throws to put the Lancers ahead 53-51. Neither team scored again until Wilkinson’s putback.

“I couldn’t see it,” Creek said. “It was pandemonium. Everything was going on. They went and got it and we didn’t. It was the luck of the bounce and (Wilkinson) made a great play. He went up and finished and it went to overtime.”

Franklin scored to put Collinsville ahead 55-53 with 2:33 left in overtime. After East junior Jackson Muse hit a free throw, Horras made two, Franklin sank two more and Horras added another free throw to make it 60-54.

The Kahoks’ lead was 61-56 after another free throw by Franklin, but two consecutive turnovers led to Pickett baskets that made it 61-60. East then tied up Collinsville, but the alternate possession clock favored the Kahoks with 4.7 seconds left.

Franklin made one of two free throws with 3.8 seconds to play. After a timeout, East got the ball to Pickett, who weaved in and out of traffic before getting a quality look at the rim. His shot hit the rim and time expired.

It was the fourth meeting this season between the longtime Southwestern Conference rivals. East won the first game in Collinsville. The Kahoks won the next two in Belleville, including an overtime decision in the championship game of the Belleville East Classic, before the regional championship Friday.

“They deserve a lot of credit,” Creek said. “They’re a great team. They’re strong, they’re seniors, they play together and always have a great game plan. If we’re going to lose to somebody, I would rather lose in a battle like that because we have a lot of respect for Collinsville.”

