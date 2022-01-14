Collinsville's box-and-one defense keys low-scoring victory over Belleville East

BELLEVILLE — A high-scoring first half turned into a slugfest Friday.
The Collinsville Kahoks limited Belleville East to 14 second-half points, overcoming their own offensive issues, and defeated the Lancers, 48-44, in a Southwestern Conference game.
The Kahoks (13-5, 5-2) led 31-30 at halftime, but fluid offense was never to be seen in the second half as the teams combined to go 10-for-42 from the field with just 31 points.
“We know each other awfully well and coaches make adjustments at halftime,” said Kahoks coach Darin Lee, whose team avenged a 61-53 loss to Belleville East on Dec. 3 in Collinsville. “The pace of the game didn’t slow down that much. There were just more missed shots — and free throws.”
Collinsville employed a box-and-one defense against Lancers junior Jordan Pickett and limited him to nine points. Senior Deante Franklin guarded Pickett the most, with help from seniors Devin Davis and Dayton Horras.
Pickett was 2-for-10 from the field, with both of his baskets coming in the first half. He was 5-for-6 from the free-throw line, all in the fourth quarter. Pickett didn’t score in the second or third quarters.
“It was tough. He’s a good player,” Franklin said. “It was a challenge. I’m not really much of a defensive player, but I take pride in that one. He’s always moving and he’s a tough player. He has a lot of moves he uses, so he’s hard to guard.”
Franklin, who had five points, had the key basket in the stretch drive. With the game knotted at 44, Franklin turned a Lancers turnover into a basket in the lane, putting the Kahoks ahead 46-44 with 1 minute and 23 seconds to play.
After another Lancers turnover, Davis made one of two free throws to make it 47-44 with 42 seconds remaining. Wilson had a chance to ice the game, but he missed two free throws with 23.3 seconds left.
Following a Belleville East timeout with 17.3 seconds to play, Pickett missed an off-balanced 3-pointer from the top of the key. Senior Matt Clark clinched the outcome by making a free throw with seven seconds left, giving Collinsville its seventh win in eight games.
“It was a game of runs,” said Lancers coach Jeff Creek, whose team turned a 39-30 third-quarter deficit into a 44-40 lead before the Kahoks ended the game with an 8-0 run. “We just didn’t make winning plays at the end. I felt like we were playing like we were down by four points rather than up by four points.”
Creek acknowledged the effectiveness of the Kahoks’ box-and-one, but said there was plenty of blame to go around. Senior Byron Jones was the only Lancers player to reach double figures, scoring 15 points off the bench.
“We’ve seen box-and-ones multiple times,” Creek said. “What hurt us is another guy couldn’t step up and make a shot that would make them get out of it. That caused us some problems. It wore Jordan down, and then Jordan forced a couple of things. We have a tough time finishing.”
Junior Jake Wilkinson led the Kahoks with 15 points, 11 coming in the first half. Sophomore Nick Horras had 12 points and two 3-pointers.
The development of the 6-foot-4 Wilkinson has given Collinsville a deeper lineup, easing some of the scoring load on Davis, Horras and senior Tray Swygaert.
“Our rotation has expanded since early in the season,” Lee said. “Jake has a good mid-range games and Deante can make some shots from the arc.”
But this was a defensive victory for the Kahoks. Lee had hoped to use Davis to guard Pickett in Collinsville’s man-to-man, but Davis picked up his second foul barely three minutes into the game, bringing on the box-and-one.
“He’s really the only guy in our man-to-man that we want to guard Pickett,” Lee said of the 6-2 Davis. “The box makes other guys make shots, and this game, they didn’t. (Franklin) did a nice job. Give Deante credit. I didn’t have him in the rotation early in the season. He’s worked. It’s a great tale. He made a big difference for us.”
Belleville East was 4-for-24 from the floor in the second half. After trailing by one at halftime, they fell behind 39-30 midway through the third quarter. But a 14-1 spree put the Lancers ahead 44-40 with 4:36 left. They were scoreless for the remainder of the game.
East shot 39% overall (17-for-44) with 16 turnovers. Collinsville shot 45% (17-for-38) and committed nine turnovers.
Jones was the Lancers’ lone bright spot. He had missed three consecutive games due to COVID-19 protocol.
“We finally had everybody back,” Creek said. “He played well.”