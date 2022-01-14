Collinsville's box-and-one defense keys low-scoring victory over Belleville East

Franklin, who had five points, had the key basket in the stretch drive. With the game knotted at 44, Franklin turned a Lancers turnover into a basket in the lane, putting the Kahoks ahead 46-44 with 1 minute and 23 seconds to play.

After another Lancers turnover, Davis made one of two free throws to make it 47-44 with 42 seconds remaining. Wilson had a chance to ice the game, but he missed two free throws with 23.3 seconds left.

Following a Belleville East timeout with 17.3 seconds to play, Pickett missed an off-balanced 3-pointer from the top of the key. Senior Matt Clark clinched the outcome by making a free throw with seven seconds left, giving Collinsville its seventh win in eight games.

“It was a game of runs,” said Lancers coach Jeff Creek, whose team turned a 39-30 third-quarter deficit into a 44-40 lead before the Kahoks ended the game with an 8-0 run. “We just didn’t make winning plays at the end. I felt like we were playing like we were down by four points rather than up by four points.”

Creek acknowledged the effectiveness of the Kahoks’ box-and-one, but said there was plenty of blame to go around. Senior Byron Jones was the only Lancers player to reach double figures, scoring 15 points off the bench.