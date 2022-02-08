Columbia hands Breese Central its first home loss of season

BREESE — Jack Steckler prides himself on being a pressure player.

The 6-foot-1 Columbia High junior wore the label well Tuesday as he sank six free throws in the final 39 seconds of the game to spark Columbia to a 55-52 victory over Breese Central.

“I like to stay cool, calm and collected,” said Steckler, who also plays soccer and baseball at Columbia. “It’s a sport and you’re supposed to have fun. I live for those moments. That’s a big part of my game.”

The victory kept alive the Eagles’ hopes of chasing down first-place Central in the Cahokia Conference’s Mississippi Division.

Columbia, despite 24 turnovers, improved to 20-7 overall and 6-2 in the league. Central, which lost for the first time at home this season, fell to 21-5 and 6-1.

The Eagles, who lost to Central 57-45 on Dec. 17 in Columbia, have two conference games remaining. The Cougars have three.

“In my coaching career, when I’ve been at Columbia, this is the toughest place to come and play and win,” Eagles coach Mark Sandstrom said. “We had to be tough in order to get out of here with a win, and we answered the bell.”

Steckler’s two free throws with 6.9 seconds left put the Eagles ahead 54-51. Columbia called a timeout, then fouled Cougars sophomore Mason Shubert rather than allow a potential game-tying 3-pointer.

Shubert made his first attempt to make it 54-52, then missed the second shot intentionally. Columbia junior Dylan Murphy grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 2.4 seconds to play. Murphy missed his first free throw, but made his second to extend the Eagles’ lead to three points.

Central senior Dalton Boruff’s 3-point attempt from inside the half-court line was off the mark as time expired.

Cougars coach Jeremy Shubert said his team wasn’t right from the start.

“We didn’t execute on offense like we need to execute in February,” he said. “Four times, we just threw the ball right out of bounds. We didn’t talk like we wanted to. We were supposed to switch certain actions and we didn’t switch.”

Things weren’t much better on defense. The Cougars allowed 35 points in the second half.

“That’s what we’re trying to give up for a game,” Shubert said.

Murphy led Columbia with 15 points, while freshman Sam Donald had 13 and Steckler had 12. Cougars senior Brady Moore led all scorers with 18 points. Boruff had 11 and Mason Shubert, a sophomore, had nine.

Central led 7-6 after one quarter and 22-20 at halftime. Steckler, Murphy and Donald each had two fouls apiece for Columbia.

Steckler picked up his third foul with 5 minutes 43 seconds to play in the third quarter, with the game tied at 24. He returned because of foul trouble by his replacement, freshman Logan Bosch, and was on the floor when Columbia went on a 9-2 run that gave it a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The lead grew to 38-28, but Central dug deep and climbed within 48-46 on a 3-pointer by senior Mason Hamon with 1:23 to play. Steckler, however, followed with two of his six free throws to make it 50-46.

After the Cougars answered, Steckler made two more free throws to make it 52-48, setting the stage for the final rush of action.

“Jack is a pressure kid,” Sandstrom said. “He’s been in pressure situations before and has been in pressure situations this season as well. He made some big free throws when we were down at Steeleville, too. It’s old hat for him.”

