Columbia hangs on to beat Alton Marquette in Columbia-Freeburg Tournament

James kept firing away and in the fourth quarter, he caught fire. James scored 11 points on 4-for-6 from the field and helped the Eagles build a double-digit lead.

James finished with 13 points to lead the Eagles, and junior Jackson Holmes finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

But it was his defense that gave Alton Marquette headaches (10-4)

"Just being a force in the center and doing whatever you can to prevent a bucket is just an amazing feeling out there," Holmes said.

The tournament MVP blocked three shots and altered multiple shots at the rim. With Holmes in the middle of the defense, Columbia limited Alton Marquette to just five field goals in the first three quarters.

"They're a really tough team to defend," Demijan said. "It's not easy to game plan against Alton Marquette because they're really solid."

Though the Columbia defense was intense, Alton Marquette had some clean looks at the basket throughout the game.

"I think it's just a case where we have moments that it's an epic struggle for us to make baskets at time," Alton Marquette coach Steve Medford said. "I felt that we got some great looks, but we just couldn't put the ball in the hole."