Columbia hangs on to beat Alton Marquette in Columbia-Freeburg Tournament

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Jonah James didn't show any emotion after he made his first 3-pointer, or his second.
But as the Columbia junior sank his third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter right in front of the student section, he couldn't hide his happiness anymore.
"When the crowd is right behind, screaming in your ear, it just feels good," James said. "You can believe in yourself, but I had a whole fan section believing in my and that's just awesome."
James' fourth-quarter explosion sparked Columbia to a 39-35 victory over Alton Marquette in the Columbia-Freeburg championship Saturday at Columbia High School.
"It's a big win for the guys to end the tournament on," Columbia coach Brooks Demijan said. "Something for the future to build on."
Columbia (8-4) kept Alton Marquette from running its tournament championship streak to four. This is the first time since 2015 that the Eagles have won their own tournament.
The combined 74 points are the lowest point total since Alton Marquette beat Civic Memorial 53-27 in 2017.
James mustered just two points in the first three quarters, going 1-for-4 from the field.
"In the back of your mind, you've got to keep shooting. They will fall," James said.
James kept firing away and in the fourth quarter, he caught fire. James scored 11 points on 4-for-6 from the field and helped the Eagles build a double-digit lead.
James finished with 13 points to lead the Eagles, and junior Jackson Holmes finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.
But it was his defense that gave Alton Marquette headaches (10-4)
"Just being a force in the center and doing whatever you can to prevent a bucket is just an amazing feeling out there," Holmes said.
The tournament MVP blocked three shots and altered multiple shots at the rim. With Holmes in the middle of the defense, Columbia limited Alton Marquette to just five field goals in the first three quarters.
"They're a really tough team to defend," Demijan said. "It's not easy to game plan against Alton Marquette because they're really solid."
Though the Columbia defense was intense, Alton Marquette had some clean looks at the basket throughout the game.
"I think it's just a case where we have moments that it's an epic struggle for us to make baskets at time," Alton Marquette coach Steve Medford said. "I felt that we got some great looks, but we just couldn't put the ball in the hole."
Alton Marquette's defense never allowed the Eagles to find any breathing room through the first three quarters. Columbia never built a lead larger than two points in the first three quarters.
"I'm proud of where we're at, to be 10-4 and have a chance to win this tournament even though we haven't shot the ball really well, says a lot about our kids," Medford said.
Alton Marquette mounted a comeback late in the fourth quarter, erasing the double-digit deficit to a single possession with less than a minute to go in regulation, but Columbia sank 4-of-6 free throws to salt the game away.
"I was happy they were able to pull through," Demijan said. "We were able to keep our composure when it mattered."