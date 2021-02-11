Columbia pulls away from Freeburg in fourth quarter

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Brooks Demijan was greeted by one of the greatest sounds that can greet a coach after a game.
And it hit him like a wall Thursday when he cracked the home locker room door at Columbia High School.
A cascade of excitement and cheering greeted Demijan. All he could do was smile beneath his mask.
"It was pretty awesome," Demijan said. "This is what they've been building for. They've played together since they were kids and this is all about them."
Columbia began its delayed season with a 55-45 victory over Freeburg in a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division boys basketball game.
The Eagles' victory snapped a three-game slide to their conference rival and marked the first time they won at home against Freeburg since Dec. 27, 2017.
Even though this season started 353 days since Columbia's last campaign ended, senior Jackson Holmes said he never allowed himself or his teammates to think there may not be a season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We like to stay positive," Holmes said. "We were always trying to find ways to play."
That positivity made the over 11-month wait worth it for Holmes and his teammates when Demijan sent the good news last week that the Eagles would be getting a season.
"It was awesome," Columbia senior Sam Bonaldi said. "It was an unreal feeling."
Donning the ice-white jerseys with words Columbia emblazoned on the front was what Holmes had been waiting to do.
"It was awesome," Holmes said. "There's nothing I love more than playing basketball with my buddies. We've been doing this for 10 years, but (Thursday night) is special."
Holmes led the way for the Eagles, grabbing a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Bonaldi poured in 15 points and pulled down four rebounds with three assists.
Columbia struggled through foul trouble early and often in its first game as four of its five starters had three or more fouls.
"We had some guys step up and come off the bench," Demijan said. "They contributed, and without those guys we wouldn't have been in that position that we were in."
Freeburg (1-1, 1-1) opened its season Tuesday with a 50-36 victory against Salem but missed the chance at another conference victory.
The Midgets went 10 for 27 from the free-throw line and were 2 for 17 from the field in the fourth quarter.
"We were a little out of sorts (just like) the other night at home against Salem," Freeburg coach Matt Laur said. "We never could get it from together. We just couldn't make a layup and couldn't make a free throw."
Freeburg senior Colin Brueggemann had 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Columbia used its stingy defense in the second quarter, only allowing Freeburg to score five points and held it scoreless for the first six minutes of the quarter.
"I think we were more focused on what we were doing," Demijan said. "I think we were taking things for granted in the first quarter. We were expecting things to happen and we just got lazy. We buckled down in the second quarter. We were switching and talking."