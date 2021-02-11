Columbia pulls away from Freeburg in fourth quarter

"It was awesome," Columbia senior Sam Bonaldi said. "It was an unreal feeling."

Donning the ice-white jerseys with words Columbia emblazoned on the front was what Holmes had been waiting to do.

"It was awesome," Holmes said. "There's nothing I love more than playing basketball with my buddies. We've been doing this for 10 years, but (Thursday night) is special."

Holmes led the way for the Eagles, grabbing a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Bonaldi poured in 15 points and pulled down four rebounds with three assists.

Columbia struggled through foul trouble early and often in its first game as four of its five starters had three or more fouls.

"We had some guys step up and come off the bench," Demijan said. "They contributed, and without those guys we wouldn't have been in that position that we were in."

Freeburg (1-1, 1-1) opened its season Tuesday with a 50-36 victory against Salem but missed the chance at another conference victory.

The Midgets went 10 for 27 from the free-throw line and were 2 for 17 from the field in the fourth quarter.