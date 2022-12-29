Columbia uses 19-0 run in second half to defeat Freeburg for tournament championship

FREEBURG — Freeburg junior Cole Stuart seemed intent on singlehandedly defeating Columbia on Thursday. But the Eagles had a plan in their back pocket.

Sophomore Hayes van Breusegen held Stuart to four points in the final 12 minutes and Columbia used a 19-0 run to rally past the Midgets 60-55 in the championship game of the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament.

“I just kind of sat on (Stuart's) left hand,” van Breusegen said. “He was going left the whole game, so I sat on that and hoped for the best. He’s quick and he can jump high, too. I had to stay in front of him and make sure he didn’t drive. It worked.”

Stuart finished with a game-high 26 points, 18 of them in the first half. The Midgets appeared to be in control when baskets by Stuart and senior Lane Otten were followed by a pair of free throws from senior Caleb Weber that staked Columbia to a 45-35 lead with 3 minutes and 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

That’s when the Eagles (13-2) turned the tide. With van Breusegen shutting down Stuart, Columbia erupted for the next 19 points in a span of nearly seven minutes to take a nine-point lead.

A driving layup by van Breusegen put the Cougars ahead for good at 46-45 with 10 seconds left in the third quarter. Tournament most valuable player Dylan Murphy, a 6-foot-7 senior, then swished back-to-back 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter to make it 52-45. Sophomore Sam Donald’s basket culminated the surge and made it 54-45.

Senior Jack Steckler also came up big during the run, converting two layups.

The tournament victory was the third in a row for the Eagles and snapped a modest two-game skid against Freeburg (9-5).

“I was worried to death about Cole Stuart coming into the game and his dribble-penetration,” Columbia coach Mark Sandstrom said. “He’s one of the best drivers that I’ve had to defend against in my 20-some years of coaching. Man, he can go to the rim and he’s really good at it.

“Hayes van Breusegen came in and really bothered him. Hayes really turned that game around. We got a couple of runouts and a couple of stops and then all the momentum changed to us. I’ve always said that momentum sometimes is your best player, and it’s not even on the floor.”

Donald tied a career-high with 21 points for the Eagles, going 8-for-10 from the field. Murphy had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Steckler had 11 points. Donald and Steckler were part of the all-tournament team.

“We just had to gather ourselves,” Murphy said. “They were obviously pulling away and had the lead at the half. It took a lot to gather ourselves, but it started at the defensive end. Defense and rebounds lead to transition buckets, and we got a lot of those. That got our momentum going and we built from there.

“This was special, for sure.”

Murphy lauded the defensive execution of van Breusegen.

“It’s exactly what we needed,” he said. “Stuart is a good player. Obviously, he was torching us the first half. But Hayes stepped up and did a really good job. I’m proud of him.”

Freeburg coach Matt Laur regretted not calling a timeout in an effort to stop the bleeding when Columbia went on its long scoring run.

“We’ve got some veterans out there and I liked what we were doing,” he said. “We were getting good looks; we just weren’t finishing. I didn’t want to call timeout and give them a chance to change defenses or set up something. With three seniors out there a lot of that time, I thought we would be able to stop the bleeding.”

Stuart was unstoppable in the first half, weaving through traffic — and past it — to get to the rim for routine layups. He also had a 3 and a three-point play as Freeburg led 31-26 at halftime.

“He’s special,” Laur said. “There were times guys were right on him. But he’s so quick that he gets by them and gets to the rim. He has a knack of going from 0 to 60 and back to 0 like nobody I’ve ever coached. He’s a special kid who had a great night.”

But the fun largely ended when van Breusegen entered the game. But Stuart still made a late impact. His basket with 2:31 to play cut Columbia’s lead to 56-49, and his steal and layup with 32 seconds left made it 57-55.

But Donald sank two clutch free throws with 21.5 seconds remaining before Steckler came up with a steal and was intentionally fouled on his way to the rim. Steckler made one of two free throws to make it 60-55 with eight seconds left, sealing the outcome.

Stuart was disappointed the Midgets couldn’t seal the deal.

“That’s the first time I’ve gotten into one of those (zones) at home,” he said. “I was in one of those at Gibault, too. Whenever you’re feeling it, you have to keep shooting. I played well, but we didn’t win. I would rather score five points and win the game than score 26 and lose.”

Stuart, Otten and Weber also made the all-tournament team for Freeburg.