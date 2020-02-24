Conference crowns, district titles up for grabs in this week's games to watch

The Spartans will try to make their regular season finale a memorable one but it won’t come easy. SLUH has a way of hanging around in nearly every game it plays. The Jr. Billikens record isn’t pretty and neither is their style but it’s been effective. Of SLUH’s last six victories, four have come by four or fewer points. Of their last four losses, only one has been by more than 10 points. De Smet scored a 56-50 win at SLUH on Feb. 3. It’s the closest game between these two Jesuit rivals since December of 2015.