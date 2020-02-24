Conference crowns, district titles up for grabs in this week's games to watch

MONDAY
MICDS (20-4) at Priory (17-6)
When: 7 p.m.
Breakdown: MICDS travels to Priory with its shot at sharing the Metro League title hanging in the balance. The Rams are 7-2 in the conference and looking up at Westminster in the standings. MICDS hosts Westminster on Wednesday, but to make that game matter it has to beat Priory on Monday, something that hasn’t been easy for the Rams.
Priory has won three in a row and four of its last five against MICDS. In the first meeting this season, Priory used a huge fourth-quarter run to pull out a 50-45 road win. Most nights the Rams have a significant size advantage with one of the largest starting lineups in the area, but Priory junior post Harrison Wilmsen (6-foot-8) neutralized that on Feb. 9. Wilmsen scored 24 points and senior guard Charlie Ferrick had 11 as they extended their winning streak over MICDS.
Wilmsen and Ferrick average a combined 32 points, 12 rebounds and nearly five assists per game.
Priory is the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Westminster. The Rebels are the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of the No. 3 seed Washington and No. 6 seed Pacific at 6 p.m. March 3.
Parkway Central (10-13) at No. 2 large school Francis Howell (24-1)
When: 7 p.m.
Breakdown: It’s senior night at Howell and the Vikings are honoring their all-time leading scorer, senior guard Matt Schark. The 6-foot-4 and 235-pound Schark has scored 1,768 points, knocked down 155 3-pointers, grabbed 823 rebounds, handed out 214 assists and made 128 steals in his four years of varsity action.
After a fourth-place finish in Class 5 last season, Howell has devoured its schedule this winter. The only blemish on the Vikings record is a 58-52 loss to Trinity in the championship of the MICDS Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30. Howell has won 15 in a row.
TUESDAY
St. Louis U. High (12-11) at No. 4 large school De Smet (20-6)
When: 7 p.m.
Breakdown: De Smet’s athletic resurgence has been nothing short of remarkable. The Spartans are the reigning state champions in baseball, boys soccer and football. The basketball team hasn’t claimed a banner yet but it’s certainly among the contenders in Class 5 this winter. De Smet will put a bow on its regular season as it wraps up Metro Catholic Conference play when it hosts St. Louis U. High.
It’s the final home game for lone senior Michael Skoff. The 6-foot-5 forward averages nine points and four rebounds a game. He’s the Spartans best free-throw shooter.
The Spartans will try to make their regular season finale a memorable one but it won’t come easy. SLUH has a way of hanging around in nearly every game it plays. The Jr. Billikens record isn’t pretty and neither is their style but it’s been effective. Of SLUH’s last six victories, four have come by four or fewer points. Of their last four losses, only one has been by more than 10 points. De Smet scored a 56-50 win at SLUH on Feb. 3. It’s the closest game between these two Jesuit rivals since December of 2015.
No. 9 large school Edwardsville (21-8) at No. 5 large school O’Fallon (22-6)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Breakdown: The Southwestern Conference race remains in flux after both Edwardsville and O’Fallon took league losses on Friday. Edwardsville was upended by rival Alton. O’Fallon was beaten at home by East St. Louis.
Collinsville remains the leader with an 8-2 record followed by O’Fallon (7-3), East St. Louis (6-5) and Edwardsville (5-5).
The Tigers had their 11-game win streak snapped by Alton in their 46-40 loss on Friday. O’Fallon beat Edwardsville 49-40 on Jan. 10.
O’Fallon junior forward Shaun Riley II returned to the court against East St. Louis on Friday after being out of the lineup since mid-January with an illness.
Belleville East (17-11) at No. 3 large school Collinsville (26-3)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Breakdown: It’s the final home game for Ray’Sean Taylor at Collinsville’s Vergil Fletcher Gym. The program’s all-time leading scorer, Taylor and his fellow seniors have the Kahoks on the verge of their first Southwestern Conference championship since they shared the title with Edwardsville in 2012.
The last time Collinsville won the league outright was 1996 in what would be the final of three consecutive Southwestern Conference titles.
WEDNESDAY
St. Louis Christian (14-7) at No. 1 small school Vashon (18-5)
When: 6:30 p.m.
Breakdown: It’s the final home game for Vashon standouts Kobe Clark, Cam’Ron Fletcher and Phil Russell. The senior trio are all headed off to play in college next season as Clark recently gave a verbal commitment to Georgetown. Fletcher (Kentucky) and Russell (Southeast Missouri State) both signed in November.
Their home finale won’t be a cakewalk. St. Louis Christian won the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic by defeating CBC and Cardinal Ritter in a semifinal and the final, respectively. Junior guards Jordan Nesbitt (6-foot-6) and Jaden Jones (6-foot-7) can matchup with the Wolverines size and skill. Both Nesbitt and Jones can fill it up in a hurry offensively.
Francis Howell Central (11-11) vs. Borgia (11-12)
When, where: 7 p.m. at Washington
Breakdown: The 49th Washington Tournament championship game will finally be played — weather permitting.
Originally scheduled for Jan. 17, the tournament title game has been postponed twice due to inclement weather. Whoever wins will claim their first tournament championship of the season.
Howell Central is led by Myles Estrada and Gabe Dickerson. A junior guard, Estrada is averaging 16 points per game. A senior guard, Dickerson is chipping in nearly 10 points and a team-high three assists per game.
Borgia senior guards Alex Brinkmann and Cole Weber lead the charge. A senior forward, Brinkmann is averaging 14 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Weber is good for 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and leads the Knights with 64 made 3-pointers.
THURSDAY
No. 1 small school Vashon (18-5) at Granite City (12-15)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Breakdown: This game was added to the schedule last week after Hazelwood Central canceled its scheduled game at Vashon. The Wolverines found a willing opponent in the Metro East.
It will be Vashon’s second game in the Metro East this season after it played the penultimate game at the Highland Shootout on Jan. 11.
If you’ve had an itch to see the Wolverines but have not, here’s your last chance before the playoffs begin.
FRIDAY
Class 3 District 5 championship at Whitfield
When: 7:30 p.m.
Breakdown: This game will feature the winners of Wednesday’s semifinals which has No. 1 seed Hancock (21-5) facing No. 4 seed Lutheran South (9-17) and No. 2 DuBourg (14-11) taking on No. 3 Whitfield (8-18).
Hancock is the defending district champion after it won its first district title since 2003 and just its fourth overall.
DuBourg won its last district championship in 2010 and has to get past Whitfield, which was the district runner-up last season.
SATURDAY
Class 3 District 7 championship at Lutheran North
When: Noon
Breakdown: Top-seeded Trinity is eyeing back-to-back district titles. The No. 5 small school, Trinity (21-5) brings 7-foot Creighton signee Ryan Kalkbrenner, Central Michigan recruit Rashad Weekly and Miami Ohio football recruit TJ Rush to the table.
No. 2 seed Lutheran North (18-8) has coach Gerald “Dink” Jones guiding it for a second consecutive season. Jones led Northwest Academy to the 2017 Class 3 state championship and a fourth-place finish in 2018.
No. 3 seed Soldan (12-13) was the district runner-up to Trinity last season.
Class 3 District 6 championship at Vashon
When: 2:30 p.m.
Breakdown: No. 2 small school and top-seeded Cardinal Ritter (18-6) will try to claim its first district championship since 2017.
No. 2 seed Lift For Life (17-9) is chasing its first district title.
No. 3 seed Miller Career Academy (13-10) ended its regular season with a tough stretch of games including Webster Groves and Chaminade. Career Academy split two meetings with Lift For Life this season. Lift For Life won 74-56 at the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic on Dec. 27. Career Academy won at home 64-52 on Jan. 25.
No. 4 seed McKinley (18-3) hasn’t played the toughest schedule but can count wins over Hancock and St Pius X. The Goldbugs took losses to Edwardsville, John Burroughs and Vashon’s junior varsity.