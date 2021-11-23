Connor Turnbull, senior, Fort Zumwalt North

The area’s top post player, the 6-foot-10 Turnbull had a breakout junior season as he averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5 blocks per game as Panthers reached Class 6 semifinals. Knocked down 72 percent of his free throws and 34 percent of his 61 3-point attempts. Signed with Butler.
David Kvidahl
