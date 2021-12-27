COVID-19 complicates holiday tournaments across the area

Holiday basketball tournaments have returned, but the complications presented in the time of COVID-19 remain.
Cancelations and rescheduling have become the norm as tournaments try to get back into action after taking a hiatus last winter. Simply put, no scheduled game is safe until warm-ups begin.
“We’re not going to know until both teams are in the gym and can get on the court,” St. Louis U. High athletics director Chris Muskopf said.
SLUH is hosting the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic this week. The tournament has had three iterations and the tournament is set to begin Tuesday. Originally, an 11-team field, it was pared down to nine when two teams could not compete. The nine-team version was complete with a complicated consolation bracket that would have used a round-robin format to allow for each team to play three games. The tournament field was whittled to eight Monday morning when Urbana withdrew.
Muskopf and SLUH basketball coach Erwin Claggett have had to piece things together in real time.
“It’s been interesting and frustrating at the same time,” Muskopf said. “The minutes Erwin and I have logged on the phone are more than either of us would want. He’s a good partner in this.”
The Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament at Lafayette High lost a first-round game on Monday when University City was unable to play Marquette due to positive COVID-19 test results, according to the tournament’s social media post. Marquette advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.
The Normandy Holiday Invitational also lost teams and did not play all its scheduled games Monday.
Valmeyer withdrew from the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament. Its scheduled game with Gibault on Monday was canceled.
The Visitation Christmas Tournament got a taste in its first round when Hazelwood Central’s girls team was unable to play against Incarnate Word on Dec. 18. Webster Groves did not play its scheduled game with Cardinal Ritter on Sunday. Parkway North was unable to play its scheduled game with Parkway South on Monday.
“Covid is driving a lot of this,” Visitation athletics director Paul Stoecklin said. “You've got to be flexible, you've got to be able to adapt on the fly.”
In the girls bracket of the Don Mauer Invitational at MICDS, Ladue did not play its opening round game against Fort Zumwalt West on Monday.
The Mascoutah Invitational girls tournament lost both McCluer and Cahokia on Monday. O’Fallon’s junior varsity stepped in to play when Centralia had to withdraw.
This is the reality every tournament director is living with, but it hasn’t stopped them from attempting to give the teams ready and able to play the chance to do just that. To accommodate its consolation bracket, Visitation split its varsity and junior varsity players between two teams to keep the games going.
“You’re trying to get the teams that are available some games,” Muskopf said. “The number of games matters.”
The number of games matters because in the past the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s bylaws stated that basketball teams could play in up to three tournaments and a certain number of standalone games. This season is the first that every team has a limit of 26 total regular-season games, tournament or not.
When SLUH plotted out its tournament, it budgeted four games for itself. If things go as planned as of Monday, the Jr. Bills will play three games and have an open slot to fill at some point in the new year.
Throwing in another wrinkle is making sure the games that are going to be played have officials. The number of available referees already has been stretched thin due to a lack of numbers during the regular season. During holiday tournament time, officials often work multiple games at multiple locations at the more than 30 boys and girls basketball tournaments around the area between Christmas and New Year’s.
Even as the matchups change due to which teams are able to compete, the game times do not to make sure the assigned referees are in fact available.
“It’s one thing to change the number of games,” Muskopf said. “It’s another thing to change the times.”
Throughout all of this turbulence, Muskopf said everyone has been understanding from the remaining participants to the people behind the scenes that make these events go.
“Nobody has batted an eyelash,” Muskopf said.
It’s the second year holiday tournaments have been affected by the virus and all that comes with it. This year’s seniors were just sophomores when postseason basketball was canceled across the country at the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020. This is the only normal most of them know.
“I feel bad for the kids, this is their only chance they have for high school events,” Stoecklin said. “Any time anything gets cancelled I feel bad for kids.”
Steve Overbey contributed to this report.