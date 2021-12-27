COVID-19 complicates holiday tournaments across the area

This is the reality every tournament director is living with, but it hasn’t stopped them from attempting to give the teams ready and able to play the chance to do just that. To accommodate its consolation bracket, Visitation split its varsity and junior varsity players between two teams to keep the games going.

“You’re trying to get the teams that are available some games,” Muskopf said. “The number of games matters.”

The number of games matters because in the past the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s bylaws stated that basketball teams could play in up to three tournaments and a certain number of standalone games. This season is the first that every team has a limit of 26 total regular-season games, tournament or not.

When SLUH plotted out its tournament, it budgeted four games for itself. If things go as planned as of Monday, the Jr. Bills will play three games and have an open slot to fill at some point in the new year.