Cox's scoring outburst pushes Triad into regional final

TROY, Ill. — Everyone in the gym knows to focus on Luke Cox.

When the Triad senior guard touches the ball, all eyes drift to him. And with all eyes on him on Wednesday, he put on a show.

Cox lit up the scoreboard with an eye-popping 36 points to help the Knights knock off Civic Memorial 69-49 in a Class 3A Triad Regional semifinal at Triad High School.

"He's fun to watch, no doubt about it," Triad coach Jeff Guidry said.

Triad (24-8) will square off against the defending Class 3A state champion East St. Louis (19-11) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the regional title game.

The Knights have tied the school record for most wins in a season.

"I'm really happy for these guys," Guidry said. "They've been working really hard and it's a huge accomplishment for this group, this program and this community. I'm happy about it, but it's time to get ready for the next game."

Cox actually missed his first three shots of the game as Civic Memorial (11-21) ran different defenses at him.

But he immediately caught fire after the slow start.