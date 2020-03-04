Cox's scoring outburst pushes Triad into regional final

TROY, Ill. — Everyone in the gym knows to focus on Luke Cox.
When the Triad senior guard touches the ball, all eyes drift to him. And with all eyes on him on Wednesday, he put on a show.
Cox lit up the scoreboard with an eye-popping 36 points to help the Knights knock off Civic Memorial 69-49 in a Class 3A Triad Regional semifinal at Triad High School.
"He's fun to watch, no doubt about it," Triad coach Jeff Guidry said.
Triad (24-8) will square off against the defending Class 3A state champion East St. Louis (19-11) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the regional title game.
The Knights have tied the school record for most wins in a season.
"I'm really happy for these guys," Guidry said. "They've been working really hard and it's a huge accomplishment for this group, this program and this community. I'm happy about it, but it's time to get ready for the next game."
Cox actually missed his first three shots of the game as Civic Memorial (11-21) ran different defenses at him.
But he immediately caught fire after the slow start.
"I thought we did a good job early with that, but he got some steals and easy buckets and got going and started knocking down shots," Civic Memorial coach Jared Reynolds said. "When he started rising up and knocking down shots, it's nearly impossible to shut him down."
The 36-point outburst is the second-highest of his career. He pumped in 40 points in a 81-59 win over Taylorville in the Litchfield Tournament on Jan. 15. He has recorded five games of 30 or more points this season.
Cox finished the first half with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, going on his own 7-0 run midway through the second quarter to put his team in front 38-29.
Triad outscored its Mississippi Valley Conference rival 17-6 at the start of the third period to essentially put the game away.
The Knights have beaten CM in all four meetings this season.
Senior Alex Reams led Civic Memorial with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
"Early on we didn't know what we'd have, but he's come through for us down the stretch and kept us in basketball games," Reynolds said.
Triad has a big test ahead in Southwestern Conference toughie East St. Louis.
"I think we have to be mentally prepared," Guidry said. "They're fast, athletic and a very different type of team than we've played all year."
Cox is looking forward to the challenge as Triad tries to claim its first regional crown since 2003.
"We're ready for them," Cox said.