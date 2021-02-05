Creech drills late 3-pointer to rally Winfield past St. Charles in GAC North showdown

Ironically, Creech began the game playing three quarters of the JV game, which is normal according to Winfield coach Bryan Keim. He considers Creech his backup point guard on the varsity level.

Winfield junior sharpshooter D.J. Gillespie was in foul trouble most of the game, thus thrusting Creech into the limelight. Creech sank his fourth triple of the season at the perfect time.

"He moved from JV to hitting varsity game-winners," Winfield senior Kannon Schutte said. "It's great to have him on the team."

While Creech hit the biggest shot of the game, Schutte turned in the defensive play of the night.

St. Charles managed to get a good look in the closing seconds. Senior Magnus Kloepper, who finished with 13 points, took an inbound pass under the basket with five seconds remaining. But Schutte got a hand in his face just enough to force the shot to go off the rim.

"That's the play we wanted, that was the look we wanted," St. Charles veteran coach Rick Foster said. "Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't. I thought he got hit pretty good, but we didn't get the call. That's just the way it goes."

The nail-biting finish provided the perfect end to a back-and-fourth game that saw each team reel off impressive scoring runs.