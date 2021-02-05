Creech drills late 3-pointer to rally Winfield past St. Charles in GAC North showdown

WINFIELD — Brady Creech asked permission first.
The Winfield High freshman guard had a short conversation with teammate Greg Penrod during a timeout late in Friday's boys basketball showdown with rival St. Charles.
"I said, 'If I'm open, is it OK to take the shot?' " Creech said.
The senior told the freshman to go right ahead.
Creech then complied, calmly drilling a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to lift the Warriors to a 41-40 win in a battle of GAC North Division unbeatens in Lincoln County.
Winfield (13-5, 4-0) won for the fourth time in the last five games and grabbed a leg up in the race for the league title with the Pirates (6-12, 4-1).
The teams will meet Feb. 19 at St. Charles High, with the crown likely on the line.
Winfield is also beginning to rid itself of the Pirates jinx. St. Charles had won 15 of the previous 16 games between the teams.
Creech spent plenty of time this season on the junior varsity team but worked his way up as the campaign went along.
The newbie ended up hitting the biggest shot of the season, mostly because he was just that — a newcomer.
"They were helping out guarding my other (teammates), big time," Creech said. "I was wide open."
Ironically, Creech began the game playing three quarters of the JV game, which is normal according to Winfield coach Bryan Keim. He considers Creech his backup point guard on the varsity level.
Winfield junior sharpshooter D.J. Gillespie was in foul trouble most of the game, thus thrusting Creech into the limelight. Creech sank his fourth triple of the season at the perfect time.
"He moved from JV to hitting varsity game-winners," Winfield senior Kannon Schutte said. "It's great to have him on the team."
While Creech hit the biggest shot of the game, Schutte turned in the defensive play of the night.
St. Charles managed to get a good look in the closing seconds. Senior Magnus Kloepper, who finished with 13 points, took an inbound pass under the basket with five seconds remaining. But Schutte got a hand in his face just enough to force the shot to go off the rim.
"That's the play we wanted, that was the look we wanted," St. Charles veteran coach Rick Foster said. "Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't. I thought he got hit pretty good, but we didn't get the call. That's just the way it goes."
The nail-biting finish provided the perfect end to a back-and-fourth game that saw each team reel off impressive scoring runs.
Winfield jumped out to a 12-1 lead in the first 7 minutes and 39 seconds behind Gillespie's five points. St. Charles then reeled off 19 of the next 25 points to carry a 20-18 cushion into the break.
The Pirates, behind the one-two punch of Kloepper and junior Brenden Barteau, bolted out of the gate in the third period and held a 30-18 lead with 2:28 left in the stanza.
That's when the Warriors began their final push. Schutte tallied four points and Nolan Riechers drilled a triple to key the rally.
Riechers sank a pair of free throws midway through the final frame to get his team to within 34-33.
St. Charles kept the lead between four and one point down the stretch until Schutte's field goal brought the hosts to within 40-38 with 34 ticks on the clock.
The Winfield defense forced a 5-second violation to set the stage for Creech's heroics.
"All season long, against good teams, we have struggled to play a consistent 32 minutes," Keim said. "We can play with good teams, but we can't let them make runs like they did."
The Warriors are beginning to turn the corner after a series of disastrous campaigns. They went 0-20 in 2014-15 and managed just seven wins over the next two seasons to compile a three-year mark of 7-63.
The turnaround began last season with a 16-10 mark.
Now, Winfield is a team on the rise that deserves watching.
"This feels great," said Schutte, who remembers the lean years. "We've been working our way up since my freshman year. All of us have been playing together all of our lives. This is like our dream team, right here."
Winfield's impressive total of 13 wins over the first 18 games is its best since the 2004-2005 squad went 14-3.
The Warriors will be searching for their first district title since the 1999-2000 group won 25 of 30 games on the way to reaching the quarterfinal round.
"We're heading in the right direction," Keim said. "But, there's still a lot of work to do."