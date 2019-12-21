Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Luke Kasubke
|Chaminade
|40
|40.0
|KJ Lee
|Fort Zumwalt North
|29
|29.0
|Will Lee
|Kirkwood
|29
|29.0
|Roddy Alexander
|O'Fallon Christian
|27
|27.0
|Ray'Sean Taylor
|Collinsville
|26
|26.0
|Jacques Thomas
|Summit
|26
|26.0
|Ryan Campbell
|Lafayette
|25
|25.0
|Anthony Lemons
|St. Charles West
|24
|24.0
|Matt Schark
|Francis Howell
|23
|23.0
|Drew Tebbe
|O'Fallon
|23
|23.0
|Jacob Golenor
|Roxana
|23
|23.0
|Tucker Shalley
|Jerseyville
|22
|22.0
|Colin Brueggemann
|Freeburg
|21
|21.0
|Moory Woods
|Alton
|20
|20.0
|Ethyn Brown
|Belleville East
|20
|20.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Luke Kasubke
|Chaminade
|9
|9.00
|Drew Tebbe
|O'Fallon
|6
|6.00
|Jacob Golenor
|Roxana
|6
|6.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Belleville East
|5
|5.00
|Casen Lawrence
|Westminster
|5
|5.00
|Keli'i Price
|Belleville West
|4
|4.00
|Sam Horner
|Columbia
|4
|4.00
|Judah Nunn
|Fort Zumwalt South
|4
|4.00
|Seth Churchman
|Jerseyville
|4
|4.00
|Drew Elza
|Oakville
|4
|4.00
|Jaden McClain
|St. Louis U. High
|4
|4.00
|Justin Hoffman
|St. Clair
|4
|4.00
|Isaiah Campbell
|Waterloo
|4
|4.00
|Hadyn Wagner
|Jefferson
|4
|4.00
|Camren Edwards
|Alton
|3
|3.00
|Billy Gill
|Gillespie
|3
|3.00
|Joshua Fairlie
|Lebanon
|3
|3.00
|Hunter Hacala
|Marquette
|3
|3.00
|Jacob Schadegg
|Mater Dei
|3
|3.00
|Brayden Wampler-Foust
|St. Charles West
|3
|3.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Josh Newell
|St. Charles West
|7
|7
|100.0
|JJ Schwepker
|Fort Zumwalt South
|6
|6
|100.0
|Gabe Dickerson
|FH Central
|6
|6
|100.0
|Brett Smith
|Warrenton
|5
|5
|100.0
|Trey Hall
|Civic Memorial
|4
|4
|100.0
|Cawhan Smith
|Collinsville
|4
|4
|100.0
|Amarey Wills
|O'Fallon
|4
|4
|100.0
|Parris White
|Roxana
|4
|4
|100.0
|DeMarcus Bond
|St. Louis U. High
|4
|4
|100.0
|Mitch Wilson
|Vianney
|4
|4
|100.0
|Mujtaba Alkhaldi
|Fort Zumwalt North
|3
|3
|100.0
|Tre' Bell
|Parkway West
|3
|3
|100.0
|Ky'lun Rivers
|Alton
|2
|2
|100.0
|Eric Wade
|Belleville East
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kuron Parchmon
|Civic Memorial
|2
|2
|100.0
|Matteus Case
|Chaminade
|2
|2
|100.0
|Sam Horner
|Columbia
|2
|2
|100.0
|LeMond Shaw
|DuBourg
|2
|2
|100.0
|Armond Williams
|East St. Louis
|2
|2
|100.0
|Marvin Brown
|Eureka
|2
|2
|100.0
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/21/2019.