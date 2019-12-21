Daily performances
Daily performances

Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/20/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Luke KasubkeChaminade4040.0
KJ LeeFort Zumwalt North2929.0
Will LeeKirkwood2929.0
Roddy AlexanderO'Fallon Christian2727.0
Ray'Sean TaylorCollinsville2626.0
Jacques ThomasSummit2626.0
Ryan CampbellLafayette2525.0
Anthony LemonsSt. Charles West2424.0
Matt ScharkFrancis Howell2323.0
Drew TebbeO'Fallon2323.0
Jacob GolenorRoxana2323.0
Tucker ShalleyJerseyville2222.0
Colin BrueggemannFreeburg2121.0
Moory WoodsAlton2020.0
Ethyn BrownBelleville East2020.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Luke KasubkeChaminade99.00
Drew TebbeO'Fallon66.00
Jacob GolenorRoxana66.00
Ethyn BrownBelleville East55.00
Casen LawrenceWestminster55.00
Keli'i PriceBelleville West44.00
Sam HornerColumbia44.00
Judah NunnFort Zumwalt South44.00
Seth ChurchmanJerseyville44.00
Drew ElzaOakville44.00
Jaden McClainSt. Louis U. High44.00
Justin HoffmanSt. Clair44.00
Isaiah CampbellWaterloo44.00
Hadyn WagnerJefferson44.00
Camren EdwardsAlton33.00
Billy GillGillespie33.00
Joshua FairlieLebanon33.00
Hunter HacalaMarquette33.00
Jacob SchadeggMater Dei33.00
Brayden Wampler-FoustSt. Charles West33.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Josh NewellSt. Charles West77100.0
JJ SchwepkerFort Zumwalt South66100.0
Gabe DickersonFH Central66100.0
Brett SmithWarrenton55100.0
Trey HallCivic Memorial44100.0
Cawhan SmithCollinsville44100.0
Amarey WillsO'Fallon44100.0
Parris WhiteRoxana44100.0
DeMarcus BondSt. Louis U. High44100.0
Mitch WilsonVianney44100.0
Mujtaba AlkhaldiFort Zumwalt North33100.0
Tre' BellParkway West33100.0
Ky'lun RiversAlton22100.0
Eric WadeBelleville East22100.0
Kuron ParchmonCivic Memorial22100.0
Matteus CaseChaminade22100.0
Sam HornerColumbia22100.0
LeMond ShawDuBourg22100.0
Armond WilliamsEast St. Louis22100.0
Marvin BrownEureka22100.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Jashawn AndersonEast St. Louis88.00
Jaylen BoydLadue77.00
Josh NewellSt. Charles West77.00
Brayden Wampler-FoustSt. Charles West77.00
Lorent DzelandiniCollinsville66.00
Andrew BeckmanRoxana66.00
Ray'Sean TaylorCollinsville55.00
Tucker ShalleyJerseyville55.00
Logan WichParkway West55.00
Taileon SmithSt. Charles West55.00
Wesley HinsonSt. Clair55.00
Jake WadeWaterloo55.00
Brennan OrfWestminster55.00
EJ WilliamsWestminster55.00
Gabe DickersonFH Central55.00
Tyree WesleyDuBourg44.00
LaShawn JohnsonEast St. Louis44.00
Jabril OlivariaEast St. Louis44.00
Drake StevensonFort Zumwalt North44.00
Cole PetchMarquette44.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Ray'Sean TaylorCollinsville55.00
Jabril OlivariaEast St. Louis55.00
Micah HoltDuBourg44.00
Kristian DavisO'Fallon Christian44.00
Ray HorryO'Fallon Christian44.00
Jashawn AndersonEast St. Louis33.00
Will LeeKirkwood33.00
Anthony LemonsSt. Charles West33.00
Taileon SmithSt. Charles West33.00
John WilsonSt. Charles West33.00
Dayton TurnerSt. Clair33.00
Chase WaltersSt. Clair33.00
Jake WadeWaterloo33.00
Kalin BlackO'Fallon Christian33.00
Kuron ParchmonCivic Memorial22.00
Lorent DzelandiniCollinsville22.00
Jackson HolmesColumbia22.00
Dampier EvansDuBourg22.00
Landon EvansKirkwood22.00
Hunter HacalaMarquette22.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Tyree WesleyDuBourg1212.0
Caleb ThompsonWestminster1212.0
Owen MarshMarquette1111.0
Henry WeberValmeyer1111.0
Ray'Sean TaylorCollinsville1010.0
Mujtaba AlkhaldiFort Zumwalt North1010.0
Evan SchneiderLadue1010.0
EJ WilliamsWestminster1010.0
LaShawn JohnsonEast St. Louis99.0
Riley McCarthyValmeyer99.0
Dustin CrawfordWaterloo88.0
Brennan OrfWestminster88.0
Jacob O'ConnorColumbia77.0
Dampier EvansDuBourg77.0
Drake StevensonFort Zumwalt North77.0
Will LeeKirkwood77.0
Cade WoodfinMarquette77.0
Ja'Marion WayneParkway West77.0
Chase WaltersSt. Clair77.0
Ryan KalkbrennerTrinity77.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Ryan KalkbrennerTrinity55.00
Will LeeKirkwood44.00
Kuron ParchmonCivic Memorial33.00
Keydrian JonesCollinsville33.00
Dampier EvansDuBourg33.00
Armond WilliamsEast St. Louis33.00
Connor TurnbullFort Zumwalt North33.00
Evan SchneiderLadue33.00
Brennan OrfWestminster33.00
Nate HallCollinsville22.00
Tyree WesleyDuBourg22.00
Henry WeberValmeyer22.00
EJ WilliamsWestminster22.00
Trey HallCivic Memorial11.00
David GrangerCollinsville11.00
Jackson HolmesColumbia11.00
Patrick ReadyeEast St. Louis11.00
Mujtaba AlkhaldiFort Zumwalt North11.00
Devan EdwardsFort Zumwalt North11.00
KJ LeeFort Zumwalt North11.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/21/2019.
