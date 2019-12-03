Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/2/2019
SCORING LEADERS (Min. Games Played)
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Matt Schark
|Francis Howell
|33
|33.0
|Malik Stewart
|Maplewood-RH
|32
|32.0
|Sam Richardson
|Hancock
|31
|31.0
|Luke Schueler
|Vianney
|27
|27.0
|Jackson Holmes
|Columbia
|26
|26.0
|Dylan Branson
|Mehlville
|25
|25.0
|John Wilson
|St. Charles West
|25
|25.0
|Larry Abbey
|University City
|24
|24.0
|Ethan Booth
|Staunton
|23
|23.0
|Griffin St. Pierre
|Troy
|23
|23.0
|Jeremiah Williams
|Hancock
|22
|22.0
|Raph Brown
|Mehlville
|20
|20.0
|Bryan Wolfe
|Orchard Farm
|20
|20.0
|Tykwon Willis
|Sumner
|20
|20.0
|Jalen Hampton
|University City
|20
|20.0
3 Point leaders (min. 3-PT made)
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Charlie Meyer
|St. Charles
|5
|5.00
|Luke Schueler
|Vianney
|5
|5.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|4
|4.00
|Matt Schark
|Francis Howell
|4
|4.00
|Shaun Isom
|Metro
|4
|4.00
|Bryson Fraction
|North Tech
|4
|4.00
|James Whitman
|Oakville
|4
|4.00
|Griffin St. Pierre
|Troy
|4
|4.00
|Carson Short
|Crystal City
|3
|3.00
|Mark Moore
|Hillsboro
|3
|3.00
|Ethan Worley
|Hillsboro
|3
|3.00
|Ryan Bibb
|Mascoutah
|3
|3.00
|Treveon Jackson
|North Tech
|3
|3.00
|Carter Wiegard
|Red Bud
|3
|3.00
|Ty Lenhardt
|Waterloo
|3
|3.00
|Grant Siegel
|Windsor
|3
|3.00
|Mason Shaver
|Bayless
|2
|2.00
|Stacian Livingston
|Hancock
|2
|2.00
|Jayden Nicholson
|Hazelwood Central
|2
|2.00
|Chase Engelhard
|Francis Howell
|2
|2.00
Free throw leaders (min. FTA)
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Luke Schueler
|Vianney
|8
|8
|100.0
|Julian Francis
|North Tech
|4
|4
|100.0
|Sam Adams
|St. Charles
|4
|4
|100.0
|Alex Thomas
|Troy
|4
|4
|100.0
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|3
|3
|100.0
|Davion Moody
|McCluer S-Berkeley
|2
|2
|100.0
|Blake Eisenbeis
|Crystal City
|2
|2
|100.0
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|2
|2
|100.0
|Stacian Livingston
|Hancock
|2
|2
|100.0
|Nate Garrett Jr
|Hazelwood Central
|2
|2
|100.0
|Tevin Gowins
|Hazelwood Central
|2
|2
|100.0
|Mark Moore
|Hillsboro
|2
|2
|100.0
|Preston Fortner
|Francis Howell
|2
|2
|100.0
|Sam Thompson
|Francis Howell
|2
|2
|100.0
|Isaiah Cunningham
|Lebanon
|2
|2
|100.0
|Keion Washington
|Lebanon
|2
|2
|100.0
|Micah Grawer
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2
|100.0
|Jacob Miller
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2
|100.0
|Justin Ndacaisaba
|Metro
|2
|2
|100.0
|Bryson Fraction
|North Tech
|2
|2
|100.0
Assist leaders (Min. games played)
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Brayden Wampler-Foust
|St. Charles West
|8
|8.00
|Mark Moore
|Hillsboro
|6
|6.00
|Larry Abbey
|University City
|5
|5.00
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|4
|4.00
|Nic Horner
|Columbia
|4
|4.00
|Sam Horner
|Columbia
|4
|4.00
|Jonah James
|Columbia
|4
|4.00
|Reagan Andrew
|MICDS
|4
|4.00
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|4
|4.00
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|4
|4.00
|Amari Foluke
|Metro
|4
|4.00
|Tykwon Willis
|Sumner
|4
|4.00
|Jalen Hampton
|University City
|4
|4.00
|Austin Balabas
|Waterloo
|4
|4.00
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|4
|4.00
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|4
|4.00
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|3
|3.00
|Jack Lawson
|Lutheran South
|3
|3.00
|Austin Reis
|Lutheran South
|3
|3.00
|Jeremiah Ford
|Sumner
|3
|3.00
Steal leaders (min. games played)
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Jonah James
|Columbia
|6
|6.00
|Drew Elza
|Oakville
|5
|5.00
|Jacob O'Connor
|Columbia
|4
|4.00
|Mark Moore
|Hillsboro
|4
|4.00
|Jonathan Prange
|Lutheran South
|4
|4.00
|Taileon Smith
|St. Charles West
|4
|4.00
|Reagan Andrew
|MICDS
|3
|3.00
|Ben Brooks
|MICDS
|3
|3.00
|Jalen Hampton
|University City
|3
|3.00
|Ty Lenhardt
|Waterloo
|3
|3.00
|Mason Shaver
|Bayless
|2
|2.00
|Nic Horner
|Columbia
|2
|2.00
|Jack Pronger
|MICDS
|2
|2.00
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|2
|2.00
|Joseph Huster
|Lutheran South
|2
|2.00
|Jack Lawson
|Lutheran South
|2
|2.00
|Ben Rauh
|Lutheran South
|2
|2.00
|Braden Bryant
|Mascoutah
|2
|2.00
|Adam Leeker
|Oakville
|2
|2.00
|Josh Newell
|St. Charles West
|2
|2.00
Rebound leaders (min. games played)
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Jack Lawson
|Lutheran South
|12
|12.0
|Jackson Holmes
|Columbia
|10
|10.0
|Jacob O'Connor
|Columbia
|9
|9.0
|Evan Worley
|Hillsboro
|9
|9.0
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|9
|9.0
|Joe Beardsley
|Oakville
|8
|8.0
|Josh Newell
|St. Charles West
|8
|8.0
|Norman Alford
|Windsor
|8
|8.0
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|7
|7.0
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|7
|7.0
|Joseph Huster
|Lutheran South
|7
|7.0
|Justin King
|Mascoutah
|7
|7.0
|Jack Seibert
|Mascoutah
|7
|7.0
|Austin Balabas
|Waterloo
|7
|7.0
|Jack Pronger
|MICDS
|6
|6.0
|John Wilson
|St. Charles West
|6
|6.0
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|5
|5.0
|Micheal Moore
|Bayless
|5
|5.0
|Nic Horner
|Columbia
|5
|5.0
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|5
|5.0
Blocked shot leaders (min. games played)
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Jackson Holmes
|Columbia
|5
|5.00
|Evan Worley
|Hillsboro
|5
|5.00
|Brandon Ming
|University City
|4
|4.00
|John Wilson
|St. Charles West
|3
|3.00
|Andre Jackson
|Gateway Science
|3
|3.00
|Aaron Hendricks
|MICDS
|2
|2.00
|Justin King
|Mascoutah
|2
|2.00
|Shaun Isom
|Metro
|2
|2.00
|Jared Tanner
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|2
|2.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|1
|1.00
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
|Nic Horner
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Sam Horner
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Jacob O'Connor
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Eric Schneider
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Jonathan Prange
|Lutheran South
|1
|1.00
|Elijah Manuel
|Mascoutah
|1
|1.00
|Jack Seibert
|Mascoutah
|1
|1.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/3/2019.