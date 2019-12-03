Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/2/2019
SCORING LEADERS (Min. Games Played)
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Matt ScharkFrancis Howell3333.0
Malik StewartMaplewood-RH3232.0
Sam RichardsonHancock3131.0
Luke SchuelerVianney2727.0
Jackson HolmesColumbia2626.0
Dylan BransonMehlville2525.0
John WilsonSt. Charles West2525.0
Larry AbbeyUniversity City2424.0
Ethan BoothStaunton2323.0
Griffin St. PierreTroy2323.0
Jeremiah WilliamsHancock2222.0
Raph BrownMehlville2020.0
Bryan WolfeOrchard Farm2020.0
Tykwon WillisSumner2020.0
Jalen HamptonUniversity City2020.0

3 Point leaders (min. 3-PT made)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Charlie MeyerSt. Charles55.00
Luke SchuelerVianney55.00
Alex HerculesAffton44.00
Matt ScharkFrancis Howell44.00
Shaun IsomMetro44.00
Bryson FractionNorth Tech44.00
James WhitmanOakville44.00
Griffin St. PierreTroy44.00
Carson ShortCrystal City33.00
Mark MooreHillsboro33.00
Ethan WorleyHillsboro33.00
Ryan BibbMascoutah33.00
Treveon JacksonNorth Tech33.00
Carter WiegardRed Bud33.00
Ty LenhardtWaterloo33.00
Grant SiegelWindsor33.00
Mason ShaverBayless22.00
Stacian LivingstonHancock22.00
Jayden NicholsonHazelwood Central22.00
Chase EngelhardFrancis Howell22.00

Free throw leaders (min. FTA)
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Luke SchuelerVianney88100.0
Julian FrancisNorth Tech44100.0
Sam AdamsSt. Charles44100.0
Alex ThomasTroy44100.0
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS33100.0
Davion MoodyMcCluer S-Berkeley22100.0
Blake EisenbeisCrystal City22100.0
Nick RoperMICDS22100.0
Stacian LivingstonHancock22100.0
Nate Garrett JrHazelwood Central22100.0
Tevin GowinsHazelwood Central22100.0
Mark MooreHillsboro22100.0
Preston FortnerFrancis Howell22100.0
Sam ThompsonFrancis Howell22100.0
Isaiah CunninghamLebanon22100.0
Keion WashingtonLebanon22100.0
Micah GrawerMaplewood-RH22100.0
Jacob MillerMaplewood-RH22100.0
Justin NdacaisabaMetro22100.0
Bryson FractionNorth Tech22100.0

Assist leaders (Min. games played)
NameSchoolAstAvg
Brayden Wampler-FoustSt. Charles West88.00
Mark MooreHillsboro66.00
Larry AbbeyUniversity City55.00
Cameron GunterBayless44.00
Nic HornerColumbia44.00
Sam HornerColumbia44.00
Jonah JamesColumbia44.00
Reagan AndrewMICDS44.00
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS44.00
Zach WhaleyHillsboro44.00
Amari FolukeMetro44.00
Tykwon WillisSumner44.00
Jalen HamptonUniversity City44.00
Austin BalabasWaterloo44.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor44.00
Matt MartinWindsor44.00
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro33.00
Jack LawsonLutheran South33.00
Austin ReisLutheran South33.00
Jeremiah FordSumner33.00

Steal leaders (min. games played)
NameSchoolStlAvg
Jonah JamesColumbia66.00
Drew ElzaOakville55.00
Jacob O'ConnorColumbia44.00
Mark MooreHillsboro44.00
Jonathan PrangeLutheran South44.00
Taileon SmithSt. Charles West44.00
Reagan AndrewMICDS33.00
Ben BrooksMICDS33.00
Jalen HamptonUniversity City33.00
Ty LenhardtWaterloo33.00
Mason ShaverBayless22.00
Nic HornerColumbia22.00
Jack ProngerMICDS22.00
Nick RoperMICDS22.00
Joseph HusterLutheran South22.00
Jack LawsonLutheran South22.00
Ben RauhLutheran South22.00
Braden BryantMascoutah22.00
Adam LeekerOakville22.00
Josh NewellSt. Charles West22.00

Rebound leaders (min. games played)
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Jack LawsonLutheran South1212.0
Jackson HolmesColumbia1010.0
Jacob O'ConnorColumbia99.0
Evan WorleyHillsboro99.0
Matt MartinWindsor99.0
Joe BeardsleyOakville88.0
Josh NewellSt. Charles West88.0
Norman AlfordWindsor88.0
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS77.0
Zach WhaleyHillsboro77.0
Joseph HusterLutheran South77.0
Justin KingMascoutah77.0
Jack SeibertMascoutah77.0
Austin BalabasWaterloo77.0
Jack ProngerMICDS66.0
John WilsonSt. Charles West66.0
Cameron GunterBayless55.0
Micheal MooreBayless55.0
Nic HornerColumbia55.0
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro55.0

Blocked shot leaders (min. games played)
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Jackson HolmesColumbia55.00
Evan WorleyHillsboro55.00
Brandon MingUniversity City44.00
John WilsonSt. Charles West33.00
Andre JacksonGateway Science33.00
Aaron HendricksMICDS22.00
Justin KingMascoutah22.00
Shaun IsomMetro22.00
Jared TannerWindsor22.00
Jalen DavisGateway Science22.00
Banks WilsonAffton11.00
Cameron GunterBayless11.00
Nic HornerColumbia11.00
Sam HornerColumbia11.00
Jacob O'ConnorColumbia11.00
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro11.00
Eric SchneiderHillsboro11.00
Jonathan PrangeLutheran South11.00
Elijah ManuelMascoutah11.00
Jack SeibertMascoutah11.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/3/2019.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.