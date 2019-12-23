Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|Trinity
|25
|25.0
|Nicholas Kern
|Vashon
|23
|23.0
|Landon Evans
|Kirkwood
|22
|22.0
|David Trupiano
|Francis Howell
|20
|20.0
|Sam Richardson
|Hancock
|19
|19.0
|Matt Schark
|Francis Howell
|17
|17.0
|Jeremiah Jones
|Trinity
|17
|17.0
|Jaylen Boyd
|Ladue
|16
|16.0
|Kobe Clark
|Vashon
|15
|15.0
|Jorden Williams
|Whitfield
|15
|15.0
|Jacob Blomenkamp
|Freeburg
|14
|14.0
|Jaylin Hunter
|Hancock
|14
|14.0
|Justin Williams
|Francis Howell
|14
|14.0
|Max Holton
|Whitfield
|14
|14.0
|Will Lee
|Kirkwood
|13
|13.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Lane Otten
|Freeburg
|3
|3.00
|Jack Crayton
|Parkway South
|3
|3.00
|Max Holton
|Whitfield
|3
|3.00
|Jacob Blomenkamp
|Freeburg
|2
|2.00
|Luke Ervie
|Freeburg
|2
|2.00
|Preston Fortner
|Francis Howell
|2
|2.00
|Kannon Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|2
|2.00
|Dillon Stewart
|Kirkwood
|2
|2.00
|Recko Bailey
|Vashon
|2
|2.00
|Keegan Ell
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2
|2.00
|Josh Luster
|Trinity
|2
|2.00
|Kyle Armstrong
|Hancock
|1
|1.00
|Jaylin Hunter
|Hancock
|1
|1.00
|Stacian Livingston
|Hancock
|1
|1.00
|Sam Richardson
|Hancock
|1
|1.00
|Shawn Boehm
|Francis Howell
|1
|1.00
|Clayton Cogle
|Francis Howell
|1
|1.00
|Sam Maddox
|Francis Howell
|1
|1.00
|Justin Williams
|Francis Howell
|1
|1.00
|Landon Evans
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Jack Steinbach
|Ladue
|4
|4
|100.0
|Max Holton
|Whitfield
|3
|3
|100.0
|Stacian Livingston
|Hancock
|2
|2
|100.0
|Chase Engelhard
|Francis Howell
|2
|2
|100.0
|Devin Casey
|Pacific
|2
|2
|100.0
|Luke Davis
|Parkway South
|2
|2
|100.0
|Casey Cooke
|Whitfield
|2
|2
|100.0
|Trey Darrisaw
|Liberty
|2
|2
|100.0
|Sam Thompson
|Francis Howell
|1
|1
|100.0
|Eddie Simon
|Whitfield
|1
|1
|100.0
|Jayden Kouadio
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1
|1
|100.0
|Mack
|Liberty
|1
|1
|100.0
|Jorden Williams
|Whitfield
|4
|5
|80.0
|Griffin Range
|Freeburg
|3
|4
|75.0
|Justin Williams
|Francis Howell
|3
|4
|75.0
|Gavin Bukowsky
|Pacific
|3
|4
|75.0
|Isaiah Esker
|Parkway South
|3
|4
|75.0
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|Trinity
|3
|4
|75.0
|Jacob Carmack
|Freeburg
|2
|3
|66.7
|Luke Ervie
|Freeburg
|2
|3
|66.7
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Sebastian Sutton
|Parkway South
|6
|6.00
|Jack Minkler
|Ladue
|5
|5.00
|Austin Lickenbrock
|Freeburg
|4
|4.00
|Luke Ervie
|Freeburg
|3
|3.00
|Landon Evans
|Kirkwood
|3
|3.00
|Jack Steinbach
|Ladue
|3
|3.00
|Isaiah Esker
|Parkway South
|3
|3.00
|Kobe Clark
|Vashon
|3
|3.00
|Jacob Blomenkamp
|Freeburg
|2
|2.00
|Brett Holomb
|Freeburg
|2
|2.00
|Cade Janssen
|Freeburg
|2
|2.00
|Griffin Range
|Freeburg
|2
|2.00
|Jackson Fortner
|Kirkwood
|2
|2.00
|Kannon Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|2
|2.00
|Jaylen Phipps
|Kirkwood
|2
|2.00
|Luke Davis
|Parkway South
|2
|2.00
|Cam'Ron Fletcher
|Vashon
|2
|2.00
|Colin Brueggemann
|Freeburg
|1
|1.00
|Austin Merritt
|Freeburg
|1
|1.00
|Lane Otten
|Freeburg
|1
|1.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Jack Minkler
|Ladue
|5
|5.00
|Will Lee
|Kirkwood
|4
|4.00
|Luke Ervie
|Freeburg
|3
|3.00
|Griffin Range
|Freeburg
|3
|3.00
|Jackson Fortner
|Kirkwood
|3
|3.00
|Nicholas Kern
|Vashon
|3
|3.00
|Kannon Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|2
|2.00
|Cole Miller
|Ladue
|2
|2.00
|Derek Becker
|Parkway South
|2
|2.00
|Recko Bailey
|Vashon
|2
|2.00
|Jacob Blomenkamp
|Freeburg
|1
|1.00
|Colin Brueggemann
|Freeburg
|1
|1.00
|Landon Evans
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Jaylen Phipps
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Jack Steinbach
|Ladue
|1
|1.00
|Luke Davis
|Parkway South
|1
|1.00
|Rhyan Shanklin
|Parkway South
|1
|1.00
|Sebastian Sutton
|Parkway South
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Landon Evans
|Kirkwood
|17
|17.0
|Will Lee
|Kirkwood
|11
|11.0
|Cole Miller
|Ladue
|11
|11.0
|Kobe Clark
|Vashon
|11
|11.0
|Cam'Ron Fletcher
|Vashon
|11
|11.0
|Jaylen Boyd
|Ladue
|10
|10.0
|Sebastian Sutton
|Parkway South
|10
|10.0
|Evan Schneider
|Ladue
|8
|8.0
|Colin Brueggemann
|Freeburg
|6
|6.0
|Kannon Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|6
|6.0
|Austin Lickenbrock
|Freeburg
|5
|5.0
|Lucas Stone
|Freeburg
|5
|5.0
|Jackson Fortner
|Kirkwood
|5
|5.0
|Luke Davis
|Parkway South
|5
|5.0
|Luke Ervie
|Freeburg
|4
|4.0
|Henry McIntosh
|Ladue
|4
|4.0
|Jack Steinbach
|Ladue
|4
|4.0
|Derek Becker
|Parkway South
|4
|4.0
|Jacob Blomenkamp
|Freeburg
|3
|3.0
|Lane Otten
|Freeburg
|3
|3.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Sebastian Sutton
|Parkway South
|3
|3.00
|Cam'Ron Fletcher
|Vashon
|3
|3.00
|Colin Brueggemann
|Freeburg
|2
|2.00
|Kannon Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|2
|2.00
|Kobe Clark
|Vashon
|2
|2.00
|Jacob Blomenkamp
|Freeburg
|1
|1.00
|Austin Lickenbrock
|Freeburg
|1
|1.00
|Landon Evans
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Jackson Fortner
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Will Lee
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/23/2019.