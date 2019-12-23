Daily performances
0 comments

Daily performances

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/23/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Ryan KalkbrennerTrinity2525.0
Nicholas KernVashon2323.0
Landon EvansKirkwood2222.0
David TrupianoFrancis Howell2020.0
Sam RichardsonHancock1919.0
Matt ScharkFrancis Howell1717.0
Jeremiah JonesTrinity1717.0
Jaylen BoydLadue1616.0
Kobe ClarkVashon1515.0
Jorden WilliamsWhitfield1515.0
Jacob BlomenkampFreeburg1414.0
Jaylin HunterHancock1414.0
Justin WilliamsFrancis Howell1414.0
Max HoltonWhitfield1414.0
Will LeeKirkwood1313.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Lane OttenFreeburg33.00
Jack CraytonParkway South33.00
Max HoltonWhitfield33.00
Jacob BlomenkampFreeburg22.00
Luke ErvieFreeburg22.00
Preston FortnerFrancis Howell22.00
Kannon NesslageKirkwood22.00
Dillon StewartKirkwood22.00
Recko BaileyVashon22.00
Keegan EllFort Zumwalt West22.00
Josh LusterTrinity22.00
Kyle ArmstrongHancock11.00
Jaylin HunterHancock11.00
Stacian LivingstonHancock11.00
Sam RichardsonHancock11.00
Shawn BoehmFrancis Howell11.00
Clayton CogleFrancis Howell11.00
Sam MaddoxFrancis Howell11.00
Justin WilliamsFrancis Howell11.00
Landon EvansKirkwood11.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Jack SteinbachLadue44100.0
Max HoltonWhitfield33100.0
Stacian LivingstonHancock22100.0
Chase EngelhardFrancis Howell22100.0
Devin CaseyPacific22100.0
Luke DavisParkway South22100.0
Casey CookeWhitfield22100.0
Trey DarrisawLiberty22100.0
Sam ThompsonFrancis Howell11100.0
Eddie SimonWhitfield11100.0
Jayden KouadioFort Zumwalt West11100.0
MackLiberty11100.0
Jorden WilliamsWhitfield4580.0
Griffin RangeFreeburg3475.0
Justin WilliamsFrancis Howell3475.0
Gavin BukowskyPacific3475.0
Isaiah EskerParkway South3475.0
Ryan KalkbrennerTrinity3475.0
Jacob CarmackFreeburg2366.7
Luke ErvieFreeburg2366.7

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Sebastian SuttonParkway South66.00
Jack MinklerLadue55.00
Austin LickenbrockFreeburg44.00
Luke ErvieFreeburg33.00
Landon EvansKirkwood33.00
Jack SteinbachLadue33.00
Isaiah EskerParkway South33.00
Kobe ClarkVashon33.00
Jacob BlomenkampFreeburg22.00
Brett HolombFreeburg22.00
Cade JanssenFreeburg22.00
Griffin RangeFreeburg22.00
Jackson FortnerKirkwood22.00
Kannon NesslageKirkwood22.00
Jaylen PhippsKirkwood22.00
Luke DavisParkway South22.00
Cam'Ron FletcherVashon22.00
Colin BrueggemannFreeburg11.00
Austin MerrittFreeburg11.00
Lane OttenFreeburg11.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Jack MinklerLadue55.00
Will LeeKirkwood44.00
Luke ErvieFreeburg33.00
Griffin RangeFreeburg33.00
Jackson FortnerKirkwood33.00
Nicholas KernVashon33.00
Kannon NesslageKirkwood22.00
Cole MillerLadue22.00
Derek BeckerParkway South22.00
Recko BaileyVashon22.00
Jacob BlomenkampFreeburg11.00
Colin BrueggemannFreeburg11.00
Landon EvansKirkwood11.00
Jaylen PhippsKirkwood11.00
Jack SteinbachLadue11.00
Luke DavisParkway South11.00
Rhyan ShanklinParkway South11.00
Sebastian SuttonParkway South11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Landon EvansKirkwood1717.0
Will LeeKirkwood1111.0
Cole MillerLadue1111.0
Kobe ClarkVashon1111.0
Cam'Ron FletcherVashon1111.0
Jaylen BoydLadue1010.0
Sebastian SuttonParkway South1010.0
Evan SchneiderLadue88.0
Colin BrueggemannFreeburg66.0
Kannon NesslageKirkwood66.0
Austin LickenbrockFreeburg55.0
Lucas StoneFreeburg55.0
Jackson FortnerKirkwood55.0
Luke DavisParkway South55.0
Luke ErvieFreeburg44.0
Henry McIntoshLadue44.0
Jack SteinbachLadue44.0
Derek BeckerParkway South44.0
Jacob BlomenkampFreeburg33.0
Lane OttenFreeburg33.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Sebastian SuttonParkway South33.00
Cam'Ron FletcherVashon33.00
Colin BrueggemannFreeburg22.00
Kannon NesslageKirkwood22.00
Kobe ClarkVashon22.00
Jacob BlomenkampFreeburg11.00
Austin LickenbrockFreeburg11.00
Landon EvansKirkwood11.00
Jackson FortnerKirkwood11.00
Will LeeKirkwood11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/23/2019.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/201. Collinsville (8-0) def. Alton (5-2), 76-63 today.2. CBC (2-3) vs. Evansville Reitz at Evansville Bosse (Ind.), …

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/191. Collinsville (8-0) vs. Alton (5-2) , 7:30 p.m Friday.2. CBC (2-3) is idle.3. Chaminade (1-0) vs. St. Vincent-St…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) def. Evansville Reitz , 78-72 Saturday.3. Chaminade (3-0) vs. San Anton…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. Collinsville (8-0) is idle.2. CBC (2-3) is idle.3. Chaminade (1-0) is idle.4. Hazelwood Central (3-2) vs. Hazel…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports