Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/2/2019
SCORING LEADERS (Min. Games Played)
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Matt Schark
|Francis Howell
|33
|33.0
|Jackson Holmes
|Columbia
|26
|26.0
|Dylan Branson
|Mehlville
|25
|25.0
|John Wilson
|St. Charles West
|25
|25.0
|Griffin St. Pierre
|Troy
|23
|23.0
|Raph Brown
|Mehlville
|20
|20.0
|Bryan Wolfe
|Orchard Farm
|20
|20.0
|Tykwon Willis
|Sumner
|20
|20.0
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|19
|19.0
|Jayden Nicholson
|Hazelwood Central
|19
|19.0
|King Waller
|Mehlville
|18
|18.0
|Treveon Jackson
|North Tech
|18
|18.0
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|17
|17.0
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|16
|16.0
|Ty Lenhardt
|Waterloo
|15
|15.0
3 Point leaders (min. 3-PT made)
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|4
|4.00
|Matt Schark
|Francis Howell
|4
|4.00
|Bryson Fraction
|North Tech
|4
|4.00
|James Whitman
|Oakville
|4
|4.00
|Griffin St. Pierre
|Troy
|4
|4.00
|Treveon Jackson
|North Tech
|3
|3.00
|Ty Lenhardt
|Waterloo
|3
|3.00
|Grant Siegel
|Windsor
|3
|3.00
|Mason Shaver
|Bayless
|2
|2.00
|Jayden Nicholson
|Hazelwood Central
|2
|2.00
|Chase Engelhard
|Francis Howell
|2
|2.00
|King Waller
|Mehlville
|2
|2.00
|Josh Newell
|St. Charles West
|2
|2.00
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|2
|2.00
|Andre Jackson
|Gateway Science
|2
|2.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|1
|1.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|1
|1.00
|Jordan Grant
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
Free throw leaders (min. FTA)
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Julius Francis
|North Tech
|4
|4
|100.0
|Alex Thomas
|Troy
|4
|4
|100.0
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|3
|3
|100.0
|Davion Moody
|McCluer S-Berkeley
|2
|2
|100.0
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|2
|2
|100.0
|Nate Garrett Jr
|Hazelwood Central
|2
|2
|100.0
|Tevin Gowins
|Hazelwood Central
|2
|2
|100.0
|Preston Fortner
|Francis Howell
|2
|2
|100.0
|Sam Thompson
|Francis Howell
|2
|2
|100.0
|Bryson Fraction
|North Tech
|2
|2
|100.0
|Chase Otto
|Oakville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Bryce Westerfield
|Orchard Farm
|2
|2
|100.0
|Josh Newell
|St. Charles West
|2
|2
|100.0
|Donnell Green
|Sumner
|2
|2
|100.0
|Tyson Ludwig
|Troy
|2
|2
|100.0
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|2
|2
|100.0
|Steve Hall
|MICDS
|1
|1
|100.0
|Jayden Nicholson
|Hazelwood Central
|1
|1
|100.0
|Jared Tanner
|Windsor
|1
|1
|100.0
|Dakari Gray
|Lift For Life
|1
|1
|100.0
Assist leaders (Min. games played)
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Brayden Wampler-Foust
|St. Charles West
|8
|8.00
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|4
|4.00
|Nic Horner
|Columbia
|4
|4.00
|Sam Horner
|Columbia
|4
|4.00
|Jonah James
|Columbia
|4
|4.00
|Reagan Andrew
|MICDS
|4
|4.00
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|4
|4.00
|Tykwon Willis
|Sumner
|4
|4.00
|Austin Balabas
|Waterloo
|4
|4.00
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|4
|4.00
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|4
|4.00
|Jeremiah Ford
|Sumner
|3
|3.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|2
|2.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|2
|2.00
|Aaron Hendricks
|MICDS
|2
|2.00
|Hasani Spann
|MICDS
|2
|2.00
|Tommy Hennessy
|Oakville
|2
|2.00
|Andrew Kiser
|Oakville
|2
|2.00
|Taileon Smith
|St. Charles West
|2
|2.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|1
|1.00
Steal leaders (min. games played)
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Jonah James
|Columbia
|6
|6.00
|Drew Elza
|Oakville
|5
|5.00
|Jacob O'Connor
|Columbia
|4
|4.00
|Taileon Smith
|St. Charles West
|4
|4.00
|Reagan Andrew
|MICDS
|3
|3.00
|Ben Brooks
|MICDS
|3
|3.00
|Ty Lenhardt
|Waterloo
|3
|3.00
|Mason Shaver
|Bayless
|2
|2.00
|Nic Horner
|Columbia
|2
|2.00
|Jack Pronger
|MICDS
|2
|2.00
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|2
|2.00
|Adam Leeker
|Oakville
|2
|2.00
|Josh Newell
|St. Charles West
|2
|2.00
|Brayden Wampler-Foust
|St. Charles West
|2
|2.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|1
|1.00
|Jordan Grant
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
|Micheal Moore
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
|Jackson Holmes
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Steve Hall
|MICDS
|1
|1.00
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|1
|1.00
Rebound leaders (min. games played)
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Jackson Holmes
|Columbia
|10
|10.0
|Jacob O'Connor
|Columbia
|9
|9.0
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|9
|9.0
|Joe Beardsley
|Oakville
|8
|8.0
|Josh Newell
|St. Charles West
|8
|8.0
|Norman Alford
|Windsor
|8
|8.0
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|7
|7.0
|Austin Balabas
|Waterloo
|7
|7.0
|Jack Pronger
|MICDS
|6
|6.0
|John Wilson
|St. Charles West
|6
|6.0
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|5
|5.0
|Micheal Moore
|Bayless
|5
|5.0
|Nic Horner
|Columbia
|5
|5.0
|Adam Leeker
|Oakville
|5
|5.0
|Taileon Smith
|St. Charles West
|5
|5.0
|Brayden Wampler-Foust
|St. Charles West
|5
|5.0
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|4
|4.0
|Jonah James
|Columbia
|4
|4.0
|Steve Hall
|MICDS
|4
|4.0
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|4
|4.0
Blocked shot leaders (min. games played)
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Jackson Holmes
|Columbia
|5
|5.00
|John Wilson
|St. Charles West
|3
|3.00
|Aaron Hendricks
|MICDS
|2
|2.00
|Jared Tanner
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|1
|1.00
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
|Nic Horner
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Sam Horner
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Jacob O'Connor
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Anthony Sanders
|Sumner
|1
|1.00
|Ty Lenhardt
|Waterloo
|1
|1.00
|Logan Chaney
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/2/2019.