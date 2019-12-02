Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/2/2019
SCORING LEADERS (Min. Games Played)
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Matt ScharkFrancis Howell3333.0
Jackson HolmesColumbia2626.0
Dylan BransonMehlville2525.0
John WilsonSt. Charles West2525.0
Griffin St. PierreTroy2323.0
Raph BrownMehlville2020.0
Bryan WolfeOrchard Farm2020.0
Tykwon WillisSumner2020.0
Alex HerculesAffton1919.0
Jayden NicholsonHazelwood Central1919.0
King WallerMehlville1818.0
Treveon JacksonNorth Tech1818.0
Nick RoperMICDS1717.0
Cameron GunterBayless1616.0
Ty LenhardtWaterloo1515.0

3 Point leaders (min. 3-PT made)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Alex HerculesAffton44.00
Matt ScharkFrancis Howell44.00
Bryson FractionNorth Tech44.00
James WhitmanOakville44.00
Griffin St. PierreTroy44.00
Treveon JacksonNorth Tech33.00
Ty LenhardtWaterloo33.00
Grant SiegelWindsor33.00
Mason ShaverBayless22.00
Jayden NicholsonHazelwood Central22.00
Chase EngelhardFrancis Howell22.00
King WallerMehlville22.00
Josh NewellSt. Charles West22.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor22.00
Jalen DavisGateway Science22.00
Andre JacksonGateway Science22.00
Sean LaRoseAffton11.00
Codey RechtAffton11.00
Jordan GrantBayless11.00
Cameron GunterBayless11.00

Free throw leaders (min. FTA)
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Julius FrancisNorth Tech44100.0
Alex ThomasTroy44100.0
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS33100.0
Davion MoodyMcCluer S-Berkeley22100.0
Nick RoperMICDS22100.0
Nate Garrett JrHazelwood Central22100.0
Tevin GowinsHazelwood Central22100.0
Preston FortnerFrancis Howell22100.0
Sam ThompsonFrancis Howell22100.0
Bryson FractionNorth Tech22100.0
Chase OttoOakville22100.0
Bryce WesterfieldOrchard Farm22100.0
Josh NewellSt. Charles West22100.0
Donnell GreenSumner22100.0
Tyson LudwigTroy22100.0
Matt MartinWindsor22100.0
Steve HallMICDS11100.0
Jayden NicholsonHazelwood Central11100.0
Jared TannerWindsor11100.0
Dakari GrayLift For Life11100.0

Assist leaders (Min. games played)
NameSchoolAstAvg
Brayden Wampler-FoustSt. Charles West88.00
Cameron GunterBayless44.00
Nic HornerColumbia44.00
Sam HornerColumbia44.00
Jonah JamesColumbia44.00
Reagan AndrewMICDS44.00
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS44.00
Tykwon WillisSumner44.00
Austin BalabasWaterloo44.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor44.00
Matt MartinWindsor44.00
Jeremiah FordSumner33.00
Alex HerculesAffton22.00
Codey RechtAffton22.00
Aaron HendricksMICDS22.00
Hasani SpannMICDS22.00
Tommy HennessyOakville22.00
Andrew KiserOakville22.00
Taileon SmithSt. Charles West22.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton11.00

Steal leaders (min. games played)
NameSchoolStlAvg
Jonah JamesColumbia66.00
Drew ElzaOakville55.00
Jacob O'ConnorColumbia44.00
Taileon SmithSt. Charles West44.00
Reagan AndrewMICDS33.00
Ben BrooksMICDS33.00
Ty LenhardtWaterloo33.00
Mason ShaverBayless22.00
Nic HornerColumbia22.00
Jack ProngerMICDS22.00
Nick RoperMICDS22.00
Adam LeekerOakville22.00
Josh NewellSt. Charles West22.00
Brayden Wampler-FoustSt. Charles West22.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton11.00
Jordan GrantBayless11.00
Micheal MooreBayless11.00
Jackson HolmesColumbia11.00
Steve HallMICDS11.00
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS11.00

Rebound leaders (min. games played)
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Jackson HolmesColumbia1010.0
Jacob O'ConnorColumbia99.0
Matt MartinWindsor99.0
Joe BeardsleyOakville88.0
Josh NewellSt. Charles West88.0
Norman AlfordWindsor88.0
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS77.0
Austin BalabasWaterloo77.0
Jack ProngerMICDS66.0
John WilsonSt. Charles West66.0
Cameron GunterBayless55.0
Micheal MooreBayless55.0
Nic HornerColumbia55.0
Adam LeekerOakville55.0
Taileon SmithSt. Charles West55.0
Brayden Wampler-FoustSt. Charles West55.0
Alex HerculesAffton44.0
Jonah JamesColumbia44.0
Steve HallMICDS44.0
Nick RoperMICDS44.0

Blocked shot leaders (min. games played)
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Jackson HolmesColumbia55.00
John WilsonSt. Charles West33.00
Aaron HendricksMICDS22.00
Jared TannerWindsor22.00
Banks WilsonAffton11.00
Cameron GunterBayless11.00
Nic HornerColumbia11.00
Sam HornerColumbia11.00
Jacob O'ConnorColumbia11.00
Anthony SandersSumner11.00
Ty LenhardtWaterloo11.00
Logan ChaneyWindsor11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/2/2019.

