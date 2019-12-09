Subscribe for 99¢
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/9/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Matt MartinWindsor1616.0
Norman AlfordWindsor1515.0
Sonny AmabileWindsor1313.0
Pierce HartmannWindsor88.0
Grant SiegelWindsor55.0
Gavin KinworthyWindsor44.0
Jared TannerWindsor44.0
Tyson BrownWindsor00.0
Alex HerculesAffton00.0
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Michael MasonAffton00.0
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Pierce HartmannWindsor22.00
Norman AlfordWindsor11.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor11.00
Grant SiegelWindsor11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Jason BlackmonAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Alex HerculesAffton000.0
Tyler JohnstonAffton000.0
Tony JohnstonAffton000.0
Ibro KardasevicAffton000.0
Sean LaRoseAffton000.0
Michael MasonAffton000.0
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton000.0
Adam PuzniakAffton000.0
Kaleb RechtAffton000.0
Codey RechtAffton000.0
Joe RolwesAffton000.0
John SchnerrAffton000.0
Banks WilsonAffton000.0
William AcheAlthoff000.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff000.0
Jason BlackmonAlthoff000.0
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff000.0
Ethyn BrownAlthoff000.0
Jack BrueningAlthoff000.0
Daulton BurgnerAlthoff000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Norman AlfordWindsor55.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor44.00
Matt MartinWindsor44.00
Pierce HartmannWindsor11.00
Grant SiegelWindsor11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Norman AlfordWindsor33.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor33.00
Gavin KinworthyWindsor22.00
Matt MartinWindsor22.00
Jared TannerWindsor22.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Matt MartinWindsor1111.0
Norman AlfordWindsor1010.0
Pierce HartmannWindsor66.0
Grant SiegelWindsor55.0
Gavin KinworthyWindsor33.0
Sonny AmabileWindsor11.0
Jared TannerWindsor11.0
Alex HerculesAffton00.0
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Michael MasonAffton00.0
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Kaleb RechtAffton00.0
Codey RechtAffton00.0
Joe RolwesAffton00.0
John SchnerrAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Matt MartinWindsor22.00
Jared TannerWindsor22.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Jason BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/9/2019.

