Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/9/2019
Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|16
|16.0
|Norman Alford
|Windsor
|15
|15.0
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|13
|13.0
|Pierce Hartmann
|Windsor
|8
|8.0
|Grant Siegel
|Windsor
|5
|5.0
|Gavin Kinworthy
|Windsor
|4
|4.0
|Jared Tanner
|Windsor
|4
|4.0
|Tyson Brown
|Windsor
|0
|0.0
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.0
3 Point leaders)
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Pierce Hartmann
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Norman Alford
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Grant Siegel
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|William Ache
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jason Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
Free throw leaders
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|William Ache
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Jason Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Jack Bruening
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Daulton Burgner
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
Assist leaders
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Norman Alford
|Windsor
|5
|5.00
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|4
|4.00
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|4
|4.00
|Pierce Hartmann
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Grant Siegel
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|William Ache
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
Steal leaders
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Norman Alford
|Windsor
|3
|3.00
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|3
|3.00
|Gavin Kinworthy
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Jared Tanner
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|William Ache
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
Rebound leaders
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|11
|11.0
|Norman Alford
|Windsor
|10
|10.0
|Pierce Hartmann
|Windsor
|6
|6.0
|Grant Siegel
|Windsor
|5
|5.0
|Gavin Kinworthy
|Windsor
|3
|3.0
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|1
|1.0
|Jared Tanner
|Windsor
|1
|1.0
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
Blocked shot leaders
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Jared Tanner
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|William Ache
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jason Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/9/2019.