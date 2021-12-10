Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Jordan Grant
|Bayless
|24
|24.0
|Calloway Dashner
|Crystal City
|23
|23.0
|DeKaytn Calhoun
|North County Chr.
|23
|23.0
|Trent Markezich
|Mount Olive
|22
|22.0
|Tyler King
|Parkway West
|20
|20.0
|Iziah Purvey
|Webster Groves
|17
|17.0
|Trey Trennepohl
|North Point
|15
|15.0
|Romell Ellis
|Bayless
|14
|14.0
|Ethan Chartrand
|Webster Groves
|14
|14.0
|Jalen Purvey
|Webster Groves
|14
|14.0
|Ashton Pfeiffer
|Mount Olive
|13
|13.0
|Tre' Bell
|Parkway West
|13
|13.0
|Matt Enright
|Webster Groves
|13
|13.0
|Ja'Marion Wayne
|Parkway West
|12
|12.0
|Umar Barrie
|Pattonville
|12
|12.0
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|David Uebari
|Bayless
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ian Kirn
|Crystal City
|2
|2
|100.0
|Austin Prater
|Pattonville
|1
|1
|100.0
|CJ Lang
|Webster Groves
|1
|1
|100.0
|Tyler King
|Parkway West
|4
|5
|80.0
|Blake Schehl
|Mount Olive
|6
|8
|75.0
|Trent Markezich
|Mount Olive
|3
|4
|75.0
|Quinton Miller Jr.
|Webster Groves
|3
|4
|75.0
|Sam Reece
|Bayless
|4
|6
|66.7
|Frank Berkbigler
|North Point
|4
|6
|66.7
|Jaylen Grant
|Bayless
|2
|3
|66.7
|DeArius Wheeler
|North County Chr.
|2
|3
|66.7
|Jordan Grant
|Bayless
|2
|4
|50.0
|Cyle Schaumburg
|Crystal City
|2
|4
|50.0
|Tre' Bell
|Parkway West
|2
|4
|50.0
|Trey Trennepohl
|North Point
|2
|4
|50.0
|Kanden Bolton
|Crystal City
|1
|2
|50.0
|Clayton Roussin
|Crystal City
|1
|2
|50.0
|Quincy Lee
|North County Chr.
|1
|2
|50.0
|Kendrick Robinson
|North County Chr.
|1
|2
|50.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Kellen Thames
|Pattonville
|7
|7.00
|Sam Reece
|Bayless
|5
|5.00
|Jaylen Grant
|Bayless
|4
|4.00
|David Uebari
|Bayless
|5
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Romell Ellis
|Bayless
|6
|6.00
|Jaylen Grant
|Bayless
|6
|6.00
|Gregory Martin
|Bayless
|4
|4.00
|Kellen Thames
|Pattonville
|3
|3.00
|Jordan Grant
|Bayless
|2
|2.00
|Sam Reece
|Bayless
|2
|2.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Anel Lolic
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
|Justin Coleman
|Pattonville
|1
|1.00
|Austin Prater
|Pattonville
|1
|1.00