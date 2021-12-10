 Skip to main content
Daily performances
Daily performances

Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/9/2021

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Jordan GrantBayless2424.0
Calloway DashnerCrystal City2323.0
DeKaytn CalhounNorth County Chr.2323.0
Trent MarkezichMount Olive2222.0
Tyler KingParkway West2020.0
Iziah PurveyWebster Groves1717.0
Trey TrennepohlNorth Point1515.0
Romell EllisBayless1414.0
Ethan ChartrandWebster Groves1414.0
Jalen PurveyWebster Groves1414.0
Ashton PfeifferMount Olive1313.0
Tre' BellParkway West1313.0
Matt EnrightWebster Groves1313.0
Ja'Marion WayneParkway West1212.0
Umar BarriePattonville1212.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Umar BarriePattonville44.00
Trent MarkezichMount Olive33.00
Ashton PfeifferMount Olive33.00
Jordan GrantBayless22.00
Jaylen GrantBayless22.00
Clayton RoussinCrystal City22.00
Brady KuehlParkway West22.00
Tory AllenPattonville22.00
Ethan ChartrandWebster Groves22.00
Gianni FerentinosWebster Groves22.00
Ben ChavezBayless11.00
Sam ReeceBayless11.00
Calloway DashnerCrystal City11.00
Cyle SchaumburgCrystal City11.00
RondyNorth County Chr.11.00
Tre' BellParkway West11.00
Kellen ThamesPattonville11.00
Matt EnrightWebster Groves11.00
Jalen PurveyWebster Groves11.00
Iziah PurveyWebster Groves11.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
David UebariBayless22100.0
Ian KirnCrystal City22100.0
Austin PraterPattonville11100.0
CJ LangWebster Groves11100.0
Tyler KingParkway West4580.0
Blake SchehlMount Olive6875.0
Trent MarkezichMount Olive3475.0
Quinton Miller Jr.Webster Groves3475.0
Sam ReeceBayless4666.7
Frank BerkbiglerNorth Point4666.7
Jaylen GrantBayless2366.7
DeArius WheelerNorth County Chr.2366.7
Jordan GrantBayless2450.0
Cyle SchaumburgCrystal City2450.0
Tre' BellParkway West2450.0
Trey TrennepohlNorth Point2450.0
Kanden BoltonCrystal City1250.0
Clayton RoussinCrystal City1250.0
Quincy LeeNorth County Chr.1250.0
Kendrick RobinsonNorth County Chr.1250.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Kellen ThamesPattonville77.00
Sam ReeceBayless55.00
Jaylen GrantBayless44.00
David UebariBayless50.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Romell EllisBayless66.00
Jaylen GrantBayless66.00
Gregory MartinBayless44.00
Kellen ThamesPattonville33.00
Jordan GrantBayless22.00
Sam ReeceBayless22.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Jordan GrantBayless1010.0
Kellen ThamesPattonville99.0
Romell EllisBayless77.0
Justin ColemanPattonville66.0
Anel LolicBayless44.0
Austin PraterPattonville44.0
Jaylen GrantBayless33.0
Gregory MartinBayless33.0
Sam ReeceBayless33.0
Zion BradsherPattonville33.0
Tory AllenPattonville22.0
Haroon MemicBayless11.0
Ronnell Johnson Jr.Pattonville11.0
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Caden BurneyAffton00.0
Jacob JohnsonAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Jack LaueAffton00.0
Malik NealAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Anel LolicBayless11.00
Justin ColemanPattonville11.00
Austin PraterPattonville11.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/10/2021.
