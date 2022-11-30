 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily performances

Boys Basketball Best Performances from 11/30/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Ian ThorntonBrentwood2323.0
Jaylen EdwardsPrincipia2020.0
Charles NelsonMiller Career2020.0
Nehemiah ReedusMiller Career1919.0
Justin BarshRiverview Gardens1818.0
Connor CaslerFH Central1717.0
Stephen OkoroPrincipia1414.0
Drew GrohmannRed Bud1313.0
Trent SternbergRed Bud1313.0
Tavion BonnerSoldan1313.0
Nick OrtinauFH Central1313.0
Carter BowmanBrentwood1010.0
Joshua BishopSoldan1010.0
Calvin NashRiverview Gardens99.0
Jamari GriffinSoldan99.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Nick OrtinauFH Central44.00
Carter BowmanBrentwood33.00
Ian ThorntonBrentwood33.00
Drew GrohmannRed Bud33.00
Tavion BonnerSoldan33.00
Connor CaslerFH Central33.00
Nehemiah ReedusMiller Career33.00
Ivan VashschenkoPrincipia22.00
Trent SternbergRed Bud22.00
Jaylen EdwardsPrincipia11.00
Noah GantnerRed Bud11.00
Tyrique Collins-McIntyreRiverview Gardens11.00
Calvin NashRiverview Gardens11.00
Jamari GriffinSoldan11.00
Tyshawn JohnsonSoldan11.00
Anthony NormanFH Central11.00
Charles NelsonMiller Career11.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Ben AkoroPrincipia22100.0
Joshua BishopSoldan22100.0
Michael BurrageSoldan22100.0
Derrian RockettMiller Career22100.0
Connor SheehanFH Central11100.0
Charles NelsonMiller Career11100.0
Trent SternbergRed Bud5683.3
Jaylen EdwardsPrincipia91181.8
Justin BarshRiverview Gardens4580.0
Nick GantnerRed Bud3475.0
Cassey WilliamsMiller Career3560.0
Ian ThorntonBrentwood4757.1
Owen LieferRed Bud4850.0
Tavion BonnerSoldan2450.0
Carter BowmanBrentwood1250.0
Abdoul MoussaSoldan1250.0
Nick OrtinauFH Central1250.0
Jamari GriffinSoldan2633.3
Keith JohnsonFH Central1333.3
Cameron LovettMiller Career1333.3

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Keith JohnsonFH Central33.00
Ashton MatthewsFH Central33.00
Nick OrtinauFH Central33.00
Connor CaslerFH Central22.00
Connor SheehanFH Central11.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Anthony NormanFH Central11.00
Connor SheehanFH Central11.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Connor CaslerFH Central55.0
Ashton MatthewsFH Central55.0
Connor SheehanFH Central55.0
Keith JohnsonFH Central33.0
Nick OrtinauFH Central33.0
Nathan RushFH Central22.0
Anthony NormanFH Central11.0
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Caden BurneyAffton00.0
Carter KimmelAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Jack LaueAffton00.0
Malik NealAffton00.0
Dino NovalicAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Keith WatsonAffton00.0
Tre WhiteAffton00.0
Jackson WilbersAffton00.0
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/30/2022.
