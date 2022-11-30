Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Ian Thornton
|Brentwood
|23
|23.0
|Jaylen Edwards
|Principia
|20
|20.0
|Charles Nelson
|Miller Career
|20
|20.0
|Nehemiah Reedus
|Miller Career
|19
|19.0
|Justin Barsh
|Riverview Gardens
|18
|18.0
|Connor Casler
|FH Central
|17
|17.0
|Stephen Okoro
|Principia
|14
|14.0
|Drew Grohmann
|Red Bud
|13
|13.0
|Trent Sternberg
|Red Bud
|13
|13.0
|Tavion Bonner
|Soldan
|13
|13.0
|Nick Ortinau
|FH Central
|13
|13.0
|Carter Bowman
|Brentwood
|10
|10.0
|Joshua Bishop
|Soldan
|10
|10.0
|Calvin Nash
|Riverview Gardens
|9
|9.0
|Jamari Griffin
|Soldan
|9
|9.0
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Ben Akoro
|Principia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Joshua Bishop
|Soldan
|2
|2
|100.0
|Michael Burrage
|Soldan
|2
|2
|100.0
|Derrian Rockett
|Miller Career
|2
|2
|100.0
|Connor Sheehan
|FH Central
|1
|1
|100.0
|Charles Nelson
|Miller Career
|1
|1
|100.0
|Trent Sternberg
|Red Bud
|5
|6
|83.3
|Jaylen Edwards
|Principia
|9
|11
|81.8
|Justin Barsh
|Riverview Gardens
|4
|5
|80.0
|Nick Gantner
|Red Bud
|3
|4
|75.0
|Cassey Williams
|Miller Career
|3
|5
|60.0
|Ian Thornton
|Brentwood
|4
|7
|57.1
|Owen Liefer
|Red Bud
|4
|8
|50.0
|Tavion Bonner
|Soldan
|2
|4
|50.0
|Carter Bowman
|Brentwood
|1
|2
|50.0
|Abdoul Moussa
|Soldan
|1
|2
|50.0
|Nick Ortinau
|FH Central
|1
|2
|50.0
|Jamari Griffin
|Soldan
|2
|6
|33.3
|Keith Johnson
|FH Central
|1
|3
|33.3
|Cameron Lovett
|Miller Career
|1
|3
|33.3
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Keith Johnson
|FH Central
|3
|3.00
|Ashton Matthews
|FH Central
|3
|3.00
|Nick Ortinau
|FH Central
|3
|3.00
|Connor Casler
|FH Central
|2
|2.00
|Connor Sheehan
|FH Central
|1
|1.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Anthony Norman
|FH Central
|1
|1.00
|Connor Sheehan
|FH Central
|1
|1.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/30/2022.