Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Thomas Clayton
|St. Louis Patriots
|4
|4
|100.0
|Griffin Carter
|North Point
|2
|2
|100.0
|Quincy Lee
|North County Chr.
|5
|6
|83.3
|Tramell Mooney
|North Point
|8
|10
|80.0
|Barry Thomas Jr
|St. Charles West
|3
|4
|75.0
|Nick Lewis
|St. Charles West
|6
|10
|60.0
|Amir Martin
|St. Charles West
|2
|4
|50.0
|Ashton McBride-Williams
|North County Chr.
|1
|2
|50.0
|Kendrick Robinson
|North County Chr.
|1
|2
|50.0
|Andre Montemayor
|St. Charles West
|1
|2
|50.0
|Isaac Keys
|St. Louis Patriots
|1
|2
|50.0
|Giacomo Menditto
|North Point
|1
|2
|50.0
|Trey Trennepohl
|North Point
|1
|2
|50.0
|Aiden Vandegriffe
|North Point
|1
|4
|25.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Caden Burney
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Carter Kimmel
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Malik Neal
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Dino Novalic
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Keith Watson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tre White
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jackson Wilbers
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jeremiah Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Evan Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Charleston Colden
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Lucious Dones
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Ryan Haar
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Chris Hobson
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Nick Jansen
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Alex Johnson
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/9/2022.