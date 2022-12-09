 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily performances

  • 0
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/9/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Nick LewisSt. Charles West2424.0
Quincy LeeNorth County Chr.2020.0
Tramell MooneyNorth Point2020.0
Thomas ClaytonSt. Louis Patriots1313.0
Kendrick RobinsonNorth County Chr.1010.0
Barry Thomas JrSt. Charles West1010.0
Beau BanzeNorth Point1010.0
Andre MontemayorSt. Charles West99.0
Amir MartinSt. Charles West88.0
Isaac KeysSt. Louis Patriots77.0
Ajani HenkeSt. Louis Patriots66.0
Jamie MoyerSt. Louis Patriots66.0
Trey TrennepohlNorth Point66.0
Tyler StandridgeNorth Point55.0
Aiden VandegriffeNorth Point55.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Quincy LeeNorth County Chr.33.00
Tramell MooneyNorth Point22.00
Kendrick RobinsonNorth County Chr.11.00
Barry Thomas JrSt. Charles West11.00
Thomas ClaytonSt. Louis Patriots11.00
Giacomo MendittoNorth Point11.00
Tyler StandridgeNorth Point11.00
Trey TrennepohlNorth Point11.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Thomas ClaytonSt. Louis Patriots44100.0
Griffin CarterNorth Point22100.0
Quincy LeeNorth County Chr.5683.3
Tramell MooneyNorth Point81080.0
Barry Thomas JrSt. Charles West3475.0
Nick LewisSt. Charles West61060.0
Amir MartinSt. Charles West2450.0
Ashton McBride-WilliamsNorth County Chr.1250.0
Kendrick RobinsonNorth County Chr.1250.0
Andre MontemayorSt. Charles West1250.0
Isaac KeysSt. Louis Patriots1250.0
Giacomo MendittoNorth Point1250.0
Trey TrennepohlNorth Point1250.0
Aiden VandegriffeNorth Point1425.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Caden BurneyAffton00.0
Carter KimmelAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Jack LaueAffton00.0
Malik NealAffton00.0
Dino NovalicAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Keith WatsonAffton00.0
Tre WhiteAffton00.0
Jackson WilbersAffton00.0
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0
Evan BrewerAlthoff00.0
Charleston ColdenAlthoff00.0
Lucious DonesAlthoff00.0
Ryan HaarAlthoff00.0
Chris HobsonAlthoff00.0
Nick JansenAlthoff00.0
Alex JohnsonAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/9/2022.
