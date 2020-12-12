Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Tarris Reed Jr
|Chaminade
|26
|26.0
|Noah Holland
|Hillsboro
|25
|25.0
|Kellen Thames
|Pattonville
|22
|22.0
|Luther Burden
|Cardinal Ritter
|21
|21.0
|Nate Straughter
|Chaminade
|20
|20.0
|Damien Mayo Jr
|Chaminade
|17
|17.0
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|16
|16.0
|Robert Lewis
|Cardinal Ritter
|16
|16.0
|Nolan Hirth
|Windsor
|15
|15.0
|Levi Banks
|Pattonville
|13
|13.0
|Alijah Carter
|Pattonville
|13
|13.0
|Filip Sinobad
|Chaminade
|12
|12.0
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|12
|12.0
|Kieren Jones
|Hillsboro
|10
|10.0
|Mario Fleming
|Cardinal Ritter
|10
|10.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Nate Straughter
|Chaminade
|6
|6.00
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|4
|4.00
|Damien Mayo Jr
|Chaminade
|3
|3.00
|Levi Banks
|Pattonville
|3
|3.00
|Noah Holland
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Kellen Thames
|Pattonville
|2
|2.00
|Mario Fleming
|Cardinal Ritter
|2
|2.00
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Nolan Hirth
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Hunter Metteer
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Nilavan Daniels
|Chaminade
|1
|1.00
|Bryan Ward Jr
|Chaminade
|1
|1.00
|Werner Finder
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Eric Schneider
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Alijah Carter
|Pattonville
|1
|1.00
|Jonathan Cosby
|Pattonville
|1
|1.00
|Neno Lee
|Pattonville
|1
|1.00
|Luther Burden
|Cardinal Ritter
|1
|1.00
|Nyjahl Vaughn
|Cardinal Ritter
|1
|1.00
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Damien Mayo Jr
|Chaminade
|4
|4
|100.0
|Luther Burden
|Cardinal Ritter
|4
|4
|100.0
|Nilavan Daniels
|Chaminade
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ryan Grimmett
|Chaminade
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kyle Phipps
|Hillsboro
|2
|2
|100.0
|Alijah Carter
|Pattonville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Robert Lewis
|Cardinal Ritter
|2
|2
|100.0
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|2
|2
|100.0
|Elliot Witte
|Windsor
|2
|2
|100.0
|Noah Holland
|Hillsboro
|7
|8
|87.5
|Ryan Cox
|Hillsboro
|3
|4
|75.0
|Logan Chaney
|Windsor
|3
|4
|75.0
|Nolan Hirth
|Windsor
|3
|4
|75.0
|Tarris Reed Jr
|Chaminade
|4
|6
|66.7
|Filip Sinobad
|Chaminade
|2
|3
|66.7
|Eric Schneider
|Hillsboro
|2
|3
|66.7
|Illyaas Harris
|Cardinal Ritter
|3
|5
|60.0
|Kellen Thames
|Pattonville
|4
|8
|50.0
|Bryan Ward Jr
|Chaminade
|2
|4
|50.0
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|2
|4
|50.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|10
|10.00
|Kellen Thames
|Pattonville
|9
|9.00
|Eric Schneider
|Hillsboro
|3
|3.00
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|3
|3.00
|Nathan Beerman
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Nolan Hirth
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Ryan Cox
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Noah Holland
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Logan Chaney
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Max Hartmann
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Hunter Metteer
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Brenton Shirk
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Elliot Witte
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Alijah Carter
|Pattonville
|5
|5.00
|Noah Holland
|Hillsboro
|4
|4.00
|Levi Banks
|Pattonville
|4
|4.00
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Brenton Shirk
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeremiah Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Ryan Cox
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Tyson Brown
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Logan Chaney
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeremiah Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/12/2020.
