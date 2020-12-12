 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily performances
0 comments

Daily performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/12/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Tarris Reed JrChaminade2626.0
Noah HollandHillsboro2525.0
Kellen ThamesPattonville2222.0
Luther BurdenCardinal Ritter2121.0
Nate StraughterChaminade2020.0
Damien Mayo JrChaminade1717.0
Zach WhaleyHillsboro1616.0
Robert LewisCardinal Ritter1616.0
Nolan HirthWindsor1515.0
Levi BanksPattonville1313.0
Alijah CarterPattonville1313.0
Filip SinobadChaminade1212.0
Sonny AmabileWindsor1212.0
Kieren JonesHillsboro1010.0
Mario FlemingCardinal Ritter1010.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Nate StraughterChaminade66.00
Zach WhaleyHillsboro44.00
Damien Mayo JrChaminade33.00
Levi BanksPattonville33.00
Noah HollandHillsboro22.00
Kellen ThamesPattonville22.00
Mario FlemingCardinal Ritter22.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor22.00
Nolan HirthWindsor22.00
Hunter MetteerWindsor22.00
Nilavan DanielsChaminade11.00
Bryan Ward JrChaminade11.00
Werner FinderHillsboro11.00
Eric SchneiderHillsboro11.00
Alijah CarterPattonville11.00
Jonathan CosbyPattonville11.00
Neno LeePattonville11.00
Luther BurdenCardinal Ritter11.00
Nyjahl VaughnCardinal Ritter11.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Damien Mayo JrChaminade44100.0
Luther BurdenCardinal Ritter44100.0
Nilavan DanielsChaminade22100.0
Ryan GrimmettChaminade22100.0
Kyle PhippsHillsboro22100.0
Alijah CarterPattonville22100.0
Robert LewisCardinal Ritter22100.0
Sonny AmabileWindsor22100.0
Elliot WitteWindsor22100.0
Noah HollandHillsboro7887.5
Ryan CoxHillsboro3475.0
Logan ChaneyWindsor3475.0
Nolan HirthWindsor3475.0
Tarris Reed JrChaminade4666.7
Filip SinobadChaminade2366.7
Eric SchneiderHillsboro2366.7
Illyaas HarrisCardinal Ritter3560.0
Kellen ThamesPattonville4850.0
Bryan Ward JrChaminade2450.0
Zach WhaleyHillsboro2450.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Zach WhaleyHillsboro1010.00
Kellen ThamesPattonville99.00
Eric SchneiderHillsboro33.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor33.00
Nathan BeermanWindsor22.00
Nolan HirthWindsor22.00
Ryan CoxHillsboro11.00
Noah HollandHillsboro11.00
Logan ChaneyWindsor11.00
Max HartmannWindsor11.00
Hunter MetteerWindsor11.00
Brenton ShirkWindsor11.00
Elliot WitteWindsor11.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Alijah CarterPattonville55.00
Noah HollandHillsboro44.00
Levi BanksPattonville44.00
Zach WhaleyHillsboro22.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor11.00
Brenton ShirkWindsor11.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Eric SchneiderHillsboro1717.0
Zach WhaleyHillsboro66.0
Brenton ShirkWindsor66.0
Elliot WitteWindsor66.0
Noah HollandHillsboro55.0
Kieren JonesHillsboro44.0
Logan ChaneyWindsor44.0
Nolan HirthWindsor44.0
Nathan BeermanWindsor33.0
Kyle PhippsHillsboro22.0
Tyson BrownWindsor22.0
Kyle BesandHillsboro11.0
Werner FinderHillsboro11.0
Max HartmannWindsor11.0
Gavin KinworthyWindsor11.0
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Matt FlemingAffton00.0
Myles JacksonAffton00.0
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.0
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Zach WhaleyHillsboro22.00
Ryan CoxHillsboro11.00
Tyson BrownWindsor11.00
Logan ChaneyWindsor11.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/12/2020.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports