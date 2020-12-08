Daily performances

 Skip to main content
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/8/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Osiris MahrMiller Career1616.0
Eric CalicuttMiller Career1111.0
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career99.0
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career55.0
Lamont McClendonMiller Career55.0
Brandy WilliamsMiller Career33.0
Darius PikesMiller Career20.0
Jermique GarnettMiller Career00.0
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Matt FlemingAffton00.0
Myles JacksonAffton00.0
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.0
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Osiris MahrMiller Career44.00
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career11.00
Lamont McClendonMiller Career11.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career22100.0
Brandy WilliamsMiller Career3475.0
Eric CalicuttMiller Career1250.0
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career3837.5
Gage BoeserAffton000.0
Matt FlemingAffton000.0
Myles JacksonAffton000.0
Tyler JohnsonAffton000.0
Jalen JohnsonAffton000.0
Tony JohnstonAffton000.0
Sean LaRoseAffton000.0
Jack LaueAffton000.0
Adam PuzniakAffton000.0
Codey RechtAffton000.0
John SchnerrAffton000.0
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton000.0
Banks WilsonAffton000.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff000.0
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff000.0
Ethyn BrownAlthoff000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career33.00
Osiris MahrMiller Career33.00
Lamont McClendonMiller Career33.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Osiris MahrMiller Career33.00
Brandy WilliamsMiller Career33.00
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career22.00
Lamont McClendonMiller Career22.00
Eric CalicuttMiller Career11.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Brandy WilliamsMiller Career88.0
Eric CalicuttMiller Career66.0
Osiris MahrMiller Career55.0
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career33.0
Lamont McClendonMiller Career33.0
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career22.0
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Matt FlemingAffton00.0
Myles JacksonAffton00.0
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.0
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Jack LaueAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Codey RechtAffton00.0
John SchnerrAffton00.0
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Eric CalicuttMiller Career11.00
Brandy WilliamsMiller Career11.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/8/2020.
