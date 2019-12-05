Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/5/2019
SCORING LEADERS (Min. Games Played)
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Charley HoffmanPrincipia3232.0
Howard JamesPrincipia2222.0
Jalen DavisGateway Science2222.0
Jayden NicholsonHazelwood Central2020.0
Calvin HenrySt. Clair2020.0
Justin HoffmanSt. Clair1919.0
Cameron GunterBayless1616.0
Codey RechtAffton1515.0
Jaylen PhippsKirkwood1515.0
Brandon MingUniversity City1515.0
Jonathan DunnHazelwood Central1414.0
Will LeeKirkwood1212.0
Jalen HamptonUniversity City1212.0
Larry AbbeyUniversity City1111.0
Joe RolwesAffton1010.0

3 Point leaders (min. 3-PT made)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Justin HoffmanSt. Clair55.00
Howard JamesPrincipia44.00
Jayden NicholsonHazelwood Central33.00
Charley HoffmanPrincipia33.00
Calvin HenrySt. Clair33.00
Jalen DavisGateway Science33.00
Justin HollandUniversity City22.00
Trayvon RobinsonUniversity City22.00
Nate Garrett JrHazelwood Central11.00
Will LeeKirkwood11.00
Kannon NesslageKirkwood11.00
Jacob EllisPrincipia11.00
Nick DierkingSt. Clair11.00
Johnny KindelSt. Clair11.00
Larry AbbeyUniversity City11.00
Brandon MingUniversity City11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00

Free throw leaders (min. FTA)
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Calvin HenrySt. Clair33100.0
Kannon NesslageKirkwood22100.0
Melvin SimmonsKirkwood22100.0
Noah OmondiPrincipia22100.0
Chase WaltersSt. Clair11100.0
Charley HoffmanPrincipia151693.8
Jackson FortnerKirkwood5683.3
Jalen DavisGateway Science5683.3
Jonathan DunnHazelwood Central4580.0
David RobertsHazelwood Central4580.0
Alex HerculesAffton3475.0
Codey RechtAffton5771.4
Joe RolwesAffton4666.7
Larry AbbeyUniversity City61250.0
Jayden NicholsonHazelwood Central3650.0
Cameron GunterBayless2450.0
Howard JamesPrincipia2450.0
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton1250.0
Jermiah StrainBayless1250.0
Nate Garrett JrHazelwood Central1250.0

Assist leaders (Min. games played)
NameSchoolAstAvg
Dayton TurnerSt. Clair88.00
Larry AbbeyUniversity City66.00
Alex HerculesAffton55.00
Justin HoffmanSt. Clair55.00
Jalen DavisGateway Science33.00
Jackson FortnerKirkwood22.00
Zach BrowneSt. Clair22.00
Johnny KindelSt. Clair22.00
Jalen HamptonUniversity City22.00
Brandon MingUniversity City22.00
Trayvon RobinsonUniversity City22.00
Cameron GunterBayless11.00
Quentin HerndonBayless11.00
Jermiah StrainBayless11.00
Landon EvansKirkwood11.00
Will LeeKirkwood11.00
Jaylen PhippsKirkwood11.00
Melvin SimmonsKirkwood11.00
Calvin HenrySt. Clair11.00
Justin HollandUniversity City11.00

Steal leaders (min. games played)
NameSchoolStlAvg
Joe RolwesAffton44.00
Jalen DavisGateway Science44.00
Codey RechtAffton22.00
Inel MuratovicBayless22.00
Jermiah StrainBayless22.00
Kannon NesslageKirkwood22.00
Melvin SimmonsKirkwood22.00
Justin HoffmanSt. Clair22.00
Alex HerculesAffton11.00
Jackson FortnerKirkwood11.00
Will LeeKirkwood11.00
Jaylen PhippsKirkwood11.00
Zach BrowneSt. Clair11.00
Johnny KindelSt. Clair11.00
Dayton TurnerSt. Clair11.00
Larry AbbeyUniversity City11.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00

Rebound leaders (min. games played)
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Loubert LadouceurBayless1010.0
Chase WaltersSt. Clair1010.0
Landon EvansKirkwood88.0
Joe RolwesAffton77.0
Will LeeKirkwood77.0
Jalen HamptonUniversity City77.0
Micheal MooreBayless66.0
Dayton TurnerSt. Clair66.0
Zach BrowneSt. Clair55.0
Alex HerculesAffton44.0
Codey RechtAffton44.0
Cameron GunterBayless44.0
Jaylen PhippsKirkwood44.0
Melvin SimmonsKirkwood44.0
Banks WilsonAffton33.0
Jackson FortnerKirkwood33.0
Kannon NesslageKirkwood33.0
Justin HoffmanSt. Clair33.0
Larry AbbeyUniversity City33.0
Jalen DavisGateway Science33.0

Blocked shot leaders (min. games played)
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Loubert LadouceurBayless33.00
Jalen HamptonUniversity City33.00
Jalen DavisGateway Science22.00
Banks WilsonAffton11.00
Will LeeKirkwood11.00
Kannon NesslageKirkwood11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/5/2019.

