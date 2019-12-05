Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/5/2019
SCORING LEADERS (Min. Games Played)
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Charley Hoffman
|Principia
|32
|32.0
|Howard James
|Principia
|22
|22.0
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|22
|22.0
|Jayden Nicholson
|Hazelwood Central
|20
|20.0
|Calvin Henry
|St. Clair
|20
|20.0
|Justin Hoffman
|St. Clair
|19
|19.0
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|16
|16.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|15
|15.0
|Jaylen Phipps
|Kirkwood
|15
|15.0
|Brandon Ming
|University City
|15
|15.0
|Jonathan Dunn
|Hazelwood Central
|14
|14.0
|Will Lee
|Kirkwood
|12
|12.0
|Jalen Hampton
|University City
|12
|12.0
|Larry Abbey
|University City
|11
|11.0
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|10
|10.0
3 Point leaders (min. 3-PT made)
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Justin Hoffman
|St. Clair
|5
|5.00
|Howard James
|Principia
|4
|4.00
|Jayden Nicholson
|Hazelwood Central
|3
|3.00
|Charley Hoffman
|Principia
|3
|3.00
|Calvin Henry
|St. Clair
|3
|3.00
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|3
|3.00
|Justin Holland
|University City
|2
|2.00
|Trayvon Robinson
|University City
|2
|2.00
|Nate Garrett Jr
|Hazelwood Central
|1
|1.00
|Will Lee
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Kannon Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Jacob Ellis
|Principia
|1
|1.00
|Nick Dierking
|St. Clair
|1
|1.00
|Johnny Kindel
|St. Clair
|1
|1.00
|Larry Abbey
|University City
|1
|1.00
|Brandon Ming
|University City
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
Free throw leaders (min. FTA)
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Calvin Henry
|St. Clair
|3
|3
|100.0
|Kannon Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|2
|2
|100.0
|Melvin Simmons
|Kirkwood
|2
|2
|100.0
|Noah Omondi
|Principia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Chase Walters
|St. Clair
|1
|1
|100.0
|Charley Hoffman
|Principia
|15
|16
|93.8
|Jackson Fortner
|Kirkwood
|5
|6
|83.3
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|5
|6
|83.3
|Jonathan Dunn
|Hazelwood Central
|4
|5
|80.0
|David Roberts
|Hazelwood Central
|4
|5
|80.0
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|3
|4
|75.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|5
|7
|71.4
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|4
|6
|66.7
|Larry Abbey
|University City
|6
|12
|50.0
|Jayden Nicholson
|Hazelwood Central
|3
|6
|50.0
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|2
|4
|50.0
|Howard James
|Principia
|2
|4
|50.0
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|1
|2
|50.0
|Jermiah Strain
|Bayless
|1
|2
|50.0
|Nate Garrett Jr
|Hazelwood Central
|1
|2
|50.0
Assist leaders (Min. games played)
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Dayton Turner
|St. Clair
|8
|8.00
|Larry Abbey
|University City
|6
|6.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|5
|5.00
|Justin Hoffman
|St. Clair
|5
|5.00
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|3
|3.00
|Jackson Fortner
|Kirkwood
|2
|2.00
|Zach Browne
|St. Clair
|2
|2.00
|Johnny Kindel
|St. Clair
|2
|2.00
|Jalen Hampton
|University City
|2
|2.00
|Brandon Ming
|University City
|2
|2.00
|Trayvon Robinson
|University City
|2
|2.00
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
|Quentin Herndon
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
|Jermiah Strain
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
|Landon Evans
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Will Lee
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Jaylen Phipps
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Melvin Simmons
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Calvin Henry
|St. Clair
|1
|1.00
|Justin Holland
|University City
|1
|1.00
Steal leaders (min. games played)
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|4
|4.00
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|4
|4.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|2
|2.00
|Inel Muratovic
|Bayless
|2
|2.00
|Jermiah Strain
|Bayless
|2
|2.00
|Kannon Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|2
|2.00
|Melvin Simmons
|Kirkwood
|2
|2.00
|Justin Hoffman
|St. Clair
|2
|2.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|1
|1.00
|Jackson Fortner
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Will Lee
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Jaylen Phipps
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Zach Browne
|St. Clair
|1
|1.00
|Johnny Kindel
|St. Clair
|1
|1.00
|Dayton Turner
|St. Clair
|1
|1.00
|Larry Abbey
|University City
|1
|1.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
Rebound leaders (min. games played)
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Loubert Ladouceur
|Bayless
|10
|10.0
|Chase Walters
|St. Clair
|10
|10.0
|Landon Evans
|Kirkwood
|8
|8.0
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|7
|7.0
|Will Lee
|Kirkwood
|7
|7.0
|Jalen Hampton
|University City
|7
|7.0
|Micheal Moore
|Bayless
|6
|6.0
|Dayton Turner
|St. Clair
|6
|6.0
|Zach Browne
|St. Clair
|5
|5.0
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|4
|4.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|4
|4.0
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|4
|4.0
|Jaylen Phipps
|Kirkwood
|4
|4.0
|Melvin Simmons
|Kirkwood
|4
|4.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|3
|3.0
|Jackson Fortner
|Kirkwood
|3
|3.0
|Kannon Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|3
|3.0
|Justin Hoffman
|St. Clair
|3
|3.0
|Larry Abbey
|University City
|3
|3.0
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|3
|3.0
Blocked shot leaders (min. games played)
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Loubert Ladouceur
|Bayless
|3
|3.00
|Jalen Hampton
|University City
|3
|3.00
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|2
|2.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|1
|1.00
|Will Lee
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Kannon Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|William Ache
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/5/2019.