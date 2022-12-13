Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
People are also reading…
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Grant Schroeder
|Borgia
|2
|2.00
|Bryce Spiller
|Lutheran North
|2
|2.00
|Antonio Gray
|Medicine and Biosc
|2
|2.00
|Sam Dunard
|Borgia
|1
|1.00
|Kaden Patke
|Borgia
|1
|1.00
|Adam Rickman
|Borgia
|1
|1.00
|Berry Benson
|Lutheran North
|1
|1.00
|Mike Gavin
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|Kevin Brown
|Medicine and Biosc
|1
|1.00
|Ezra Spruiel
|Medicine and Biosc
|1
|1.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Sam Dunard
|Borgia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Heath Landwehr
|Borgia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Davell Long
|Lutheran North
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ike Prude
|Lutheran North
|2
|2
|100.0
|Marcus Brinkley
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ezra Spruiel
|Medicine and Biosc
|2
|2
|100.0
|Drew Fischer
|Borgia
|1
|1
|100.0
|TJ Walker
|Maplewood-RH
|5
|7
|71.4
|Mike Gavin
|Maplewood-RH
|4
|6
|66.7
|Grant Schroeder
|Borgia
|2
|3
|66.7
|Bryce Spiller
|Lutheran North
|3
|5
|60.0
|Arnez Newton
|Lutheran North
|4
|8
|50.0
|Brody Denbow
|Borgia
|1
|2
|50.0
|Antonio Gray
|Medicine and Biosc
|1
|2
|50.0
|Adam Rickman
|Borgia
|2
|5
|40.0
|Abraham Nayou
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|5
|40.0
|Jameer Cretter
|Lutheran North
|1
|4
|25.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Jameer Cretter
|Lutheran North
|2
|2.00
|Ike Prude
|Lutheran North
|2
|2.00
|Mike Gavin
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2.00
|Abraham Nayou
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2.00
|Berry Benson
|Lutheran North
|1
|1.00
|Kion Gibson
|Lutheran North
|1
|1.00
|Arnez Newton
|Lutheran North
|1
|1.00
|Izy Prude
|Lutheran North
|1
|1.00
|Jai Smith
|Lutheran North
|1
|1.00
|Bryce Spiller
|Lutheran North
|1
|1.00
|Marcus Brinkley
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|Christian Hagens
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|TJ Walker
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Izy Prude
|Lutheran North
|4
|4.00
|Jameer Cretter
|Lutheran North
|3
|3.00
|Bryce Spiller
|Lutheran North
|3
|3.00
|Abraham Nayou
|Maplewood-RH
|3
|3.00
|Marquis Coleman
|Lutheran North
|2
|2.00
|Arnez Newton
|Lutheran North
|2
|2.00
|Ike Prude
|Lutheran North
|2
|2.00
|Jai Smith
|Lutheran North
|2
|2.00
|Micah Boone
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|Marcus Brinkley
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|TJ Walker
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Arnez Newton
|Lutheran North
|4
|4.00
|Mike Gavin
|Maplewood-RH
|2
|2.00
|Bryce Spiller
|Lutheran North
|1
|1.00
|Micah Boone
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/13/2022.