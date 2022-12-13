 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily performances

Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/12/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Bryce SpillerLutheran North2525.0
Adam RickmanBorgia2121.0
Grant SchroederBorgia1818.0
Mike GavinMaplewood-RH1111.0
TJ WalkerMaplewood-RH1111.0
Jai SmithLutheran North1010.0
Sam DunardBorgia99.0
Ike PrudeLutheran North88.0
Abraham NayouMaplewood-RH88.0
Jaylon BrownMedicine and Biosc88.0
Brody DenbowBorgia77.0
Berry BensonLutheran North77.0
Antonio GrayMedicine and Biosc77.0
Arnez NewtonLutheran North66.0
Ezra SpruielMedicine and Biosc55.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Grant SchroederBorgia22.00
Bryce SpillerLutheran North22.00
Antonio GrayMedicine and Biosc22.00
Sam DunardBorgia11.00
Kaden PatkeBorgia11.00
Adam RickmanBorgia11.00
Berry BensonLutheran North11.00
Mike GavinMaplewood-RH11.00
Kevin BrownMedicine and Biosc11.00
Ezra SpruielMedicine and Biosc11.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Sam DunardBorgia22100.0
Heath LandwehrBorgia22100.0
Davell LongLutheran North22100.0
Ike PrudeLutheran North22100.0
Marcus BrinkleyMaplewood-RH22100.0
Ezra SpruielMedicine and Biosc22100.0
Drew FischerBorgia11100.0
TJ WalkerMaplewood-RH5771.4
Mike GavinMaplewood-RH4666.7
Grant SchroederBorgia2366.7
Bryce SpillerLutheran North3560.0
Arnez NewtonLutheran North4850.0
Brody DenbowBorgia1250.0
Antonio GrayMedicine and Biosc1250.0
Adam RickmanBorgia2540.0
Abraham NayouMaplewood-RH2540.0
Jameer CretterLutheran North1425.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Jameer CretterLutheran North22.00
Ike PrudeLutheran North22.00
Mike GavinMaplewood-RH22.00
Abraham NayouMaplewood-RH22.00
Berry BensonLutheran North11.00
Kion GibsonLutheran North11.00
Arnez NewtonLutheran North11.00
Izy PrudeLutheran North11.00
Jai SmithLutheran North11.00
Bryce SpillerLutheran North11.00
Marcus BrinkleyMaplewood-RH11.00
Christian HagensMaplewood-RH11.00
TJ WalkerMaplewood-RH11.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Izy PrudeLutheran North44.00
Jameer CretterLutheran North33.00
Bryce SpillerLutheran North33.00
Abraham NayouMaplewood-RH33.00
Marquis ColemanLutheran North22.00
Arnez NewtonLutheran North22.00
Ike PrudeLutheran North22.00
Jai SmithLutheran North22.00
Micah BooneMaplewood-RH11.00
Marcus BrinkleyMaplewood-RH11.00
TJ WalkerMaplewood-RH11.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Arnez NewtonLutheran North1414.0
Abraham NayouMaplewood-RH88.0
TJ WalkerMaplewood-RH88.0
Jameer CretterLutheran North77.0
Berry BensonLutheran North55.0
Mike GavinMaplewood-RH55.0
Ike PrudeLutheran North44.0
Jai SmithLutheran North44.0
Bryce SpillerLutheran North44.0
Davell LongLutheran North33.0
Kion GibsonLutheran North22.0
Christian HagensMaplewood-RH22.0
Karter BlakemooreLutheran North11.0
Izy PrudeLutheran North11.0
Micah BooneMaplewood-RH11.0
Marcus BrinkleyMaplewood-RH11.0
Eli ChaseMaplewood-RH11.0
Caleb ClarkMaplewood-RH11.0
Mikey MeansMaplewood-RH11.0
Gage BoeserAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Arnez NewtonLutheran North44.00
Mike GavinMaplewood-RH22.00
Bryce SpillerLutheran North11.00
Micah BooneMaplewood-RH11.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/13/2022.
