Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Jordan Duncan
|Herculaneum
|31
|31.0
|Myles Estrada
|FH Central
|30
|30.0
|Philip Reinhardt
|Valmeyer
|27
|27.0
|Barcus Jackson
|Lift For Life
|27
|27.0
|Matt Schark
|Francis Howell
|26
|26.0
|Sam Adams
|St. Charles
|26
|26.0
|Tarris Reed Jr
|Chaminade
|21
|21.0
|Isaiah Williams
|Lutheran North
|21
|21.0
|Jalen Hampton
|University City
|21
|21.0
|Larry Abbey
|University City
|19
|19.0
|Evan Worley
|Hillsboro
|18
|18.0
|Rhett Pruett
|FH North
|18
|18.0
|Sterling Jones
|FH North
|16
|16.0
|Cleveland Washington
|Lutheran North
|16
|16.0
|Bryson Fraction
|North Tech
|16
|16.0
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Evan Worley
|Hillsboro
|7
|7
|100.0
|Matt Schark
|Francis Howell
|7
|7
|100.0
|Alex Kueker
|Red Bud
|6
|6
|100.0
|Philip Reinhardt
|Valmeyer
|5
|5
|100.0
|Carter Wiegard
|Red Bud
|4
|4
|100.0
|Tarris Reed Jr
|Chaminade
|3
|3
|100.0
|Travion Ford
|Lutheran North
|3
|3
|100.0
|Myles Estrada
|FH Central
|3
|3
|100.0
|M.J. Jackson
|Chaminade
|2
|2
|100.0
|Luke Kasubke
|Chaminade
|2
|2
|100.0
|Jimmy Lansing Jr
|Chaminade
|2
|2
|100.0
|Logan Anderson
|Crystal City
|2
|2
|100.0
|Carson Short
|Crystal City
|2
|2
|100.0
|Grant McCullough
|Herculaneum
|2
|2
|100.0
|Eric Schneider
|Hillsboro
|2
|2
|100.0
|Logan Smith
|Hillsboro
|2
|2
|100.0
|Cleveland Washington
|Lutheran North
|2
|2
|100.0
|Rhyan Shanklin
|Parkway South
|2
|2
|100.0
|Max Diewald
|Red Bud
|2
|2
|100.0
|Andrew Kelch
|St. Charles
|2
|2
|100.0
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Logan Anderson
|Crystal City
|3
|3.00
|Donovan Tullock
|Crystal City
|3
|3.00
|Jordan Duncan
|Herculaneum
|3
|3.00
|Julian Francis
|North Tech
|3
|3.00
|Luke Davis
|Parkway South
|3
|3.00
|Drew Richardson
|Crystal City
|2
|2.00
|Kaleb Grohman
|Gibault
|2
|2.00
|Tyler Ruder
|Herculaneum
|2
|2.00
|Mark Moore
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Ethan Worley
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Bryson Fraction
|North Tech
|2
|2.00
|Treveon Jackson
|North Tech
|2
|2.00
|Jack Crayton
|Parkway South
|2
|2.00
|Brandon Ming
|University City
|2
|2.00
|Chase Coleman
|Crystal City
|1
|1.00
|Ryan Bollinger
|Gibault
|1
|1.00
|Kameron Hanvey
|Gibault
|1
|1.00
|Gavin Kohnz
|Gibault
|1
|1.00
|Will Simonton
|Gibault
|1
|1.00
|Isaiah Bracey
|Herculaneum
|1
|1.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/22/2019.