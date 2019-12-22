Daily performances
Daily performances

  • 0
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/21/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Jordan DuncanHerculaneum3131.0
Myles EstradaFH Central3030.0
Philip ReinhardtValmeyer2727.0
Barcus JacksonLift For Life2727.0
Matt ScharkFrancis Howell2626.0
Sam AdamsSt. Charles2626.0
Tarris Reed JrChaminade2121.0
Isaiah WilliamsLutheran North2121.0
Jalen HamptonUniversity City2121.0
Larry AbbeyUniversity City1919.0
Evan WorleyHillsboro1818.0
Rhett PruettFH North1818.0
Sterling JonesFH North1616.0
Cleveland WashingtonLutheran North1616.0
Bryson FractionNorth Tech1616.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Philip ReinhardtValmeyer66.00
Jordan DuncanHerculaneum55.00
Myles EstradaFH Central55.00
Nate StraughterChaminade44.00
Rhett PruettFH North44.00
Bryson FractionNorth Tech44.00
Larry AbbeyUniversity City44.00
Mark MooreHillsboro33.00
Carter WiegardRed Bud33.00
Sam AdamsSt. Charles33.00
Devin RayStaunton63.00
Barcus JacksonLift For Life33.00
Demarcus SanfordLift For Life33.00
Carson ShortCrystal City22.00
Will SimontonGibault22.00
Logan SmithHillsboro22.00
Jordan SmithLutheran North22.00
Terry PelczynskiNashville22.00
Treveon JacksonNorth Tech22.00
Justin HollandUniversity City22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Evan WorleyHillsboro77100.0
Matt ScharkFrancis Howell77100.0
Alex KuekerRed Bud66100.0
Philip ReinhardtValmeyer55100.0
Carter WiegardRed Bud44100.0
Tarris Reed JrChaminade33100.0
Travion FordLutheran North33100.0
Myles EstradaFH Central33100.0
M.J. JacksonChaminade22100.0
Luke KasubkeChaminade22100.0
Jimmy Lansing JrChaminade22100.0
Logan AndersonCrystal City22100.0
Carson ShortCrystal City22100.0
Grant McCulloughHerculaneum22100.0
Eric SchneiderHillsboro22100.0
Logan SmithHillsboro22100.0
Cleveland WashingtonLutheran North22100.0
Rhyan ShanklinParkway South22100.0
Max DiewaldRed Bud22100.0
Andrew KelchSt. Charles22100.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Larry AbbeyUniversity City99.00
Tyler RuderHerculaneum77.00
Treveon JacksonNorth Tech77.00
Gabe DickersonFH Central55.00
Malcolm JohnsonLift For Life55.00
Jordan DuncanHerculaneum44.00
Josh MorelandHerculaneum44.00
Mark MooreHillsboro44.00
Demarcus SanfordLift For Life44.00
Drew RichardsonCrystal City33.00
Donovan TullockCrystal City33.00
Ethan WorleyHillsboro33.00
Luke DavisParkway South33.00
Riley McCarthyValmeyer33.00
Ryan BollingerGibault22.00
Kameron HanveyGibault22.00
Gavin KohnzGibault22.00
Austin MeyersHerculaneum22.00
Evan WorleyHillsboro22.00
Julian FrancisNorth Tech22.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Logan AndersonCrystal City33.00
Donovan TullockCrystal City33.00
Jordan DuncanHerculaneum33.00
Julian FrancisNorth Tech33.00
Luke DavisParkway South33.00
Drew RichardsonCrystal City22.00
Kaleb GrohmanGibault22.00
Tyler RuderHerculaneum22.00
Mark MooreHillsboro22.00
Ethan WorleyHillsboro22.00
Bryson FractionNorth Tech22.00
Treveon JacksonNorth Tech22.00
Jack CraytonParkway South22.00
Brandon MingUniversity City22.00
Chase ColemanCrystal City11.00
Ryan BollingerGibault11.00
Kameron HanveyGibault11.00
Gavin KohnzGibault11.00
Will SimontonGibault11.00
Isaiah BraceyHerculaneum11.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Julian FrancisNorth Tech1313.0
Jalen HamptonUniversity City1212.0
Evan WorleyHillsboro1010.0
Isaiah EskerParkway South1010.0
Carson ShortCrystal City88.0
Max KostelacGibault88.0
Nate DenbyCrystal City77.0
Kameron HanveyGibault77.0
Josh MorelandHerculaneum77.0
Mark MooreHillsboro77.0
Henry WeberValmeyer77.0
Isaiah BraceyHerculaneum66.0
Sebastian SuttonParkway South66.0
Logan ScottFH Central66.0
Demarcus SanfordLift For Life66.0
Ryan BollingerGibault55.0
Jordan DuncanHerculaneum55.0
Tyler RuderHerculaneum55.0
Logan SmithHillsboro55.0
Treveon JacksonNorth Tech55.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Evan WorleyHillsboro55.00
Isaiah EskerParkway South44.00
Henry WeberValmeyer33.00
Corey SparkmanLift For Life33.00
Jordan DuncanHerculaneum22.00
Jack CraytonParkway South22.00
Jalen HamptonUniversity City22.00
Donovan TullockCrystal City11.00
Josh MorelandHerculaneum11.00
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro11.00
Ethan WorleyHillsboro11.00
Joey KritchellParkway South11.00
Tyler JacksonUniversity City11.00
Brandon MingUniversity City11.00
Rashad WarrenUniversity City11.00
Blake PainterFH Central11.00
Logan ScottFH Central11.00
Rictrelle McDanielsLift For Life11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/22/2019.
