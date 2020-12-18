Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Osiris Mahr
|Miller Career
|3
|3.00
|Shelton Flanigan
|Miller Career
|2
|2.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Darius Pikes
|Miller Career
|2
|2
|100.0
|Lamont McClendon
|Miller Career
|5
|6
|83.3
|Brandy Williams
|Miller Career
|1
|2
|50.0
|Eric Calicutt
|Miller Career
|2
|6
|33.3
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Eric Calicutt
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Shelton Flanigan
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Vemetrius Jackson
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Osiris Mahr
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Lamont McClendon
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Charles Nelson
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Darius Pikes
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Brandy Williams
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Eric Calicutt
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Shelton Flanigan
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Vemetrius Jackson
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Osiris Mahr
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Lamont McClendon
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Charles Nelson
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Darius Pikes
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Brandy Williams
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Eric Calicutt
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Shelton Flanigan
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Vemetrius Jackson
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Osiris Mahr
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Lamont McClendon
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Charles Nelson
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Darius Pikes
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Brandy Williams
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/18/2020.
