Daily performances
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/18/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Eric CalicuttMiller Career1818.0
Osiris MahrMiller Career1515.0
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career88.0
Lamont McClendonMiller Career77.0
Darius PikesMiller Career66.0
Charles NelsonMiller Career22.0
Brandy WilliamsMiller Career11.0
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career00.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Osiris MahrMiller Career33.00
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Darius PikesMiller Career22100.0
Lamont McClendonMiller Career5683.3
Brandy WilliamsMiller Career1250.0
Eric CalicuttMiller Career2633.3

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Eric CalicuttMiller Career00.00
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career00.00
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career00.00
Osiris MahrMiller Career00.00
Lamont McClendonMiller Career00.00
Charles NelsonMiller Career00.00
Darius PikesMiller Career00.00
Brandy WilliamsMiller Career00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Eric CalicuttMiller Career00.00
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career00.00
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career00.00
Osiris MahrMiller Career00.00
Lamont McClendonMiller Career00.00
Charles NelsonMiller Career00.00
Darius PikesMiller Career00.00
Brandy WilliamsMiller Career00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Eric CalicuttMiller Career00.0
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career00.0
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career00.0
Osiris MahrMiller Career00.0
Lamont McClendonMiller Career00.0
Charles NelsonMiller Career00.0
Darius PikesMiller Career00.0
Brandy WilliamsMiller Career00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Eric CalicuttMiller Career00.00
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career00.00
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career00.00
Osiris MahrMiller Career00.00
Lamont McClendonMiller Career00.00
Charles NelsonMiller Career00.00
Darius PikesMiller Career00.00
Brandy WilliamsMiller Career00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/18/2020.
