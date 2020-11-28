 Skip to main content
Daily performances
Daily performances

Boys Basketball Best Performances from 11/28/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
David CreathGrandview1717.0
Chase WilsonGrandview1313.0
John GrimmGrandview99.0
Tom GrimmGrandview77.0
Preston IsaacsonGrandview77.0
Eric O'BrienGrandview55.0
Levi LalondeGrandview44.0
Ryan RubleGrandview44.0
Clayton RiddleGrandview11.0
Jeff EhlenGrandview00.0
Quinton HopperGrandview00.0
Matt FlemingAffton00.0
Myles JacksonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Chase WilsonGrandview33.00
David CreathGrandview11.00
John GrimmGrandview11.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
Rick SmithAlthoff00.00
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.00
Brady VossAlthoff00.00
Jordan WarnerAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
John GrimmGrandview44100.0
Tom GrimmGrandview7887.5
Levi LalondeGrandview2366.7
Eric O'BrienGrandview5862.5
Preston IsaacsonGrandview3560.0
Ryan RubleGrandview2450.0
Clayton RiddleGrandview1250.0
David CreathGrandview81747.1
Matt FlemingAffton000.0
Myles JacksonAffton000.0
Tony JohnstonAffton000.0
Sean LaRoseAffton000.0
Adam PuzniakAffton000.0
Codey RechtAffton000.0
John SchnerrAffton000.0
Banks WilsonAffton000.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff000.0
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff000.0
Ethyn BrownAlthoff000.0
Jordan LewisAlthoff000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
John GrimmGrandview33.00
David CreathGrandview22.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
Rick SmithAlthoff00.00
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.00
Brady VossAlthoff00.00
Jordan WarnerAlthoff00.00
Camren EdwardsAlton00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
David CreathGrandview33.00
Eric O'BrienGrandview22.00
Ryan RubleGrandview22.00
Chase WilsonGrandview22.00
John GrimmGrandview11.00
Quinton HopperGrandview11.00
Clayton RiddleGrandview11.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
David CreathGrandview2020.0
Ryan RubleGrandview77.0
Chase WilsonGrandview55.0
Clayton RiddleGrandview44.0
Jeff EhlenGrandview33.0
Levi LalondeGrandview33.0
Eric O'BrienGrandview33.0
Preston IsaacsonGrandview22.0
John GrimmGrandview11.0
Tom GrimmGrandview11.0
Matt FlemingAffton00.0
Myles JacksonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Codey RechtAffton00.0
John SchnerrAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.0
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
John GrimmGrandview11.00
Chase WilsonGrandview11.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
Rick SmithAlthoff00.00
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.00
Brady VossAlthoff00.00
Jordan WarnerAlthoff00.00
Camren EdwardsAlton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/28/2020.
