Daily performances

Boys Basketball Best Performances from 11/28/2020
Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|David Creath
|Grandview
|17
|17.0
|Chase Wilson
|Grandview
|13
|13.0
|John Grimm
|Grandview
|9
|9.0
|Tom Grimm
|Grandview
|7
|7.0
|Preston Isaacson
|Grandview
|7
|7.0
|Eric O'Brien
|Grandview
|5
|5.0
|Levi Lalonde
|Grandview
|4
|4.0
|Ryan Ruble
|Grandview
|4
|4.0
|Clayton Riddle
|Grandview
|1
|1.0
|Jeff Ehlen
|Grandview
|0
|0.0
|Quinton Hopper
|Grandview
|0
|0.0
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.0
3 Point leaders)
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Chase Wilson
|Grandview
|3
|3.00
|David Creath
|Grandview
|1
|1.00
|John Grimm
|Grandview
|1
|1.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brady Voss
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Warner
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
Free throw leaders
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|John Grimm
|Grandview
|4
|4
|100.0
|Tom Grimm
|Grandview
|7
|8
|87.5
|Levi Lalonde
|Grandview
|2
|3
|66.7
|Eric O'Brien
|Grandview
|5
|8
|62.5
|Preston Isaacson
|Grandview
|3
|5
|60.0
|Ryan Ruble
|Grandview
|2
|4
|50.0
|Clayton Riddle
|Grandview
|1
|2
|50.0
|David Creath
|Grandview
|8
|17
|47.1
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
Assist leaders
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|John Grimm
|Grandview
|3
|3.00
|David Creath
|Grandview
|2
|2.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brady Voss
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Warner
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Camren Edwards
|Alton
|0
|0.00
Steal leaders
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|David Creath
|Grandview
|3
|3.00
|Eric O'Brien
|Grandview
|2
|2.00
|Ryan Ruble
|Grandview
|2
|2.00
|Chase Wilson
|Grandview
|2
|2.00
|John Grimm
|Grandview
|1
|1.00
|Quinton Hopper
|Grandview
|1
|1.00
|Clayton Riddle
|Grandview
|1
|1.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
Rebound leaders
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|David Creath
|Grandview
|20
|20.0
|Ryan Ruble
|Grandview
|7
|7.0
|Chase Wilson
|Grandview
|5
|5.0
|Clayton Riddle
|Grandview
|4
|4.0
|Jeff Ehlen
|Grandview
|3
|3.0
|Levi Lalonde
|Grandview
|3
|3.0
|Eric O'Brien
|Grandview
|3
|3.0
|Preston Isaacson
|Grandview
|2
|2.0
|John Grimm
|Grandview
|1
|1.0
|Tom Grimm
|Grandview
|1
|1.0
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
Blocked shot leaders
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|John Grimm
|Grandview
|1
|1.00
|Chase Wilson
|Grandview
|1
|1.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brady Voss
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Warner
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Camren Edwards
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/28/2020.
