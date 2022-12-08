 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily performances

  • 0
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/8/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Trevor ReedJohn Burroughs3232.0
Zyree CollinsSt. Mary's2727.0
Tramell MooneyNorth Point2525.0
Kaliel BoydSt. Mary's2121.0
Kendrick RobinsonNorth County Chr.1919.0
Quincy LeeNorth County Chr.1717.0
Thomas ClaytonSt. Louis Patriots1414.0
Tre JacksonSt. Louis Patriots1414.0
Ajani HenkeSt. Louis Patriots1313.0
Ashton McBride-WilliamsNorth County Chr.1212.0
Demetrius GriffinSt. Mary's1212.0
Ramzi SalemJohn Burroughs1111.0
Sheek PearsonJohn Burroughs1010.0
Max SteinbachJohn Burroughs99.0
Tristan ReedJohn Burroughs88.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Kaliel BoydSt. Mary's44.00
Tramell MooneyNorth Point44.00
Zyree CollinsSt. Mary's33.00
Quincy LeeNorth County Chr.22.00
Demetrius GriffinSt. Mary's22.00
Marquan HaynesSt. Mary's22.00
Tre JacksonSt. Louis Patriots22.00
Ramzi SalemJohn Burroughs11.00
Owen WaltherJohn Burroughs11.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Zyree CollinsSt. Mary's88100.0
Quincy LeeNorth County Chr.33100.0
Ashton McBride-WilliamsNorth County Chr.22100.0
Thomas ClaytonSt. Louis Patriots22100.0
Kendrick RobinsonNorth County Chr.11100.0
Ben ClercxNorth Point11100.0
Max SteinbachJohn Burroughs7887.5
Kaliel BoydSt. Mary's5683.3
Trevor ReedJohn Burroughs121580.0
Ajani HenkeSt. Louis Patriots5771.4
Demetrius GriffinSt. Mary's4666.7
Ramzi SalemJohn Burroughs2366.7
Tramell MooneyNorth Point3650.0
Sheek PearsonJohn Burroughs2450.0
Isaac KeysSt. Louis Patriots1250.0
Will ChapmanJohn Burroughs1333.3

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Caden BurneyAffton00.0
Carter KimmelAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Jack LaueAffton00.0
Malik NealAffton00.0
Dino NovalicAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Keith WatsonAffton00.0
Tre WhiteAffton00.0
Jackson WilbersAffton00.0
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0
Evan BrewerAlthoff00.0
Charleston ColdenAlthoff00.0
Lucious DonesAlthoff00.0
Ryan HaarAlthoff00.0
Chris HobsonAlthoff00.0
Nick JansenAlthoff00.0
Alex JohnsonAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/8/2022.
Tags

Boys basketball area rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 Large school sLast Week1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR2. Belleville East (5-0)NR3. Chaminade (0-0)NR4. …

News