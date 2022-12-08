Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Kaliel Boyd
|St. Mary's
|4
|4.00
|Tramell Mooney
|North Point
|4
|4.00
|Zyree Collins
|St. Mary's
|3
|3.00
|Quincy Lee
|North County Chr.
|2
|2.00
|Demetrius Griffin
|St. Mary's
|2
|2.00
|Marquan Haynes
|St. Mary's
|2
|2.00
|Tre Jackson
|St. Louis Patriots
|2
|2.00
|Ramzi Salem
|John Burroughs
|1
|1.00
|Owen Walther
|John Burroughs
|1
|1.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Zyree Collins
|St. Mary's
|8
|8
|100.0
|Quincy Lee
|North County Chr.
|3
|3
|100.0
|Ashton McBride-Williams
|North County Chr.
|2
|2
|100.0
|Thomas Clayton
|St. Louis Patriots
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kendrick Robinson
|North County Chr.
|1
|1
|100.0
|Ben Clercx
|North Point
|1
|1
|100.0
|Max Steinbach
|John Burroughs
|7
|8
|87.5
|Kaliel Boyd
|St. Mary's
|5
|6
|83.3
|Trevor Reed
|John Burroughs
|12
|15
|80.0
|Ajani Henke
|St. Louis Patriots
|5
|7
|71.4
|Demetrius Griffin
|St. Mary's
|4
|6
|66.7
|Ramzi Salem
|John Burroughs
|2
|3
|66.7
|Tramell Mooney
|North Point
|3
|6
|50.0
|Sheek Pearson
|John Burroughs
|2
|4
|50.0
|Isaac Keys
|St. Louis Patriots
|1
|2
|50.0
|Will Chapman
|John Burroughs
|1
|3
|33.3
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Caden Burney
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Carter Kimmel
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Malik Neal
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Dino Novalic
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Keith Watson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tre White
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jackson Wilbers
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jeremiah Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Evan Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Charleston Colden
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Lucious Dones
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Ryan Haar
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Chris Hobson
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Nick Jansen
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Alex Johnson
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/8/2022.