Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Chase Hurst
|Marissa
|36
|36.0
|Jordan Pickett
|Belleville East
|34
|34.0
|Shantez Holliday
|Lovejoy
|24
|24.0
|Codey Boone
|New Athens
|23
|23.0
|LeMond Shaw
|DuBourg
|20
|20.0
|Bryant Moore
|Confluence
|19
|19.0
|Gannon Birkner
|New Athens
|18
|18.0
|Daylen Byrd
|Belleville West
|17
|17.0
|Trasean White
|Confluence
|17
|17.0
|David Marshall Jr.
|Belleville West
|16
|16.0
|Eddie Weekly
|DuBourg
|16
|16.0
|Jalen Smith
|O'Fallon
|16
|16.0
|Anthony Caldwell Jr.
|Lift For Life
|16
|16.0
|Jamod Robinson
|Confluence
|16
|16.0
|Dylan Murphy
|Columbia
|15
|15.0
|Chase Hurst
|Marissa
|5
|5.00
|Jordan Pickett
|Belleville East
|4
|4.00
|Eddie Weekly
|DuBourg
|4
|4.00
|Derek Plab
|Mascoutah
|4
|4.00
|Anthony Caldwell Jr.
|Lift For Life
|4
|4.00
|Newcombe
|DuBourg
|3
|3.00
|Alan Mason
|Belleville East
|2
|2.00
|David Marshall Jr.
|Belleville West
|2
|2.00
|Darvin Morris
|Belleville West
|2
|2.00
|LeMond Shaw
|DuBourg
|2
|2.00
|Darien Singleton
|Mascoutah
|2
|2.00
|Ian Thompkins
|Mascoutah
|2
|2.00
|Hammer
|Nashville
|2
|2.00
|Codey Boone
|New Athens
|2
|2.00
|Rini Harris
|O'Fallon
|2
|2.00
|Tyler Lunning
|O'Fallon
|2
|2.00
|Donnie Whitfield
|O'Fallon
|2
|2.00
|Ayden Hitt
|Triad
|2
|2.00
|Odis Grissom
|Lift For Life
|2
|2.00
|Trasean White
|Confluence
|2
|2.00
|Lajuan Johnson
|Lift For Life
|6
|6
|100.0
|Jordan Pickett
|Belleville East
|4
|4
|100.0
|Isaiah Lintker
|New Athens
|4
|4
|100.0
|Calan Kujawa
|Mount Vernon
|3
|3
|100.0
|Jamod Robinson
|Confluence
|3
|3
|100.0
|Alex Jackson
|Belleville East
|2
|2
|100.0
|Caleb Bilzing
|Belleville West
|2
|2
|100.0
|David Marshall Jr.
|Belleville West
|2
|2
|100.0
|Brady Hemminghaus
|Columbia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Carter Schoenaerr
|Nashville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ayden Hitt
|Triad
|2
|2
|100.0
|Avion Bass
|Lift For Life
|2
|2
|100.0
|Stevie Winston
|Lift For Life
|2
|2
|100.0
|Dayvion Goodwin
|Mount Vernon
|1
|1
|100.0
|Travion Hines
|Belleville West
|4
|5
|80.0
|Tyler Lunning
|O'Fallon
|4
|5
|80.0
|Chase Hurst
|Marissa
|13
|17
|76.5
|Dylan Murphy
|Columbia
|3
|4
|75.0
|Glenn Powers
|Columbia
|3
|4
|75.0
|Dampier Evans
|DuBourg
|3
|4
|75.0
|Dennis Olds
|Lift For Life
|4
|4.00
|Sam Donald
|Columbia
|3
|3.00
|Justin King
|Mascoutah
|3
|3.00
|Gabe Giacoletto
|Triad
|3
|3.00
|Mcgrady Noyes
|Triad
|3
|3.00
|Tre Brown
|Lift For Life
|3
|3.00
|Jack Steckler
|Columbia
|2
|2.00
|Dominic Voegele
|Columbia
|2
|2.00
|Eli Anderson
|Mascoutah
|2
|2.00
|Derek Plab
|Mascoutah
|2
|2.00
|Jack Seibert
|Mascoutah
|2
|2.00
|Ryan Bibb
|Mascoutah
|1
|1.00
|Corey Harris
|Mascoutah
|1
|1.00
|Ian Thompkins
|Mascoutah
|1
|1.00
|Jake Stewart
|Triad
|1
|1.00
|Anthony Caldwell Jr.
|Lift For Life
|1
|1.00
|Odis Grissom
|Lift For Life
|1
|1.00
|Lajuan Johnson
|Lift For Life
|1
|1.00
|Rashad Singleton
|Lift For Life
|1
|1.00
|Stevie Winston
|Lift For Life
|1
|1.00
|Gabe Giacoletto
|Triad
|4
|4.00
|Ayden Hitt
|Triad
|4
|4.00
|Anthony Caldwell Jr.
|Lift For Life
|4
|4.00
|Torrey Davie
|Lift For Life
|4
|4.00
|Dominic Voegele
|Columbia
|3
|3.00
|Justin King
|Mascoutah
|3
|3.00
|Darien Singleton
|Mascoutah
|3
|3.00
|Avion Bass
|Lift For Life
|3
|3.00
|Dennis Olds
|Lift For Life
|3
|3.00
|Glenn Powers
|Columbia
|2
|2.00
|Jayden McCoo
|Mascoutah
|2
|2.00
|Jake Stewart
|Triad
|2
|2.00
|Rashad Singleton
|Lift For Life
|2
|2.00
|Jack Steckler
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Ryan Bibb
|Mascoutah
|1
|1.00
|Corey Harris
|Mascoutah
|1
|1.00
|Jacob Jung
|Mascoutah
|1
|1.00
|Derek Plab
|Mascoutah
|1
|1.00
|Jack Seibert
|Mascoutah
|1
|1.00
|Mcgrady Noyes
|Triad
|1
|1.00
|Sam Donald
|Columbia
|2
|2.00
|Dominic Voegele
|Columbia
|2
|2.00
|Miles Ntekop
|Mascoutah
|2
|2.00
|Dylan Murphy
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Ayden Hitt
|Triad
|1
|1.00
|Lane Mahnesmith
|Triad
|1
|1.00
|Mcgrady Noyes
|Triad
|1
|1.00
|Drew WInslow
|Triad
|1
|1.00