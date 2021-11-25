 Skip to main content
Daily performances
Daily performances

Boys Basketball Best Performances from 11/24/2021

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Chase HurstMarissa3636.0
Jordan PickettBelleville East3434.0
Shantez HollidayLovejoy2424.0
Codey BooneNew Athens2323.0
LeMond ShawDuBourg2020.0
Bryant MooreConfluence1919.0
Gannon BirknerNew Athens1818.0
Daylen ByrdBelleville West1717.0
Trasean WhiteConfluence1717.0
David Marshall Jr.Belleville West1616.0
Eddie WeeklyDuBourg1616.0
Jalen SmithO'Fallon1616.0
Anthony Caldwell Jr.Lift For Life1616.0
Jamod RobinsonConfluence1616.0
Dylan MurphyColumbia1515.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Chase HurstMarissa55.00
Jordan PickettBelleville East44.00
Eddie WeeklyDuBourg44.00
Derek PlabMascoutah44.00
Anthony Caldwell Jr.Lift For Life44.00
NewcombeDuBourg33.00
Alan MasonBelleville East22.00
David Marshall Jr.Belleville West22.00
Darvin MorrisBelleville West22.00
LeMond ShawDuBourg22.00
Darien SingletonMascoutah22.00
Ian ThompkinsMascoutah22.00
HammerNashville22.00
Codey BooneNew Athens22.00
Rini HarrisO'Fallon22.00
Tyler LunningO'Fallon22.00
Donnie WhitfieldO'Fallon22.00
Ayden HittTriad22.00
Odis GrissomLift For Life22.00
Trasean WhiteConfluence22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Lajuan JohnsonLift For Life66100.0
Jordan PickettBelleville East44100.0
Isaiah LintkerNew Athens44100.0
Calan KujawaMount Vernon33100.0
Jamod RobinsonConfluence33100.0
Alex JacksonBelleville East22100.0
Caleb BilzingBelleville West22100.0
David Marshall Jr.Belleville West22100.0
Brady HemminghausColumbia22100.0
Carter SchoenaerrNashville22100.0
Ayden HittTriad22100.0
Avion BassLift For Life22100.0
Stevie WinstonLift For Life22100.0
Dayvion GoodwinMount Vernon11100.0
Travion HinesBelleville West4580.0
Tyler LunningO'Fallon4580.0
Chase HurstMarissa131776.5
Dylan MurphyColumbia3475.0
Glenn PowersColumbia3475.0
Dampier EvansDuBourg3475.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Dennis OldsLift For Life44.00
Sam DonaldColumbia33.00
Justin KingMascoutah33.00
Gabe GiacolettoTriad33.00
Mcgrady NoyesTriad33.00
Tre BrownLift For Life33.00
Jack StecklerColumbia22.00
Dominic VoegeleColumbia22.00
Eli AndersonMascoutah22.00
Derek PlabMascoutah22.00
Jack SeibertMascoutah22.00
Ryan BibbMascoutah11.00
Corey HarrisMascoutah11.00
Ian ThompkinsMascoutah11.00
Jake StewartTriad11.00
Anthony Caldwell Jr.Lift For Life11.00
Odis GrissomLift For Life11.00
Lajuan JohnsonLift For Life11.00
Rashad SingletonLift For Life11.00
Stevie WinstonLift For Life11.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Gabe GiacolettoTriad44.00
Ayden HittTriad44.00
Anthony Caldwell Jr.Lift For Life44.00
Torrey DavieLift For Life44.00
Dominic VoegeleColumbia33.00
Justin KingMascoutah33.00
Darien SingletonMascoutah33.00
Avion BassLift For Life33.00
Dennis OldsLift For Life33.00
Glenn PowersColumbia22.00
Jayden McCooMascoutah22.00
Jake StewartTriad22.00
Rashad SingletonLift For Life22.00
Jack StecklerColumbia11.00
Ryan BibbMascoutah11.00
Corey HarrisMascoutah11.00
Jacob JungMascoutah11.00
Derek PlabMascoutah11.00
Jack SeibertMascoutah11.00
Mcgrady NoyesTriad11.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Dylan MurphyColumbia88.0
Sam DonaldColumbia77.0
Mcgrady NoyesTriad77.0
Stevie WinstonLift For Life66.0
Jack StecklerColumbia55.0
Dominic VoegeleColumbia55.0
Lajuan JohnsonLift For Life55.0
Jacob JungMascoutah44.0
Justin KingMascoutah44.0
Miles NtekopMascoutah44.0
Jake StewartTriad44.0
Anthony Caldwell Jr.Lift For Life44.0
Brady HemminghausColumbia33.0
Carson WeissMascoutah33.0
Drew WInslowTriad33.0
Avion BassLift For Life33.0
Tre BrownLift For Life33.0
Jayden McCooMascoutah22.0
Derek PlabMascoutah22.0
Darien SingletonMascoutah22.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Sam DonaldColumbia22.00
Dominic VoegeleColumbia22.00
Miles NtekopMascoutah22.00
Dylan MurphyColumbia11.00
Ayden HittTriad11.00
Lane MahnesmithTriad11.00
Mcgrady NoyesTriad11.00
Drew WInslowTriad11.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/25/2021.
