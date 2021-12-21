Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Ade Popoola
|Parkway North
|19
|19.0
|Serjacob Lewis
|Parkway North
|18
|18.0
|Trevin Williams
|Hazelwood Central
|16
|16.0
|Josh Bartig
|Orchard Farm
|16
|16.0
|Jeremiah Foster
|Lift For Life
|16
|16.0
|Anthony Caldwell Jr.
|Lift For Life
|15
|15.0
|Brady Wolf
|Orchard Farm
|14
|14.0
|Adi Kapetanovic
|Parkway North
|14
|14.0
|Will Geary
|Valley Park
|13
|13.0
|Tyler Spaeth
|Orchard Farm
|12
|12.0
|Nolan Simon
|Whitfield
|12
|12.0
|Colby Noblitt
|Oakville
|11
|11.0
|Ashur Wilkes
|Orchard Farm
|11
|11.0
|Travis Green III
|Whitfield
|11
|11.0
|Odis Grissom
|Lift For Life
|11
|11.0
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Nolan Simon
|Whitfield
|8
|8
|100.0
|Trevin Williams
|Hazelwood Central
|5
|5
|100.0
|Ade Popoola
|Parkway North
|5
|5
|100.0
|Jorden Williams
|Whitfield
|4
|4
|100.0
|Adi Kapetanovic
|Parkway North
|3
|3
|100.0
|Grant Hastings
|Oakville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Dallas Parker
|Parkway North
|2
|2
|100.0
|Jaylen Grant
|Valley Park
|2
|2
|100.0
|Terion Lee
|Hazelwood Central
|1
|1
|100.0
|Jeremiah Foster
|Lift For Life
|4
|5
|80.0
|Travis Green III
|Whitfield
|3
|4
|75.0
|Sam Kuntze
|Oakville
|2
|3
|66.7
|Anthony Caldwell Jr.
|Lift For Life
|2
|3
|66.7
|Odis Grissom
|Lift For Life
|6
|10
|60.0
|Ashur Wilkes
|Orchard Farm
|3
|5
|60.0
|Stevie Winston
|Lift For Life
|2
|4
|50.0
|Donovan Howard
|Hazelwood Central
|1
|2
|50.0
|Lucas Stopke
|Orchard Farm
|1
|2
|50.0
|Tarron Walker-Townsend
|Valley Park
|1
|2
|50.0
|Nick Lewis
|Whitfield
|1
|2
|50.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Grant Hastings
|Oakville
|4
|4.00
|Tommy Hennessy
|Oakville
|4
|4.00
|Dennis Olds
|Lift For Life
|4
|4.00
|Brendan Murphy
|Oakville
|2
|2.00
|Will Geary
|Valley Park
|2
|2.00
|Adam Abuzaid
|Oakville
|1
|1.00
|Colby Noblitt
|Oakville
|1
|1.00
|Jack Zarr
|Oakville
|1
|1.00
|Jamaz Cook Jr.
|Valley Park
|1
|1.00
|David Rose II
|Valley Park
|1
|1.00
|Avion Bass
|Lift For Life
|1
|1.00
|Jeremiah Foster
|Lift For Life
|1
|1.00
|Rashad Singleton
|Lift For Life
|1
|1.00
|Stevie Winston
|Lift For Life
|1
|1.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Grant Hastings
|Oakville
|1
|1.00
|Jamaz Cook Jr.
|Valley Park
|1
|1.00
|Will Geary
|Valley Park
|1
|1.00
|Josh Parson
|Valley Park
|1
|1.00
|David Rose II
|Valley Park
|1
|1.00
|Micah Johnson
|Lift For Life
|1
|1.00