 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Daily performances
0 comments

Daily performances

  • 0
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/20/2021

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Ade PopoolaParkway North1919.0
Serjacob LewisParkway North1818.0
Trevin WilliamsHazelwood Central1616.0
Josh BartigOrchard Farm1616.0
Jeremiah FosterLift For Life1616.0
Anthony Caldwell Jr.Lift For Life1515.0
Brady WolfOrchard Farm1414.0
Adi KapetanovicParkway North1414.0
Will GearyValley Park1313.0
Tyler SpaethOrchard Farm1212.0
Nolan SimonWhitfield1212.0
Colby NoblittOakville1111.0
Ashur WilkesOrchard Farm1111.0
Travis Green IIIWhitfield1111.0
Odis GrissomLift For Life1111.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Serjacob LewisParkway North44.00
Dominic FultonHazelwood Central33.00
Colby NoblittOakville33.00
Adi KapetanovicParkway North33.00
Anthony Caldwell Jr.Lift For Life33.00
Brendan MurphyOakville22.00
Josh BartigOrchard Farm22.00
Tyler SpaethOrchard Farm22.00
Brady WolfOrchard Farm22.00
Eli TritingerParkway North22.00
Tevin GowinsHazelwood Central11.00
Jeremiah WatsonHazelwood Central11.00
Trevin WilliamsHazelwood Central11.00
Ian BroylesOrchard Farm11.00
Dylan HazelOrchard Farm11.00
David Rose IIValley Park11.00
Holden SouterWhitfield11.00
Jorden WilliamsWhitfield11.00
Avion BassLift For Life11.00
Tre BrownLift For Life11.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Nolan SimonWhitfield88100.0
Trevin WilliamsHazelwood Central55100.0
Ade PopoolaParkway North55100.0
Jorden WilliamsWhitfield44100.0
Adi KapetanovicParkway North33100.0
Grant HastingsOakville22100.0
Dallas ParkerParkway North22100.0
Jaylen GrantValley Park22100.0
Terion LeeHazelwood Central11100.0
Jeremiah FosterLift For Life4580.0
Travis Green IIIWhitfield3475.0
Sam KuntzeOakville2366.7
Anthony Caldwell Jr.Lift For Life2366.7
Odis GrissomLift For Life61060.0
Ashur WilkesOrchard Farm3560.0
Stevie WinstonLift For Life2450.0
Donovan HowardHazelwood Central1250.0
Lucas StopkeOrchard Farm1250.0
Tarron Walker-TownsendValley Park1250.0
Nick LewisWhitfield1250.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Grant HastingsOakville44.00
Tommy HennessyOakville44.00
Dennis OldsLift For Life44.00
Brendan MurphyOakville22.00
Will GearyValley Park22.00
Adam AbuzaidOakville11.00
Colby NoblittOakville11.00
Jack ZarrOakville11.00
Jamaz Cook Jr.Valley Park11.00
David Rose IIValley Park11.00
Avion BassLift For Life11.00
Jeremiah FosterLift For Life11.00
Rashad SingletonLift For Life11.00
Stevie WinstonLift For Life11.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Anthony Caldwell Jr.Lift For Life55.00
Tarron Walker-TownsendValley Park44.00
Dennis OldsLift For Life44.00
Grant HastingsOakville33.00
Brendan MurphyOakville33.00
Torrey DavieLift For Life33.00
Jayden BouldingValley Park22.00
Avion BassLift For Life22.00
Jack BishopOakville11.00
Colby NoblittOakville11.00
Jack ZarrOakville11.00
Ryndea BurnettValley Park11.00
Jamaz Cook Jr.Valley Park11.00
Will GearyValley Park11.00
Odis GrissomLift For Life11.00
Rashad SingletonLift For Life11.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Stevie WinstonLift For Life1111.0
Jack ZarrOakville99.0
Avion BassLift For Life88.0
Tommy HennessyOakville77.0
Jeremiah FosterLift For Life77.0
Will GearyValley Park55.0
Torrey DavieLift For Life55.0
Grant HastingsOakville44.0
Jaylen GrantValley Park44.0
Clark MenleyValley Park44.0
Tarron Walker-TownsendValley Park44.0
Anthony Caldwell Jr.Lift For Life44.0
Micah JohnsonLift For Life44.0
Rashad SingletonLift For Life44.0
David Rose IIValley Park33.0
Tre BrownLift For Life33.0
Dennis OldsLift For Life33.0
Adam AbuzaidOakville22.0
Brendan MurphyOakville22.0
Jamaz Cook Jr.Valley Park22.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Grant HastingsOakville11.00
Jamaz Cook Jr.Valley Park11.00
Will GearyValley Park11.00
Josh ParsonValley Park11.00
David Rose IIValley Park11.00
Micah JohnsonLift For Life11.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/21/2021.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. CBC (4-3) at SLUH (4-2) , 6 p.m today (postponed).2. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 76-61 tod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News