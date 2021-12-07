Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Amari Foluke
|Metro
|35
|35.0
|Noah Holland
|Hillsboro
|27
|27.0
|Raynard Horry
|Fort Zumwalt West
|26
|26.0
|Jordan Grant
|Bayless
|25
|25.0
|Kellen Thames
|Pattonville
|25
|25.0
|Eli Miller
|St. Louis Patriots
|24
|24.0
|Kyle Phipps
|Hillsboro
|22
|22.0
|Ronnell Johnson Jr.
|Pattonville
|22
|22.0
|Darrion Jackson
|Gateway Science
|19
|19.0
|Arnez Newton
|Medicine and Biosc
|19
|19.0
|Isaiah Thomas
|Medicine and Biosc
|17
|17.0
|Xavier Da-Silva
|Principia
|16
|16.0
|Lacy
|Sumner
|16
|16.0
|Josh Maicel
|St. Louis Patriots
|16
|16.0
|Antonio Gray
|Medicine and Biosc
|16
|16.0
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Azariah Frazier
|Carnahan
|4
|4
|100.0
|Josh Maicel
|St. Louis Patriots
|4
|4
|100.0
|David Uebari
|Bayless
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kyle Phipps
|Hillsboro
|2
|2
|100.0
|Noah Omondi
|Principia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Zion Hampton
|Pattonville
|1
|1
|100.0
|Ronnell Johnson Jr.
|Pattonville
|1
|1
|100.0
|Jayden Essex
|Carnahan
|1
|1
|100.0
|Romell Ellis
|Bayless
|15
|16
|93.8
|Jordan Grant
|Bayless
|7
|8
|87.5
|Kellen Thames
|Pattonville
|4
|5
|80.0
|Keteyian Cade
|Metro
|3
|4
|75.0
|Amari Foluke
|Metro
|10
|15
|66.7
|Braden Goellner
|St. Charles West
|4
|6
|66.7
|Amir Martin
|St. Charles West
|2
|3
|66.7
|Arnez Newton
|Medicine and Biosc
|5
|8
|62.5
|Joseph Hamill
|Fort Zumwalt West
|4
|7
|57.1
|Cole Dannull
|Principia
|2
|4
|50.0
|Lacy
|Sumner
|2
|4
|50.0
|Raynard Horry
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2
|4
|50.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Noah Holland
|Hillsboro
|5
|5.00
|Will Young
|Metro
|4
|4.00
|Jaylen Grant
|Bayless
|3
|3.00
|Amari Foluke
|Metro
|3
|3.00
|Sam Reece
|Bayless
|2
|2.00
|Josh Allison
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Payton Brown
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Kyle Phipps
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Keteyian Cade
|Metro
|2
|2.00
|Romell Ellis
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
|Jordan Grant
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
|David Uebari
|Bayless
|1
|1.00
|Kieren Jones
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Zach Reynolds
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Justin Boyle
|Metro
|1
|1.00
|Thomas Cannady
|Carnahan
|1
|1.00
|Tajai Lopes
|Carnahan
|1
|1.00
|Sir-Maximus McDaniel
|Metro
|1
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Justin Boyle
|Metro
|3
|3.00
|Gregory Martin
|Bayless
|2
|2.00
|David Uebari
|Bayless
|2
|2.00
|Kieren Jones
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Josh Allison
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Payton Brown
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Noah Holland
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Zach Reynolds
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Keteyian Cade
|Metro
|1
|1.00
|Amari Foluke
|Metro
|1
|1.00
|Jaydon Marley
|Metro
|1
|1.00
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Justin Boyle
|Metro
|11
|11.0
|Jordan Grant
|Bayless
|10
|10.0
|Romell Ellis
|Bayless
|9
|9.0
|Kieren Jones
|Hillsboro
|8
|8.0
|Noah Holland
|Hillsboro
|7
|7.0
|Zach Reynolds
|Hillsboro
|5
|5.0
|Kyle Phipps
|Hillsboro
|4
|4.0
|Kyle Blank
|Metro
|4
|4.0
|Amari Foluke
|Metro
|3
|3.0
|Anel Lolic
|Bayless
|2
|2.0
|Sam Reece
|Bayless
|2
|2.0
|Brycen Carter
|Metro
|2
|2.0
|Jaylen Grant
|Bayless
|1
|1.0
|Josh Allison
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.0
|Jonah Allison
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.0
|Payton Brown
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.0
|Luka Pool
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.0
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Caden Burney
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jacob Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Noah Holland
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Zach Reynolds
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Sir-Maximus McDaniel
|Metro
|1
|0.00