Daily performances
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/6/2021

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Amari FolukeMetro3535.0
Noah HollandHillsboro2727.0
Raynard HorryFort Zumwalt West2626.0
Jordan GrantBayless2525.0
Kellen ThamesPattonville2525.0
Eli MillerSt. Louis Patriots2424.0
Kyle PhippsHillsboro2222.0
Ronnell Johnson Jr.Pattonville2222.0
Darrion JacksonGateway Science1919.0
Arnez NewtonMedicine and Biosc1919.0
Isaiah ThomasMedicine and Biosc1717.0
Xavier Da-SilvaPrincipia1616.0
LacySumner1616.0
Josh MaicelSt. Louis Patriots1616.0
Antonio GrayMedicine and Biosc1616.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Kyle PhippsHillsboro44.00
Noah HollandHillsboro33.00
Ronnell Johnson Jr.Pattonville33.00
Jordan GrantBayless22.00
John House IIIMetro22.00
Drew BosmanPrincipia22.00
Xavier Da-SilvaPrincipia22.00
Isaiah ElamPrincipia22.00
Andre MontemayorSt. Charles West22.00
LacySumner22.00
Ethan HatfieldFort Zumwalt West22.00
Raynard HorryFort Zumwalt West22.00
Eli MillerSt. Louis Patriots22.00
Johnny NguyenGateway Science22.00
Danico ClousonMedicine and Biosc22.00
Luka PoolHillsboro11.00
Amari FolukeMetro11.00
Zion HamptonPattonville11.00
Mike IrvingPattonville11.00
Kellen ThamesPattonville11.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Azariah FrazierCarnahan44100.0
Josh MaicelSt. Louis Patriots44100.0
David UebariBayless22100.0
Kyle PhippsHillsboro22100.0
Noah OmondiPrincipia22100.0
Zion HamptonPattonville11100.0
Ronnell Johnson Jr.Pattonville11100.0
Jayden EssexCarnahan11100.0
Romell EllisBayless151693.8
Jordan GrantBayless7887.5
Kellen ThamesPattonville4580.0
Keteyian CadeMetro3475.0
Amari FolukeMetro101566.7
Braden GoellnerSt. Charles West4666.7
Amir MartinSt. Charles West2366.7
Arnez NewtonMedicine and Biosc5862.5
Joseph HamillFort Zumwalt West4757.1
Cole DannullPrincipia2450.0
LacySumner2450.0
Raynard HorryFort Zumwalt West2450.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Noah HollandHillsboro55.00
Will YoungMetro44.00
Jaylen GrantBayless33.00
Amari FolukeMetro33.00
Sam ReeceBayless22.00
Josh AllisonHillsboro22.00
Payton BrownHillsboro22.00
Kyle PhippsHillsboro22.00
Keteyian CadeMetro22.00
Romell EllisBayless11.00
Jordan GrantBayless11.00
David UebariBayless11.00
Kieren JonesHillsboro11.00
Zach ReynoldsHillsboro11.00
Justin BoyleMetro11.00
Thomas CannadyCarnahan11.00
Tajai LopesCarnahan11.00
Sir-Maximus McDanielMetro10.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Justin BoyleMetro33.00
Gregory MartinBayless22.00
David UebariBayless22.00
Kieren JonesHillsboro22.00
Josh AllisonHillsboro11.00
Payton BrownHillsboro11.00
Noah HollandHillsboro11.00
Zach ReynoldsHillsboro11.00
Keteyian CadeMetro11.00
Amari FolukeMetro11.00
Jaydon MarleyMetro11.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Justin BoyleMetro1111.0
Jordan GrantBayless1010.0
Romell EllisBayless99.0
Kieren JonesHillsboro88.0
Noah HollandHillsboro77.0
Zach ReynoldsHillsboro55.0
Kyle PhippsHillsboro44.0
Kyle BlankMetro44.0
Amari FolukeMetro33.0
Anel LolicBayless22.0
Sam ReeceBayless22.0
Brycen CarterMetro22.0
Jaylen GrantBayless11.0
Josh AllisonHillsboro11.0
Jonah AllisonHillsboro11.0
Payton BrownHillsboro11.0
Luka PoolHillsboro11.0
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Caden BurneyAffton00.0
Jacob JohnsonAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Noah HollandHillsboro11.00
Zach ReynoldsHillsboro11.00
Sir-Maximus McDanielMetro10.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/7/2021.
